jsGrid is a lightweight client-side data grid control based on jQuery. It supports basic grid operations like inserting, filtering, editing, deleting, paging, sorting, and validating. jsGrid is tunable and allows to customize appearance and components.
Sample projects showing how to use jsGrid with the most popular backend technologies
Install jsgrid with bower:
$ bower install js-grid --save
Ensure that jQuery library of version 1.8.3 or later is included.
Include
jsgrid.min.js,
jsgrid-theme.min.css, and
jsgrid.min.css files into the web page.
Create grid applying jQuery plugin
jsGrid with grid config as follows:
$("#jsGrid").jsGrid({
width: "100%",
height: "400px",
filtering: true,
editing: true,
sorting: true,
paging: true,
data: db.clients,
fields: [
{ name: "Name", type: "text", width: 150 },
{ name: "Age", type: "number", width: 50 },
{ name: "Address", type: "text", width: 200 },
{ name: "Country", type: "select", items: db.countries, valueField: "Id", textField: "Name" },
{ name: "Married", type: "checkbox", title: "Is Married", sorting: false },
{ type: "control" }
]
});
The config object may contain following options (default values are specified below):
{
fields: [],
data: [],
autoload: false,
controller: {
loadData: $.noop,
insertItem: $.noop,
updateItem: $.noop,
deleteItem: $.noop
},
width: "auto",
height: "auto",
heading: true,
filtering: false,
inserting: false,
editing: false,
selecting: true,
sorting: false,
paging: false,
pageLoading: false,
insertRowLocation: "bottom",
rowClass: function(item, itemIndex) { ... },
rowClick: function(args) { ... },
rowDoubleClick: function(args) { ... },
noDataContent: "Not found",
confirmDeleting: true,
deleteConfirm: "Are you sure?",
pagerContainer: null,
pageIndex: 1,
pageSize: 20,
pageButtonCount: 15,
pagerFormat: "Pages: {first} {prev} {pages} {next} {last} {pageIndex} of {pageCount}",
pagePrevText: "Prev",
pageNextText: "Next",
pageFirstText: "First",
pageLastText: "Last",
pageNavigatorNextText: "...",
pageNavigatorPrevText: "...",
invalidNotify: function(args) { ... }
invalidMessage: "Invalid data entered!",
loadIndication: true,
loadIndicationDelay: 500,
loadMessage: "Please, wait...",
loadShading: true,
loadIndicator: function(config) { ... }
loadStrategy: function(config) { ... }
updateOnResize: true,
rowRenderer: null,
headerRowRenderer: null,
filterRowRenderer: null,
insertRowRenderer: null,
editRowRenderer: null,
pagerRenderer: null
}
An array of fields (columns) of the grid.
Each field has general options and specific options depending on field type.
General options peculiar to all field types:
{
type: "",
name: "",
title: "",
align: "",
width: 100,
visible: true,
css: "",
headercss: "",
filtercss: "",
insertcss: "",
editcss: "",
filtering: true,
inserting: true,
editing: true,
sorting: true,
sorter: "string",
headerTemplate: function() { ... },
itemTemplate: function(value, item) { ... },
filterTemplate: function() { ... },
insertTemplate: function() { ... },
editTemplate: function(value, item) { ... },
filterValue: function() { ... },
insertValue: function() { ... },
editValue: function() { ... },
cellRenderer: null,
validate: null
}
"text"|"number"|"checkbox"|"select"|"textarea"|"control") in fields registry
jsGrid.fields (the registry can be easily extended with custom field types).
title is not specified, the
name will be used instead.
"left"|"center"|"right".
filterTemplate() is rendered and
filterValue() is included in load filter object).
insertTemplate() is rendered and
insertValue() is included in inserting item).
editTemplate() is rendered and
editValue() is included in editing item).
jsGrid.sortStrategies (the registry can be easily extended with custom sorting functions). Sorting function has the signature
function(value1, value2) { return -1|0|1; }.
function(value, item), where
value is a value of column property of data item, and
item is a row data item.
function(value, item), where
value is a value of column property of data item, and
item is a row data item.
function(value, item), where
value is a value of column property of data item, and
item is a row data item. The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table cell
td.
Specific field options depends on concrete field type. Read about build-in fields in Grid Fields section.
An array of items to be displayed in the grid. The option should be used to provide static data. Use the
controller option to provide non static data.
false)
A boolean value specifying whether
controller.loadData will be called when grid is rendered.
An object or function returning an object with the following structure:
{
loadData: $.noop,
insertItem: $.noop,
updateItem: $.noop,
deleteItem: $.noop
}
pageLoading is
true instead of object the structure
{ data: [items], itemsCount: [total items count] } should be returned). Accepts filter parameter including current filter options and paging parameters when
pageLoading is
true.
Read more about controller interface in Grid Controller section.
"auto")
Specifies the overall width of the grid.
Accepts all value types accepting by
jQuery.width.
"auto")
Specifies the overall height of the grid including the pager.
