jsGrid Lightweight Grid jQuery Plugin

Project site js-grid.com

jsGrid is a lightweight client-side data grid control based on jQuery. It supports basic grid operations like inserting, filtering, editing, deleting, paging, sorting, and validating. jsGrid is tunable and allows to customize appearance and components.

Demos

See Demos on project site.

Sample projects showing how to use jsGrid with the most popular backend technologies

PHP - https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-php

- https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-php ASP.NET WebAPI - https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-webapi

- https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-webapi Express (NodeJS) - https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-express

- https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-express Ruby on Rail - https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-rails

- https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-rails Django (Python) - https://github.com/tabalinas/jsgrid-django

Installation

Install jsgrid with bower:

$ bower install js-grid --save

Find jsGrid cdn links here.

Basic Usage

Ensure that jQuery library of version 1.8.3 or later is included.

Include jsgrid.min.js , jsgrid-theme.min.css , and jsgrid.min.css files into the web page.

Create grid applying jQuery plugin jsGrid with grid config as follows:

$( "#jsGrid" ).jsGrid({ width : "100%" , height : "400px" , filtering : true , editing : true , sorting : true , paging : true , data : db.clients, fields : [ { name : "Name" , type : "text" , width : 150 }, { name : "Age" , type : "number" , width : 50 }, { name : "Address" , type : "text" , width : 200 }, { name : "Country" , type : "select" , items : db.countries, valueField : "Id" , textField : "Name" }, { name : "Married" , type : "checkbox" , title : "Is Married" , sorting : false }, { type : "control" } ] });

Configuration

The config object may contain following options (default values are specified below):

{ fields : [], data : [], autoload : false , controller : { loadData : $.noop, insertItem : $.noop, updateItem : $.noop, deleteItem : $.noop }, width : "auto" , height : "auto" , heading : true , filtering : false , inserting : false , editing : false , selecting : true , sorting : false , paging : false , pageLoading : false , insertRowLocation : "bottom" , rowClass : function ( item, itemIndex ) { ... }, rowClick : function ( args ) { ... }, rowDoubleClick : function ( args ) { ... }, noDataContent : "Not found" , confirmDeleting : true , deleteConfirm : "Are you sure?" , pagerContainer : null , pageIndex : 1 , pageSize : 20 , pageButtonCount : 15 , pagerFormat : "Pages: {first} {prev} {pages} {next} {last} {pageIndex} of {pageCount}" , pagePrevText : "Prev" , pageNextText : "Next" , pageFirstText : "First" , pageLastText : "Last" , pageNavigatorNextText : "..." , pageNavigatorPrevText : "..." , invalidNotify : function ( args ) { ... } invalidMessage : "Invalid data entered!" , loadIndication : true , loadIndicationDelay : 500 , loadMessage : "Please, wait..." , loadShading : true , loadIndicator : function ( config ) { ... } loadStrategy : function ( config ) { ... } updateOnResize : true , rowRenderer : null , headerRowRenderer : null , filterRowRenderer : null , insertRowRenderer : null , editRowRenderer : null , pagerRenderer : null }

fields

An array of fields (columns) of the grid.

Each field has general options and specific options depending on field type.

General options peculiar to all field types:

{ type : "" , name : "" , title : "" , align : "" , width : 100 , visible : true , css : "" , headercss : "" , filtercss : "" , insertcss : "" , editcss : "" , filtering : true , inserting : true , editing : true , sorting : true , sorter : "string" , headerTemplate : function ( ) { ... }, itemTemplate : function ( value, item ) { ... }, filterTemplate : function ( ) { ... }, insertTemplate : function ( ) { ... }, editTemplate : function ( value, item ) { ... }, filterValue : function ( ) { ... }, insertValue : function ( ) { ... }, editValue : function ( ) { ... }, cellRenderer : null , validate : null }

type is a string key of field ( "text"|"number"|"checkbox"|"select"|"textarea"|"control" ) in fields registry jsGrid.fields (the registry can be easily extended with custom field types).

is a string key of field ( ) in fields registry (the registry can be easily extended with custom field types). name is a property of data item associated with the column.

is a property of data item associated with the column. title is a text to be displayed in the header of the column. If title is not specified, the name will be used instead.