Accepts all value types accepting by
jQuery.height.
true)
A boolean value specifies whether to show grid header or not.
false)
A boolean value specifies whether to show filter row or not.
false)
A boolean value specifies whether to show inserting row or not.
false)
A boolean value specifies whether editing is allowed.
true)
A boolean value specifies whether to highlight grid rows on hover.
false)
A boolean value specifies whether sorting is allowed.
false)
A boolean value specifies whether data is displayed by pages.
false)
A boolean value specifies whether to load data by page.
When
pageLoading is
true the
loadData method of controller accepts
filter parameter with two additional properties
pageSize and
pageIndex.
"bottom")
Specifies the location of an inserted row within the grid.
When
insertRowLocation is
"bottom" the new row will appear at the bottom of the grid. When set to
"top", the new row will appear at the top.
A string or a function specifying row css classes.
A string contains classes separated with spaces.
A function has signature
function(item, itemIndex). It accepts the data item and index of the item. It should returns a string containing classes separated with spaces.
A function handling row click. Accepts single argument with following structure:
{
item // data item
itemIndex // data item index
event // jQuery event
}
By default
rowClick performs row editing when
editing is
true.
A function handling row double click. Accepts single argument with the following structure:
{
item // data item
itemIndex // data item index
event // jQuery event
}
"Not found")
A string or a function returning a markup, jQueryElement or DomNode specifying the content to be displayed when
data is an empty array.
true)
A boolean value specifying whether to ask user to confirm item deletion.
"Are you sure?")
A string or a function returning string specifying delete confirmation message to be displayed to the user.
A function has the signature
function(item) and accepts item to be deleted.
null)
A jQueryElement or DomNode to specify where to render a pager. Used for external pager rendering. When it is equal to
null, the pager is rendered at the bottom of the grid.
1)
An integer value specifying current page index. Applied only when
paging is
true.
20)
An integer value specifying the amount of items on the page. Applied only when
paging is
true.
15)
An integer value specifying the maximum amount of page buttons to be displayed in the pager.
A string specifying pager format.
The default value is
"Pages: {first} {prev} {pages} {next} {last} {pageIndex} of {pageCount}"
There are placeholders that can be used in the format:
{first} // link to first page
{prev} // link to previous page
{pages} // page links
{next} // link to next page
{last} // link to last page
{pageIndex} // current page index
{pageCount} // total amount of pages
{itemCount} // total amount of items
"Next")
A string specifying the text of the link to the next page.
"Prev")
A string specifying the text of the link to the previous page.
"First")
A string specifying the text of the link to the first page.
"Last")
A string specifying the text of the link to the last page.
"...")
A string specifying the text of the link to move to next set of page links, when total amount of pages more than
pageButtonCount.
"...")
A string specifying the text of the link to move to previous set of page links, when total amount of pages more than
pageButtonCount.
"Invalid data entered!")
A string specifying the text of the alert message, when invalid data was entered.
A function triggered, when invalid data was entered. By default all violated validators messages are alerted. The behavior can be customized by providing custom function.
The function accepts a single argument with the following structure:
{
item // inserting/editing item
itemIndex // inserting/editing item index
errors // array of validation violations in format { field: "fieldName", message: "validator message" }
}
In the following example error messages are printed in the console instead of alerting:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
invalidNotify: function(args) {
var messages = $.map(args.errors, function(error) {
return error.field + ": " + error.message;
});
console.log(messages);
}
...
});
true)
A boolean value specifying whether to show loading indication during controller operations execution.
500)
An integer value specifying the delay in ms before showing load indication. Applied only when
loadIndication is
true.
"Please, wait...")
A string specifying the text of loading indication panel. Applied only when
loadIndication is
true.
true)
A boolean value specifying whether to show overlay (shader) over grid content during loading indication. Applied only when
loadIndication is
true.
An object or a function returning an object representing grid load indicator. Load indicator could be any js object supporting two methods
show and
hide.
show is called on each loading start.
hide method is called on each loading finish. Read more about custom load indicator in the Load Indication section.
An object or a function returning an object representing grid load strategy. Load strategy defines behavior of the grid after loading data (any interaction with grid controller methods including data manipulation like inserting, updating and removing).
There are two build-in load strategies:
DirectLoadingStrategy and
PageLoadingStrategy. Load strategy depends on
pageLoading option value.
For advanced scenarios custom load strategy can be provided. Read more about custom load strategies in the Load Strategies section.
true)
A boolean value specifying whether to refresh grid on window resize event.
null)
A function to customize row rendering. The function signature is
function(item, itemIndex), where
item is row data item, and
itemIndex is the item index.
The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row
tr.
null)
A function to customize grid header row.
The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row
tr.
null)
A function to customize grid filter row.
The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row
tr.
null)
A function to customize grid inserting row.
The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row
tr.
null)
A function to customize editing row rendering. The function signature is
function(item, itemIndex), where
item is row data item, and
itemIndex is the item index.