is a text to be displayed in the header of the column. If is not specified, the will be used instead. align is alignment of text in the cell. Accepts following values "left"|"center"|"right" .

is alignment of text in the cell. Accepts following values . width is a width of the column.

is a width of the column. visible is a boolean specifying whether to show a column or not. (version added: 1.3)

is a boolean specifying whether to show a column or not. (version added: 1.3) css is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table cell.

is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table cell. headercss is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table header cell. If not specified, then css is attached instead.

is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table header cell. If not specified, then is attached instead. filtercss is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table filter row cell. If not specified, then css is attached instead.

is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table filter row cell. If not specified, then is attached instead. insertcss is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table insert row cell. If not specified, then css is attached instead.

is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table insert row cell. If not specified, then is attached instead. editcss is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table edit row cell. If not specified, then css is attached instead.

is a string representing css classes to be attached to the table edit row cell. If not specified, then is attached instead. filtering is a boolean specifying whether or not column has filtering ( filterTemplate() is rendered and filterValue() is included in load filter object).

is a boolean specifying whether or not column has filtering ( is rendered and is included in load filter object). inserting is a boolean specifying whether or not column has inserting ( insertTemplate() is rendered and insertValue() is included in inserting item).

is a boolean specifying whether or not column has inserting ( is rendered and is included in inserting item). editing is a boolean specifying whether or not column has editing ( editTemplate() is rendered and editValue() is included in editing item).

is a boolean specifying whether or not column has editing ( is rendered and is included in editing item). sorting is a boolean specifying whether or not column has sorting ability.

is a boolean specifying whether or not column has sorting ability. sorter is a string or a function specifying how to sort item by the field. The string is a key of sorting strategy in the registry jsGrid.sortStrategies (the registry can be easily extended with custom sorting functions). Sorting function has the signature function(value1, value2) { return -1|0|1; } .

is a string or a function specifying how to sort item by the field. The string is a key of sorting strategy in the registry (the registry can be easily extended with custom sorting functions). Sorting function has the signature . headerTemplate is a function to create column header content. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement.

is a function to create column header content. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement. itemTemplate is a function to create cell content. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement. The function signature is function(value, item) , where value is a value of column property of data item, and item is a row data item.

is a function to create cell content. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement. The function signature is , where is a value of column property of data item, and is a row data item. filterTemplate is a function to create filter row cell content. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement.

is a function to create filter row cell content. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement. insertTemplate is a function to create insert row cell content. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement.

is a function to create insert row cell content. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement. editTemplate is a function to create cell content of editing row. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement. The function signature is function(value, item) , where value is a value of column property of data item, and item is a row data item.

is a function to create cell content of editing row. It should return markup as string, DomNode or jQueryElement. The function signature is , where is a value of column property of data item, and is a row data item. filterValue is a function returning the value of filter property associated with the column.

is a function returning the value of filter property associated with the column. insertValue is a function returning the value of inserting item property associated with the column.

is a function returning the value of inserting item property associated with the column. editValue is a function returning the value of editing item property associated with the column.

is a function returning the value of editing item property associated with the column. cellRenderer is a function to customize cell rendering. The function signature is function(value, item) , where value is a value of column property of data item, and item is a row data item. The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table cell td .

is a function to customize cell rendering. The function signature is , where is a value of column property of data item, and is a row data item. The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table cell . validate is a string as validate rule name or validation function or a validation configuration object or an array of validation configuration objects. Read more details about validation in the Validation section.

Specific field options depends on concrete field type. Read about build-in fields in Grid Fields section.

data

An array of items to be displayed in the grid. The option should be used to provide static data. Use the controller option to provide non static data.

autoload (default false )

A boolean value specifying whether controller.loadData will be called when grid is rendered.

controller

An object or function returning an object with the following structure:

{ loadData : $.noop, insertItem : $.noop, updateItem : $.noop, deleteItem : $.noop }

loadData is a function returning an array of data or jQuery promise that will be resolved with an array of data (when pageLoading is true instead of object the structure { data: [items], itemsCount: [total items count] } should be returned). Accepts filter parameter including current filter options and paging parameters when pageLoading is true .

is a function returning an array of data or jQuery promise that will be resolved with an array of data (when is instead of object the structure should be returned). Accepts filter parameter including current filter options and paging parameters when is . insertItem is a function returning inserted item or jQuery promise that will be resolved with inserted item. Accepts inserting item object.

is a function returning inserted item or jQuery promise that will be resolved with inserted item. Accepts inserting item object. updateItem is a function returning updated item or jQuery promise that will be resolved with updated item. Accepts updating item object.

is a function returning updated item or jQuery promise that will be resolved with updated item. Accepts updating item object. deleteItem is a function deleting item. Returns jQuery promise that will be resolved when deletion is completed. Accepts deleting item object.

Read more about controller interface in Grid Controller section.

width (default: "auto" )

Specifies the overall width of the grid. Accepts all value types accepting by jQuery.width .

height (default: "auto" )

Specifies the overall height of the grid including the pager. Accepts all value types accepting by jQuery.height .

heading (default: true )

A boolean value specifies whether to show grid header or not.

filtering (default: false )

A boolean value specifies whether to show filter row or not.

inserting (default: false )

A boolean value specifies whether to show inserting row or not.

editing (default: false )

A boolean value specifies whether editing is allowed.

selecting (default: true )

A boolean value specifies whether to highlight grid rows on hover.

sorting (default: false )

A boolean value specifies whether sorting is allowed.

paging (default: false )

A boolean value specifies whether data is displayed by pages.

pageLoading (default: false )

A boolean value specifies whether to load data by page. When pageLoading is true the loadData method of controller accepts filter parameter with two additional properties pageSize and pageIndex .

insertRowLocation (default: "bottom" )

Specifies the location of an inserted row within the grid.

When insertRowLocation is "bottom" the new row will appear at the bottom of the grid. When set to "top" , the new row will appear at the top.

rowClass

A string or a function specifying row css classes. A string contains classes separated with spaces. A function has signature function(item, itemIndex) . It accepts the data item and index of the item. It should returns a string containing classes separated with spaces.

rowClick

A function handling row click. Accepts single argument with following structure:

{ item itemIndex event }

By default rowClick performs row editing when editing is true .

rowDoubleClick

A function handling row double click. Accepts single argument with the following structure:

{ item itemIndex event }

noDataContent (default "Not found" )

A string or a function returning a markup, jQueryElement or DomNode specifying the content to be displayed when data is an empty array.

confirmDeleting (default true )

A boolean value specifying whether to ask user to confirm item deletion.

deleteConfirm (default "Are you sure?" )

A string or a function returning string specifying delete confirmation message to be displayed to the user. A function has the signature function(item) and accepts item to be deleted.

pagerContainer (default null )

A jQueryElement or DomNode to specify where to render a pager. Used for external pager rendering. When it is equal to null , the pager is rendered at the bottom of the grid.

pageIndex (default 1 )

An integer value specifying current page index. Applied only when paging is true .

pageSize (default 20 )

An integer value specifying the amount of items on the page. Applied only when paging is true .

pageButtonCount (default 15 )

An integer value specifying the maximum amount of page buttons to be displayed in the pager.

pagerFormat

A string specifying pager format. The default value is "Pages: {first} {prev} {pages} {next} {last} {pageIndex} of {pageCount}"

There are placeholders that can be used in the format:

{first} {prev} {pages} {next} {last} {pageIndex} {pageCount} {itemCount}

pageNextText (default "Next" )

A string specifying the text of the link to the next page.

pagePrevText (default "Prev" )

A string specifying the text of the link to the previous page.

pageFirstText (default "First" )

A string specifying the text of the link to the first page.

pageLastText (default "Last" )

A string specifying the text of the link to the last page.

pageNavigatorNextText (default "..." )

A string specifying the text of the link to move to next set of page links, when total amount of pages more than pageButtonCount .

pageNavigatorPrevText (default "..." )

A string specifying the text of the link to move to previous set of page links, when total amount of pages more than pageButtonCount .

invalidMessage (default "Invalid data entered!" )

A string specifying the text of the alert message, when invalid data was entered.

invalidNotify

A function triggered, when invalid data was entered. By default all violated validators messages are alerted. The behavior can be customized by providing custom function.