The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row
tr.
null)
version added: 1.2
A function to customize pager rendering. The function accepts a single argument with the following structure:
{
pageIndex, // index of the currently opened page
pageCount // total amount of grid pages
}
The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing the pager.
If
pagerRenderer is specified, then
pagerFormat option will be ignored.
All fields supporting by grid are stored in
jsGrid.fields object, where key is a type of the field and the value is the field class.
jsGrid.fields contains following build-in fields:
{
text: { ... }, // simple text input
number: { ... }, // number input
select: { ... }, // select control
checkbox: { ... }, // checkbox input
textarea: { ... }, // textarea control (renders textarea for inserting and editing and text input for filtering)
control: { ... } // control field with delete and editing buttons for data rows, search and add buttons for filter and inserting row
}
Each build-in field can be easily customized with general configuration properties described in fields section and custom field-specific properties described below.
Text field renders
<input type="text"> in filter, inserting and editing rows.
Custom properties:
{
autosearch: true, // triggers searching when the user presses `enter` key in the filter input
readOnly: false // a boolean defines whether input is readonly (added in v1.4)
}
Number field renders
<input type="number"> in filter, inserting and editing rows.
Custom properties:
{
sorter: "number", // uses sorter for numbers
align: "right", // right text alignment
readOnly: false // a boolean defines whether input is readonly (added in v1.4)
}
Select field renders
<select> control in filter, inserting and editing rows.
Custom properties:
{
align: "center", // center text alignment
autosearch: true, // triggers searching when the user changes the selected item in the filter
items: [], // an array of items for select
valueField: "", // name of property of item to be used as value
textField: "", // name of property of item to be used as displaying value
selectedIndex: -1, // index of selected item by default
valueType: "number|string", // the data type of the value
readOnly: false // a boolean defines whether select is readonly (added in v1.4)
}
If valueField is not defined, then the item index is used instead. If textField is not defined, then item itself is used to display value.
For instance the simple select field config may look like:
{
name: "Country",
type: "select",
items: [ "", "United States", "Canada", "United Kingdom" ]
}
or more complex with items as objects:
{
name: "Country",
type: "select"
items: [
{ Name: "", Id: 0 },
{ Name: "United States", Id: 1 },
{ Name: "Canada", Id: 2 },
{ Name: "United Kingdom", Id: 3 }
],
valueField: "Id",
textField: "Name"
}
valueType defines whether the field value should be converted to a number or returned as a string.
The value of the option is determined automatically depending on the data type of
valueField of the first item, but it can be overridden.
Checkbox field renders
<input type="checkbox"> in filter, inserting and editing rows.
Filter checkbox supports intermediate state for, so click switches between 3 states (checked|intermediate|unchecked).
Custom properties:
{
sorter: "number", // uses sorter for numbers
align: "center", // center text alignment
autosearch: true // triggers searching when the user clicks checkbox in filter
}
Textarea field renders
<textarea> in inserting and editing rows and
<input type="text"> in filter row.
Custom properties:
{
autosearch: true, // triggers searching when the user presses `enter` key in the filter input
readOnly: false // a boolean defines whether textarea is readonly (added in v1.4)
}
Control field renders delete and editing buttons in data row, search and add buttons in filter and inserting row accordingly. It also renders button switching between filtering and searching in header row.
Custom properties:
{
editButton: true, // show edit button
deleteButton: true, // show delete button
clearFilterButton: true, // show clear filter button
modeSwitchButton: true, // show switching filtering/inserting button
align: "center", // center content alignment
width: 50, // default column width is 50px
filtering: false, // disable filtering for column
inserting: false, // disable inserting for column
editing: false, // disable editing for column
sorting: false, // disable sorting for column
searchModeButtonTooltip: "Switch to searching", // tooltip of switching filtering/inserting button in inserting mode
insertModeButtonTooltip: "Switch to inserting", // tooltip of switching filtering/inserting button in filtering mode
editButtonTooltip: "Edit", // tooltip of edit item button
deleteButtonTooltip: "Delete", // tooltip of delete item button
searchButtonTooltip: "Search", // tooltip of search button
clearFilterButtonTooltip: "Clear filter", // tooltip of clear filter button
insertButtonTooltip: "Insert", // tooltip of insert button
updateButtonTooltip: "Update", // tooltip of update item button
cancelEditButtonTooltip: "Cancel edit", // tooltip of cancel editing button
}
If you need a completely custom field, the object
jsGrid.fields can be easily extended.
In this example we define new grid field
date:
var MyDateField = function(config) {
jsGrid.Field.call(this, config);
};
MyDateField.prototype = new jsGrid.Field({
css: "date-field", // redefine general property 'css'
align: "center", // redefine general property 'align'
myCustomProperty: "foo", // custom property
sorter: function(date1, date2) {
return new Date(date1) - new Date(date2);
},
itemTemplate: function(value) {
return new Date(value).toDateString();
},
insertTemplate: function(value) {
return this._insertPicker = $("<input>").datepicker({ defaultDate: new Date() });
},
editTemplate: function(value) {
return this._editPicker = $("<input>").datepicker().datepicker("setDate", new Date(value));
},
insertValue: function() {
return this._insertPicker.datepicker("getDate").toISOString();
},
editValue: function() {
return this._editPicker.datepicker("getDate").toISOString();
}
});
jsGrid.fields.date = MyDateField;
To have all general grid field properties custom field class should inherit
jsGrid.Field class or any other field class.