The function accepts a single argument with the following structure:

{ item itemIndex errors }

In the following example error messages are printed in the console instead of alerting:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... invalidNotify: function ( args ) { var messages = $.map(args.errors, function ( error ) { return error.field + ": " + error.message; }); console .log(messages); } ... });

loadIndication (default true )

A boolean value specifying whether to show loading indication during controller operations execution.

loadIndicationDelay (default 500 )

An integer value specifying the delay in ms before showing load indication. Applied only when loadIndication is true .

loadMessage (default "Please, wait..." )

A string specifying the text of loading indication panel. Applied only when loadIndication is true .

loadShading (default true )

A boolean value specifying whether to show overlay (shader) over grid content during loading indication. Applied only when loadIndication is true .

loadIndicator

An object or a function returning an object representing grid load indicator. Load indicator could be any js object supporting two methods show and hide . show is called on each loading start. hide method is called on each loading finish. Read more about custom load indicator in the Load Indication section.

loadStrategy

An object or a function returning an object representing grid load strategy. Load strategy defines behavior of the grid after loading data (any interaction with grid controller methods including data manipulation like inserting, updating and removing). There are two build-in load strategies: DirectLoadingStrategy and PageLoadingStrategy . Load strategy depends on pageLoading option value. For advanced scenarios custom load strategy can be provided. Read more about custom load strategies in the Load Strategies section.

A boolean value specifying whether to refresh grid on window resize event.

rowRenderer (default null )

A function to customize row rendering. The function signature is function(item, itemIndex) , where item is row data item, and itemIndex is the item index. The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row tr .

headerRowRenderer (default null )

A function to customize grid header row. The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row tr .

filterRowRenderer (default null )

A function to customize grid filter row. The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row tr .

insertRowRenderer (default null )

A function to customize grid inserting row. The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row tr .

editRowRenderer (default null )

A function to customize editing row rendering. The function signature is function(item, itemIndex) , where item is row data item, and itemIndex is the item index. The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing table row tr .

pagerRenderer (default null )

version added: 1.2

A function to customize pager rendering. The function accepts a single argument with the following structure:

{ pageIndex, pageCount }

The function should return markup as a string, jQueryElement or DomNode representing the pager. If pagerRenderer is specified, then pagerFormat option will be ignored.

Grid Fields

All fields supporting by grid are stored in jsGrid.fields object, where key is a type of the field and the value is the field class.

jsGrid.fields contains following build-in fields:

{ text : { ... }, number : { ... }, select : { ... }, checkbox : { ... }, textarea : { ... }, control : { ... } }

Each build-in field can be easily customized with general configuration properties described in fields section and custom field-specific properties described below.

text

Text field renders <input type="text"> in filter, inserting and editing rows.

Custom properties:

{ autosearch : true , readOnly : false }

number

Number field renders <input type="number"> in filter, inserting and editing rows.

Custom properties:

{ sorter : "number" , align : "right" , readOnly : false }

select

Select field renders <select> control in filter, inserting and editing rows.

Custom properties:

{ align : "center" , autosearch : true , items : [], valueField : "" , textField : "" , selectedIndex : -1 , valueType : "number|string" , readOnly : false }

If valueField is not defined, then the item index is used instead. If textField is not defined, then item itself is used to display value.

For instance the simple select field config may look like:

{ name : "Country" , type : "select" , items : [ "" , "United States" , "Canada" , "United Kingdom" ] }

or more complex with items as objects:

{ name : "Country" , type : "select" items : [ { Name : "" , Id : 0 }, { Name : "United States" , Id : 1 }, { Name : "Canada" , Id : 2 }, { Name : "United Kingdom" , Id : 3 } ], valueField : "Id" , textField : "Name" }

valueType defines whether the field value should be converted to a number or returned as a string. The value of the option is determined automatically depending on the data type of valueField of the first item, but it can be overridden.

checkbox

Checkbox field renders <input type="checkbox"> in filter, inserting and editing rows. Filter checkbox supports intermediate state for, so click switches between 3 states (checked|intermediate|unchecked).

Custom properties:

{ sorter : "number" , align : "center" , autosearch : true }

textarea

Textarea field renders <textarea> in inserting and editing rows and <input type="text"> in filter row.

Custom properties:

{ autosearch : true , readOnly : false }

control

Control field renders delete and editing buttons in data row, search and add buttons in filter and inserting row accordingly. It also renders button switching between filtering and searching in header row.

Custom properties:

{ editButton : true , deleteButton : true , clearFilterButton : true , modeSwitchButton : true , align : "center" , width : 50 , filtering : false , inserting : false , editing : false , sorting : false , searchModeButtonTooltip : "Switch to searching" , insertModeButtonTooltip : "Switch to inserting" , editButtonTooltip : "Edit" , deleteButtonTooltip : "Delete" , searchButtonTooltip : "Search" , clearFilterButtonTooltip : "Clear filter" , insertButtonTooltip : "Insert" , updateButtonTooltip : "Update" , cancelEditButtonTooltip : "Cancel edit" , }

Custom Field

If you need a completely custom field, the object jsGrid.fields can be easily extended.

In this example we define new grid field date :

var MyDateField = function ( config ) { jsGrid.Field.call( this , config); }; MyDateField.prototype = new jsGrid.Field({ css : "date-field" , align : "center" , myCustomProperty : "foo" , sorter : function ( date1, date2 ) { return new Date (date1) - new Date (date2); }, itemTemplate : function ( value ) { return new Date (value).toDateString(); }, insertTemplate : function ( value ) { return this ._insertPicker = $( "<input>" ).datepicker({ defaultDate : new Date () }); }, editTemplate : function ( value ) { return this ._editPicker = $( "<input>" ).datepicker().datepicker( "setDate" , new Date (value)); }, insertValue : function ( ) { return this ._insertPicker.datepicker( "getDate" ).toISOString(); }, editValue : function ( ) { return this ._editPicker.datepicker( "getDate" ).toISOString(); } }); jsGrid.fields.date = MyDateField;

To have all general grid field properties custom field class should inherit jsGrid.Field class or any other field class. Here itemTemplate just returns the string representation of a date. insertTemplate and editTemplate create jQuery UI datePicker for inserting and editing row. Of course jquery ui library should be included to make it work. insertValue and editValue return date to insert and update items accordingly. We also defined date specific sorter.

Now, our new field date can be used in the grid config as follows:

{ fields : [ ... { type : "date" , myCustomProperty : "bar" }, ... ] }

Methods

jsGrid methods could be called with jsGrid jQuery plugin or directly.

To use jsGrid plugin to call a method, just call jsGrid with method name and required parameters as next arguments:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "methodName" , param1, param2);

To call method directly you need to retrieve grid instance or just create grid with the constructor:

var grid = $( "#grid" ).data( "JSGrid" ); var grid = new jsGrid.Grid($( "#grid" ), { ... }); grid.methodName(param1, param2);

Cancels row editing.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "cancelEdit" );

clearFilter(): Promise

Clears current filter and performs search with empty filter. Returns jQuery promise resolved when data filtering is completed.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "clearFilter" ).done( function ( ) { console .log( "filtering completed" ); });

Clears current inserting row.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "clearInsert" );

deleteItem(item|$row|rowNode): Promise

Removes specified row from the grid. Returns jQuery promise resolved when deletion is completed.

item|$row|rowNode is the reference to the item or the row jQueryElement or the row DomNode.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "deleteItem" , item); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "deleteItem" , $( ".specific-row" )); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "deleteItem" , rowNode);

Destroys the grid and brings the Node to its original state.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "destroy" );

Sets grid editing row.

item|$row|rowNode is the reference to the item or the row jQueryElement or the row DomNode.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "editItem" , item); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "editItem" , $( ".specific-row" )); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "editItem" , rowNode);

getFilter(): Object

Get grid filter as a plain object.

var filter = $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "getFilter" );

getSorting(): Object

version added: 1.2

Get grid current sorting params as a plain object with the following format:

{ field, order }

var sorting = $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "getSorting" );

version added: 1.3

Gets or sets the value of a field option.

fieldName|fieldIndex is the name or the index of the field to get/set the option value (if the grid contains more than one field with the same name, the first field will be used).

optionName is the name of the field option.

optionValue is the new option value to set.

If optionValue is not specified, then the value of the field option optionName will be returned.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "fieldOption" , "ClientName" , "visible" , false ); var secondFieldOption = $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "fieldOption" , 1 , "width" );

insertItem([item]): Promise

Inserts row into the grid based on item. Returns jQuery promise resolved when insertion is completed.

item is the item to pass to controller.insertItem .