Here
itemTemplate just returns the string representation of a date.
insertTemplate and
editTemplate create jQuery UI datePicker for inserting and editing row.
Of course jquery ui library should be included to make it work.
insertValue and
editValue return date to insert and update items accordingly.
We also defined date specific sorter.
Now, our new field
date can be used in the grid config as follows:
{
fields: [
...
{ type: "date", myCustomProperty: "bar" },
...
]
}
jsGrid methods could be called with
jsGrid jQuery plugin or directly.
To use jsGrid plugin to call a method, just call
jsGrid with method name and required parameters as next arguments:
// calling method with jQuery plugin
$("#grid").jsGrid("methodName", param1, param2);
To call method directly you need to retrieve grid instance or just create grid with the constructor:
// retrieve grid instance from element data
var grid = $("#grid").data("JSGrid");
// create grid with the constructor
var grid = new jsGrid.Grid($("#grid"), { ... });
// call method directly
grid.methodName(param1, param2);
Cancels row editing.
$("#grid").jsGrid("cancelEdit");
Promise
Clears current filter and performs search with empty filter. Returns jQuery promise resolved when data filtering is completed.
$("#grid").jsGrid("clearFilter").done(function() {
console.log("filtering completed");
});
Clears current inserting row.
$("#grid").jsGrid("clearInsert");
Promise
Removes specified row from the grid. Returns jQuery promise resolved when deletion is completed.
item|$row|rowNode is the reference to the item or the row jQueryElement or the row DomNode.
// delete row by item reference
$("#grid").jsGrid("deleteItem", item);
// delete row by jQueryElement
$("#grid").jsGrid("deleteItem", $(".specific-row"));
// delete row by DomNode
$("#grid").jsGrid("deleteItem", rowNode);
Destroys the grid and brings the Node to its original state.
$("#grid").jsGrid("destroy");
Sets grid editing row.
item|$row|rowNode is the reference to the item or the row jQueryElement or the row DomNode.
// edit row by item reference
$("#grid").jsGrid("editItem", item);
// edit row by jQueryElement
$("#grid").jsGrid("editItem", $(".specific-row"));
// edit row by DomNode
$("#grid").jsGrid("editItem", rowNode);
Object
Get grid filter as a plain object.
var filter = $("#grid").jsGrid("getFilter");
Object
version added: 1.2
Get grid current sorting params as a plain object with the following format:
{
field, // the name of the field by which grid is sorted
order // 'asc' or 'desc' depending on sort order
}
var sorting = $("#grid").jsGrid("getSorting");
version added: 1.3
Gets or sets the value of a field option.
fieldName|fieldIndex is the name or the index of the field to get/set the option value (if the grid contains more than one field with the same name, the first field will be used).
optionName is the name of the field option.
optionValue is the new option value to set.
If
optionValue is not specified, then the value of the field option
optionName will be returned.
// hide the field "ClientName"
$("#grid").jsGrid("fieldOption", "ClientName", "visible", false);
// get width of the 2nd field
var secondFieldOption = $("#grid").jsGrid("fieldOption", 1, "width");
Promise
Inserts row into the grid based on item. Returns jQuery promise resolved when insertion is completed.
item is the item to pass to
controller.insertItem.
If
item is not specified the data from inserting row will be inserted.
// insert item from inserting row
$("#grid").jsGrid("insertItem");
// insert item
$("#grid").jsGrid("insertItem", { Name: "John", Age: 25, Country: 2 }).done(function() {
console.log("insertion completed");
});
Promise
Loads data calling corresponding
controller.loadData method.
Returns jQuery promise resolved when data loading is completed.
It preserves current sorting and paging unlike the
search method .
filter is a filter to pass to
controller.loadData.
If
filter is not specified the current filter (filtering row values) will be applied.
// load data with current grid filter
$("#grid").jsGrid("loadData");
// loadData with custom filter
$("#grid").jsGrid("loadData", { Name: "John" }).done(function() {
console.log("data loaded");
});
Transforms the grid data into the specified output type.
Output can be formatted, filtered or modified by providing options.
Currently only supports CSV output.
//Basic export
var csv = $("#grid").jsGrid("exportData");
//Full Options
var csv = $("#grid").jsGrid("exportData", {
type: "csv", //Only CSV supported
subset: "all" | "visible", //Visible will only output the currently displayed page
delimiter: "|", //If using csv, the character to seperate fields
includeHeaders: true, //Include header row in output
encapsulate: true, //Surround each field with qoutation marks; needed for some systems
newline: "\r\n", //Newline character to use
//Takes each item and returns true if it should be included in output.
//Executed only on the records within the given subset above.
filter: function(item){return true},
//Transformations are a way to modify the display value of the output.
//Provide a key of the field name, and a function that takes the current value.
transformations: {
"Married": function(value){
if (value === true){
return "Yes"
}
else{
return "No"
}
}
}
});
Opens the page of specified index.
pageIndex is one-based index of the page to open. The value should be in range from 1 to [total amount of pages].
Gets or sets the value of an option.
optionName is the name of the option.
optionValue is the new option value to set.
If
optionValue is not specified, then the value of the option
optionName will be returned.
// turn off paging
$("#grid").jsGrid("option", "paging", false);
// get current page index
var pageIndex = $("#grid").jsGrid("option", "pageIndex");
Refreshes the grid. Renders the grid body and pager content, recalculates sizes.
$("#grid").jsGrid("refresh");
Promise
Performs complete grid rendering. If option
autoload is
true calls
controller.loadData. The state of the grid like current page and sorting is retained.
Returns jQuery promise resolved when data loading is completed. If auto-loading is disabled the promise is instantly resolved.
$("#grid").jsGrid("render").done(function() {
console.log("rendering completed and data loaded");
});
Resets the state of the grid. Goes to the first data page, resets sorting, and then calls
refresh.
$("#grid").jsGrid("reset");
jQueryElement
version added: 1.3
Gets the row jQuery element corresponding to the item.
item is the item corresponding to the row.
var $row = $("#grid").jsGrid("rowByItem", item);
Promise
Performs filtering of the grid.
Returns jQuery promise resolved when data loading is completed.
It resets current sorting and paging unlike the
loadData method.
filter is a filter to pass to
controller.loadData.
If
filter is not specified the current filter (filtering row values) will be applied.
// search with current grid filter
$("#grid").jsGrid("search");
// search with custom filter
$("#grid").jsGrid("search", { Name: "John" }).done(function() {
console.log("filtering completed");
});
Shows previous set of pages, when total amount of pages more than
pageButtonCount.
$("#grid").jsGrid("showPrevPages");
Shows next set of pages, when total amount of pages more than
pageButtonCount.
$("#grid").jsGrid("showNextPages");
Promise
Sorts grid by specified field. Returns jQuery promise resolved when sorting is completed.
sortConfig is the plain object of the following structure
{ field: (fieldIndex|fieldName|field), order: ("asc"|"desc") }
field is the field to sort by. It could be zero-based field index or field name or field reference
order is the sorting order. Accepts the following values: "asc"|"desc"
If
order is not specified, then data is sorted in the reversed to current order, when grid is already sorted by the same field. Or
"asc" for sorting by another field.
When grid data is loaded by pages (
pageLoading is
true) sorting calls
controller.loadData with sorting parameters. Read more in Grid Controller section.
// sorting grid by first field
$("#grid").jsGrid("sort", 0);
// sorting grid by field "Name" in descending order
$("#grid").jsGrid("sort", { field: "Name", order: "desc" });
// sorting grid by myField in ascending order
$("#grid").jsGrid("sort", myField, "asc").done(function() {
console.log("sorting completed");
});
Promise
Updates item and row of the grid. Returns jQuery promise resolved when update is completed.
item|$row|rowNode is the reference to the item or the row jQueryElement or the row DomNode.
editedItem is the changed item to pass to
controller.updateItem.
If
item|$row|rowNode is not specified then editing row will be updated.
If
editedItem is not specified the data from editing row will be taken.
// update currently editing row
$("#grid").jsGrid("updateItem");
// update currently editing row with specified data
$("#grid").jsGrid("updateItem", { ID: 1, Name: "John", Age: 25, Country: 2 });
// update specified item with particular data (row DomNode or row jQueryElement can be used instead of item reference)
$("#grid").jsGrid("updateItem", item, { ID: 1, Name: "John", Age: 25, Country: 2 }).done(function() {
console.log("update completed");
});
version added: 1.4
Set current locale of all grids.
localeName|localeConfig is the name of the supported locale (see available locales) or a custom localization config. Find more information on custom localization config in Localization.
// set French locale
jsGrid.locale("fr");
Set default options for all grids.
jsGrid.setDefaults({
filtering: true,
inserting: true
});
Set default options of the particular field.
jsGrid.setDefaults("text", {
width: 150,
css: "text-field-cls"
});
jsGrid allows to specify a callback function to be executed on a particular event.