If item is not specified the data from inserting row will be inserted.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "insertItem" ); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "insertItem" , { Name : "John" , Age : 25 , Country : 2 }).done( function ( ) { console .log( "insertion completed" ); });

loadData([filter]): Promise

Loads data calling corresponding controller.loadData method. Returns jQuery promise resolved when data loading is completed. It preserves current sorting and paging unlike the search method .

filter is a filter to pass to controller.loadData .

If filter is not specified the current filter (filtering row values) will be applied.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "loadData" ); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "loadData" , { Name : "John" }).done( function ( ) { console .log( "data loaded" ); });

Transforms the grid data into the specified output type.

Output can be formatted, filtered or modified by providing options.

Currently only supports CSV output.

var csv = $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "exportData" ); var csv = $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "exportData" , { type : "csv" , subset : "all" | "visible" , delimiter : "|" , includeHeaders : true , encapsulate : true , newline : "\r

" , filter : function ( item ) { return true }, transformations : { "Married" : function ( value ) { if (value === true ){ return "Yes" } else { return "No" } } } });

Opens the page of specified index.

pageIndex is one-based index of the page to open. The value should be in range from 1 to [total amount of pages].

Gets or sets the value of an option.

optionName is the name of the option.

optionValue is the new option value to set.

If optionValue is not specified, then the value of the option optionName will be returned.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "option" , "paging" , false ); var pageIndex = $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "option" , "pageIndex" );

Refreshes the grid. Renders the grid body and pager content, recalculates sizes.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "refresh" );

render(): Promise

Performs complete grid rendering. If option autoload is true calls controller.loadData . The state of the grid like current page and sorting is retained. Returns jQuery promise resolved when data loading is completed. If auto-loading is disabled the promise is instantly resolved.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "render" ).done( function ( ) { console .log( "rendering completed and data loaded" ); });

Resets the state of the grid. Goes to the first data page, resets sorting, and then calls refresh .

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "reset" );

rowByItem(item): jQueryElement

version added: 1.3

Gets the row jQuery element corresponding to the item.

item is the item corresponding to the row.

var $row = $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "rowByItem" , item);

search([filter]): Promise

Performs filtering of the grid. Returns jQuery promise resolved when data loading is completed. It resets current sorting and paging unlike the loadData method.

filter is a filter to pass to controller.loadData .

If filter is not specified the current filter (filtering row values) will be applied.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "search" ); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "search" , { Name : "John" }).done( function ( ) { console .log( "filtering completed" ); });

Shows previous set of pages, when total amount of pages more than pageButtonCount .

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "showPrevPages" );

Shows next set of pages, when total amount of pages more than pageButtonCount .

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "showNextPages" );

sort(sortConfig|field, [order]): Promise

Sorts grid by specified field. Returns jQuery promise resolved when sorting is completed.

sortConfig is the plain object of the following structure { field: (fieldIndex|fieldName|field), order: ("asc"|"desc") }

field is the field to sort by. It could be zero-based field index or field name or field reference

order is the sorting order. Accepts the following values: "asc"|"desc"

If order is not specified, then data is sorted in the reversed to current order, when grid is already sorted by the same field. Or "asc" for sorting by another field.

When grid data is loaded by pages ( pageLoading is true ) sorting calls controller.loadData with sorting parameters. Read more in Grid Controller section.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "sort" , 0 ); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "sort" , { field : "Name" , order : "desc" }); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "sort" , myField, "asc" ).done( function ( ) { console .log( "sorting completed" ); });

Updates item and row of the grid. Returns jQuery promise resolved when update is completed.

item|$row|rowNode is the reference to the item or the row jQueryElement or the row DomNode.

editedItem is the changed item to pass to controller.updateItem .

If item|$row|rowNode is not specified then editing row will be updated.