The following callbacks are supported:
{
onDataLoading: function(args) {}, // before controller.loadData
onDataLoaded: function(args) {}, // on done of controller.loadData
onDataExporting: function() {}, // before data export
onInit: function(args) {}, // after grid initialization
onItemInserting: function(args) {}, // before controller.insertItem
onItemInserted: function(args) {}, // on done of controller.insertItem
onItemUpdating: function(args) {}, // before controller.updateItem
onItemUpdated: function(args) {}, // on done of controller.updateItem
onItemDeleting: function(args) {}, // before controller.deleteItem
onItemDeleted: function(args) {}, // on done of controller.deleteItem
onItemInvalid: function(args) {}, // after item validation, in case data is invalid
onError: function(args) {}, // on fail of any controller call
onOptionChanging: function(args) {}, // before changing the grid option
onOptionChanged: function(args) {}, // after changing the grid option
onPageChanged: function(args) {}, // after changing the current page
onRefreshing: function(args) {}, // before grid refresh
onRefreshed: function(args) {}, // after grid refresh
}
Fires before data loading.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
filter // loading filter object
}
version added: 1.2
To cancel data loading set
args.cancel = true.
In the following example loading is canceled when the filter has empty 'name' field:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onDataLoading: function(args) {
// cancel loading data if 'name' is empty
if(args.filter.name === "") {
args.cancel = true;
}
}
});
Fires after data loading.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
data // load result (array of items or data structure for loading by page scenario)
}
In the following example the loaded data is written to the browser console.
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onDataLoaded: function(args) {
console.log(args.data);
}
});
version added: 1.5
Fires after grid initialization right before rendering. Usually used to get grid instance.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
}
In the following example we get the grid instance on initialization:
var gridInstance;
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onInit: function(args) {
gridInstance = args.grid;
}
});
Fires when controller handler promise failed.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
args // an array of arguments provided to fail promise handler
}
Fires before item deletion.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
row // deleting row jQuery element
item // deleting item
itemIndex // deleting item index
}
version added: 1.2
To cancel item deletion set
args.cancel = true. This allows to do a validation before performing the actual deletion.
In the following example the deletion of items marked as
protected is canceled:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onItemDeleting: function(args) {
// cancel deletion of the item with 'protected' field
if(args.item.protected) {
args.cancel = true;
}
}
});
Fires after item deletion.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
row // deleted row jQuery element
item // deleted item
itemIndex // deleted item index
}
version added: 1.4
Fires before item editing.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
row // editing row jQuery element
item // editing item
itemIndex // editing item index
}
To cancel item editing set
args.cancel = true. This allows to prevent row from editing conditionally.
In the following example the editing of the row for item with 'ID' = 0 is canceled:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onItemEditing: function(args) {
// cancel editing of the row of item with field 'ID' = 0
if(args.item.ID === 0) {
args.cancel = true;
}
}
});
Fires before item insertion.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
item // inserting item
}
version added: 1.2
To cancel item insertion set
args.cancel = true. This allows to do a validation before performing the actual insertion.
In the following example insertion of items with the 'name' specified is allowed:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onItemInserting: function(args) {
// cancel insertion of the item with empty 'name' field
if(args.item.name === "") {
args.cancel = true;
alert("Specify the name of the item!");
}
}
});
Fires after item insertion.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
item // inserted item
}
Fired when item is not following validation rules on inserting or updating.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
row // inserting/editing row jQuery element
item // inserting/editing item
itemIndex // inserting/editing item index
errors // array of validation violations in format { field: "fieldName", message: "validator message" }
}
The following handler prints errors on the console
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onItemInvalid: function(args) {
// prints [{ field: "Name", message: "Enter client name" }]
console.log(args.errors);
}
});
Fires before item update.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
row // updating row jQuery element
item // updating item
itemIndex // updating item index
previousItem // shallow copy (not deep copy) of item before editing
}
version added: 1.2
To cancel item update set
args.cancel = true. This allows to do a validation before performing the actual update.
In the following example update of items with the 'name' specified is allowed:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onItemUpdating: function(args) {
// cancel update of the item with empty 'name' field
if(args.item.name === "") {
args.cancel = true;
alert("Specify the name of the item!");
}
}
});
Fires after item update.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
row // updated row jQuery element
item // updated item
itemIndex // updated item index
previousItem // shallow copy (not deep copy) of item before editing
}
Fires before grid option value change.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
option // name of option to be changed
oldValue // old value of option
newValue // new value of option
}
Fires after grid option value change.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
option // name of changed option
value // changed option value
}
version added: 1.5
Fires once grid current page index is changed. It happens either by switching between the pages with the pager links, or by calling the method
openPage, or changing the option
pageIndex.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
pageIndex // current page index
}
In the following example we print the current page index in the browser console once it has been changed:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
onPageChanged: function(args) {
console.log(args.pageIndex);
}
});
Fires before grid refresh.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
}
Fires after grid refresh.
Has the following arguments:
{
grid // grid instance
}
The controller is a gateway between grid and data storage. All data manipulations call accordant controller methods.
By default grid has an empty controller and can work with static array of items stored in option
data.
A controller should implement the following methods:
{
loadData: function(filter) { ... },
insertItem: function(item) { ... },
updateItem: function(item) { ... },
deleteItem: function(item) { ... }
}
Asynchronous controller methods should return a Promise, resolved once the request is completed. Starting v1.5 jsGrid supports standard JavaScript Promise/A, earlier versions support only jQuery.Promise.
For instance the controller for typical REST service might look like:
{
loadData: function(filter) {
return $.ajax({
type: "GET",
url: "/items",
data: filter
});
},
insertItem: function(item) {
return $.ajax({
type: "POST",
url: "/items",
data: item
});
},
updateItem: function(item) {
return $.ajax({
type: "PUT",
url: "/items",
data: item
});
},
deleteItem: function(item) {
return $.ajax({
type: "DELETE",
url: "/items",
data: item
});
},
}
Promise|dataResult
Called on data loading.
filter contains all filter parameters of fields with enabled filtering
When
pageLoading is
true and data is loaded by page,
filter includes two more parameters:
{
pageIndex // current page index
pageSize // the size of page
}
When grid sorting is enabled,
filter includes two more parameters:
{
sortField // the name of sorting field
sortOrder // the order of sorting as string "asc"|"desc"
}
Method should return
dataResult or jQuery promise that will be resolved with
dataResult.
dataResult depends on
pageLoading. When
pageLoading is
false (by default), then data result is a plain javascript array of objects.
If
pageLoading is
true data result should have following structure
{
data // array of items
itemsCount // total items amount in storage
}
Promise|insertedItem
Called on item insertion.
Method should return
insertedItem or jQuery promise that will be resolved with
insertedItem.
If no item is returned, inserting item will be used as inserted item.
item is the item to be inserted.
Promise|updatedItem
Called on item update.
Method should return
updatedItem or jQuery promise that will be resolved with
updatedItem.
If no item is returned, updating item will be used as updated item.
item is the item to be updated.
Promise
Called on item deletion.
If deletion is asynchronous, method should return jQuery promise that will be resolved when deletion is completed.
item is the item to be deleted.
version added: 1.4
validate option of the field can have 4 different value types
string|Object|Array|function:
validate: "validatorName"
validatorName - is a string key of the validator in the
jsGrid.validators registry. The registry can be easily extended. See available built-in validators here.
In the following example the
required validator is applied:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
fields: [{ type: "text", name: "FieldName", validate: "required" }]
});
validate: validationConfig
validateConfig - is a plain object of the following structure:
{
validator: string|function(value, item, param), // built-in validator name or custom validation function
message: string|function, // validation message or a function(value, item) returning validation message
param: any // a plain object with parameters to be passed to validation function
}
In the following example the
range validator is applied with custom validation message and range provided in parameters:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
fields: [{
type: "number",
name: "Age",
validate: {
validator: "range",
message: function(value, item) {
return "The client age should be between 21 and 80. Entered age is \"" + value + "\" is out of specified range.";
},
param: [21, 80]
}
}]
});
validate: validateArray
validateArray - is an array of validators. It can contain
string - validator name
Object - validator configuration of structure
{ validator, message, param }
function - validation function as
function(value, item)
In the following example the field has three validators:
required,
range, and a custom function validator:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
fields: [{
type: "number",
name: "Age",
validate: [
"required",
{ validator: "range", param: [21, 80] },
function(value, item) {
return item.IsRetired ? value > 55 : true;
}
]
}]
});
validate: function(value, item, param)
The parameters of the function:
value - entered value of the field
item - editing/inserting item
param - a parameter provided by validator (applicable only when validation config is defined at validation object or an array of objects)
In the following example the field has custom validation function:
$("#grid").jsGrid({
...
fields: [{
type: "text",
name: "Phone",
validate: function(value, item) {
return value.length == 10 && phoneBelongsToCountry(value, item.Country);
}
}]
});
The
jsGrid.validators object contains all built-in validators. The key of the hash is a validator name and the value is the validator config.
jsGrid.validators contains the following build-in validators:
param field of validation config)
param field of validation config)
param field of validation config)
param field of validation config)
param field of validation config)
param field of validation config)
param field of validation config)
To define a custom validator just add it to the
jsGrid.validators object.
In the following example a custom validator
time is registered:
jsGrid.validators.time = {
message: "Please enter a valid time, between 00:00 and 23:59",
validator: function(value, item) {
return /^([01]\d|2[0-3]|[0-9])(:[0-5]\d){1,2}$/.test(value);
}
}
version added: 1.4
Current locale can be set for all grids on the page with the
jsGrid.locale(localeName) method.
New custom locale can be added to
jsGrid.locales hash like the following:
jsGrid.locales.my_lang = {
// localization config goes here
...
};
Here is how localization config looks like for Spanish i18n/es.js.
Find all available locales here.
All supported sorting strategies are stored in
jsGrid.sortStrategies object, where key is a name of the strategy and the value is a
sortingFunction.
jsGrid.sortStrategies contains following build-in sorting strategies:
{
string: { ... }, // string sorter
number: { ... }, // number sorter
date: { ... }, // date sorter
numberAsString: { ... } // numbers are parsed before comparison
}
sortingFunction is a sorting function with the following format:
function(value1, value2) {
if(value1 < value2) return -1; // return negative value when first is less than second
if(value1 === value2) return 0; // return zero if values are equal
if(value1 > value2) return 1; // return positive value when first is greater than second
}
If you need a custom sorting strategy, the object
jsGrid.sortStrategies can be easily extended.