If editedItem is not specified the data from editing row will be taken.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "updateItem" ); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "updateItem" , { ID : 1 , Name : "John" , Age : 25 , Country : 2 }); $( "#grid" ).jsGrid( "updateItem" , item, { ID : 1 , Name : "John" , Age : 25 , Country : 2 }).done( function ( ) { console .log( "update completed" ); });

version added: 1.4

Set current locale of all grids.

localeName|localeConfig is the name of the supported locale (see available locales) or a custom localization config. Find more information on custom localization config in Localization.

jsGrid.locale( "fr" );

Set default options for all grids.

jsGrid.setDefaults({ filtering : true , inserting : true });

Set default options of the particular field.

jsGrid.setDefaults( "text" , { width : 150 , css : "text-field-cls" });

Callbacks

jsGrid allows to specify a callback function to be executed on a particular event.

The following callbacks are supported:

{ onDataLoading : function ( args ) {}, onDataLoaded : function ( args ) {}, onDataExporting : function ( ) {}, onInit : function ( args ) {}, onItemInserting : function ( args ) {}, onItemInserted : function ( args ) {}, onItemUpdating : function ( args ) {}, onItemUpdated : function ( args ) {}, onItemDeleting : function ( args ) {}, onItemDeleted : function ( args ) {}, onItemInvalid : function ( args ) {}, onError : function ( args ) {}, onOptionChanging : function ( args ) {}, onOptionChanged : function ( args ) {}, onPageChanged : function ( args ) {}, onRefreshing : function ( args ) {}, onRefreshed : function ( args ) {}, }

onDataLoading

Fires before data loading.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid filter }

Cancel Data Loading

version added: 1.2

To cancel data loading set args.cancel = true .

In the following example loading is canceled when the filter has empty 'name' field:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onDataLoading: function ( args ) { if (args.filter.name === "" ) { args.cancel = true ; } } });

onDataLoaded

Fires after data loading.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid data }

In the following example the loaded data is written to the browser console.

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onDataLoaded: function ( args ) { console .log(args.data); } });

onInit

version added: 1.5

Fires after grid initialization right before rendering. Usually used to get grid instance.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid }

In the following example we get the grid instance on initialization:

var gridInstance; $( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onInit: function ( args ) { gridInstance = args.grid; } });

onError

Fires when controller handler promise failed.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid args }

onItemDeleting

Fires before item deletion.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid row item itemIndex }

Cancel Item Deletion

version added: 1.2

To cancel item deletion set args.cancel = true . This allows to do a validation before performing the actual deletion.

In the following example the deletion of items marked as protected is canceled:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onItemDeleting: function ( args ) { if (args.item.protected) { args.cancel = true ; } } });

onItemDeleted

Fires after item deletion.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid row item itemIndex }

onItemEditing

version added: 1.4

Fires before item editing.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid row item itemIndex }

Cancel Item Editing

To cancel item editing set args.cancel = true . This allows to prevent row from editing conditionally.

In the following example the editing of the row for item with 'ID' = 0 is canceled:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onItemEditing: function ( args ) { if (args.item.ID === 0 ) { args.cancel = true ; } } });

onItemInserting

Fires before item insertion.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid item }

Cancel Item Insertion

version added: 1.2

To cancel item insertion set args.cancel = true . This allows to do a validation before performing the actual insertion.

In the following example insertion of items with the 'name' specified is allowed:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onItemInserting: function ( args ) { if (args.item.name === "" ) { args.cancel = true ; alert( "Specify the name of the item!" ); } } });

onItemInserted

Fires after item insertion.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid item }

onItemInvalid

Fired when item is not following validation rules on inserting or updating.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid row item itemIndex errors }

The following handler prints errors on the console

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onItemInvalid: function ( args ) { console .log(args.errors); } });

onItemUpdating

Fires before item update.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid row item itemIndex previousItem }

version added: 1.2

To cancel item update set args.cancel = true . This allows to do a validation before performing the actual update.

In the following example update of items with the 'name' specified is allowed:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onItemUpdating: function ( args ) { if (args.item.name === "" ) { args.cancel = true ; alert( "Specify the name of the item!" ); } } });

Fires after item update.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid row item itemIndex previousItem }

onOptionChanging

Fires before grid option value change.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid option oldValue newValue }

onOptionChanged

Fires after grid option value change.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid option value }

onPageChanged

version added: 1.5

Fires once grid current page index is changed. It happens either by switching between the pages with the pager links, or by calling the method openPage , or changing the option pageIndex .