In this example we define new sorting strategy for our client objects:
// clients array
var clients = [{
Index: 1,
Name: "John",
Age: 25
}, ...];
// sort clients by name and then by age
jsGrid.sortStrategies.client = function(index1, index2) {
var client1 = clients[index1];
var client2 = clients[index2];
return client1.Name.localeCompare(client2.Name)
|| client1.Age - client2.Age;
};
Now, our new sorting strategy
client can be used in the grid config as follows:
{
fields: [
...
{ name: "Index", sorter: "client" },
...
]
}
Worth to mention, that if you need particular sorting only once, you can just inline sorting function in
sorter not registering the new strategy:
{
fields: [
...
{
name: "Index",
sorter: function(index1, index2) {
var client1 = clients[index1];
var client2 = clients[index2];
return client1.Name.localeCompare(client2.Name)
|| client1.Age - client2.Age;
}
},
...
]
}
The behavior of the grid regarding data source interaction is defined by load strategy.
The load strategy has the following methods:
{
firstDisplayIndex: function() {}, // returns the index of the first displayed item
lastDisplayIndex: function() {}, // returns the index of the last displayed item
itemsCount: function() {}, // returns the total amount of grid items
openPage: function(index) {}, // handles opening of the particular page
loadParams: function() {}, // returns additional parameters for controller.loadData method
sort: function() {}, // handles sorting of data in the grid, should return a Promise
reset: function() {}, // handles grid refresh on grid reset with 'reset' method call, should return a Promise
finishLoad: function(loadedData) {}, // handles the finish of loading data by controller.loadData
finishInsert: function(insertedItem) {}, // handles the finish of inserting item by controller.insertItem
finishDelete: function(deletedItem, deletedItemIndex) {} // handles the finish of deleting item by controller.deleteItem
}
There are two build-in load strategies: DirectLoadingStrategy (for
pageLoading=false) and PageLoadingStrategy (for
pageLoading=true).
DirectLoadingStrategy is used when loading by page is turned off (
pageLoading=false).
It provides the following behavior:
grid.refresh
grid.refresh method to refresh the grid
controller.loadData into the option
data of the grid
data and refreshes the grid
data and resets the grid
PageLoadingStrategy is used when data is loaded to the grid by pages (
pageLoading=true).
It provides the following behavior:
itemsCount provided by
controller.loadData (read more in section controller.loadData)
grid.loadData to load data for the current page
{ pageIndex, pageSize } to provide server with paging info
grid.loadData to load sorted data from the server
grid.loadData method to refresh the data
itemsCount returned by server and puts the
data into the option
data of the grid
grid.search to reload the data
grid.search to reload the data
The option
loadStrategy allows to specify a custom load strategy to customize the behavior of the grid.
The easiest way to do it is to inherit from existing strategy.
By default DirectLoadingStrategy resets the grid (resets the paging and sorting) when an item is deleted. The following example shows how to create a custom strategy to avoid grid reset on deletion of an item.
var MyCustomDirectLoadStrategy = function(grid) {
jsGrid.loadStrategies.DirectLoadingStrategy.call(this, grid);
};
MyCustomDirectLoadStrategy.prototype = new jsGrid.loadStrategies.DirectLoadingStrategy();
MyCustomDirectLoadStrategy.prototype.finishDelete = function(deletedItem, deletedItemIndex) {
var grid = this._grid;
grid.option("data").splice(deletedItemIndex, 1);
grid.refresh();
};
// use custom strategy in grid config
$("#grid").jsGrid({
loadStrategy: function() {
return new MyCustomDirectLoadStrategy(this);
},
...
});
By default jsGrid uses jsGrid.LoadIndicator. Load indicator can be customized with the
loadIndicator option.
Set an object or a function returning an object supporting the following interface:
{
show: function() { ... } // called on loading start
hide: function() { ... } // called on loading finish
}
This simple example prints messages to console instead of showing load indicator:
{
loadIndicator: {
show: function() {
console.log("loading started");
},
hide: function() {
console.log("loading finished");
}
}
}
If
loadIndicator is a function, it accepts the config of load indicator in the following format:
{
container, // grid container div
message, // the loading message is a value of the option loadMessage
shading // the boolean value defining whether to show shading. This is a value of the option loadShading
}
The similar example printing messages to console shows how to configure loading indicator with a function returning an object:
{
loadIndicator: function(config) {
return {
show: function() {
console.log("loading started: " + config.message);
},
hide: function() {
console.log("loading finished");
}
};
}
}
Customization of loading indicator is useful, when you want to use any external load indicator that is used for all other ajax requests on the page.
This example shows how to use spin.js to indicate loading:
{
loadIndicator: function(config) {
var container = config.container[0];
var spinner = new Spinner();
return {
show: function() {
spinner.spin(container);
},
hide: function() {
spinner.stop();
}
};
}
}