Has the following arguments:

{ grid pageIndex }

In the following example we print the current page index in the browser console once it has been changed:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... onPageChanged: function ( args ) { console .log(args.pageIndex); } });

onRefreshing

Fires before grid refresh.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid }

onRefreshed

Fires after grid refresh.

Has the following arguments:

{ grid }

Grid Controller

The controller is a gateway between grid and data storage. All data manipulations call accordant controller methods. By default grid has an empty controller and can work with static array of items stored in option data .

A controller should implement the following methods:

{ loadData : function ( filter ) { ... }, insertItem : function ( item ) { ... }, updateItem : function ( item ) { ... }, deleteItem : function ( item ) { ... } }

Asynchronous controller methods should return a Promise, resolved once the request is completed. Starting v1.5 jsGrid supports standard JavaScript Promise/A, earlier versions support only jQuery.Promise.

For instance the controller for typical REST service might look like:

{ loadData : function ( filter ) { return $.ajax({ type : "GET" , url : "/items" , data : filter }); }, insertItem : function ( item ) { return $.ajax({ type : "POST" , url : "/items" , data : item }); }, updateItem : function ( item ) { return $.ajax({ type : "PUT" , url : "/items" , data : item }); }, deleteItem : function ( item ) { return $.ajax({ type : "DELETE" , url : "/items" , data : item }); }, }

Called on data loading.

filter contains all filter parameters of fields with enabled filtering

When pageLoading is true and data is loaded by page, filter includes two more parameters:

{ pageIndex pageSize }

When grid sorting is enabled, filter includes two more parameters:

{ sortField sortOrder }

Method should return dataResult or jQuery promise that will be resolved with dataResult .

dataResult depends on pageLoading . When pageLoading is false (by default), then data result is a plain javascript array of objects. If pageLoading is true data result should have following structure

{ data itemsCount }

Called on item insertion.

Method should return insertedItem or jQuery promise that will be resolved with insertedItem . If no item is returned, inserting item will be used as inserted item.

item is the item to be inserted.

Called on item update.

Method should return updatedItem or jQuery promise that will be resolved with updatedItem . If no item is returned, updating item will be used as updated item.

item is the item to be updated.

deleteItem(item): Promise

Called on item deletion.

If deletion is asynchronous, method should return jQuery promise that will be resolved when deletion is completed.

item is the item to be deleted.

Validation

version added: 1.4

Field Validation Config

validate option of the field can have 4 different value types string|Object|Array|function :

validate: "validatorName"

validatorName - is a string key of the validator in the jsGrid.validators registry. The registry can be easily extended. See available built-in validators here.

In the following example the required validator is applied:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... fields: [{ type : "text" , name : "FieldName" , validate : "required" }] });

validate: validationConfig

validateConfig - is a plain object of the following structure:

{ validator : string| function ( value, item, param ), // built - in validator name or custom validation function message : string | function , // validation message or a function ( value, item ) returning validation message param : any // a plain object with parameters to be passed to validation function }

In the following example the range validator is applied with custom validation message and range provided in parameters:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... fields: [{ type : "number" , name : "Age" , validate : { validator : "range" , message : function ( value, item ) { return "The client age should be between 21 and 80. Entered age is \"" + value + "\" is out of specified range." ; }, param : [ 21 , 80 ] } }] });

validate: validateArray

validateArray - is an array of validators. It can contain

string - validator name

- validator name Object - validator configuration of structure { validator, message, param }

- validator configuration of structure function - validation function as function(value, item)

In the following example the field has three validators: required , range , and a custom function validator:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... fields: [{ type : "number" , name : "Age" , validate : [ "required" , { validator : "range" , param : [ 21 , 80 ] }, function ( value, item ) { return item.IsRetired ? value > 55 : true ; } ] }] });

validate: function(value, item, param)

The parameters of the function:

value - entered value of the field

- entered value of the field item - editing/inserting item

- editing/inserting item param - a parameter provided by validator (applicable only when validation config is defined at validation object or an array of objects)

In the following example the field has custom validation function:

$( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ ... fields: [{ type : "text" , name : "Phone" , validate : function ( value, item ) { return value.length == 10 && phoneBelongsToCountry(value, item.Country); } }] });

Built-in Validators

The jsGrid.validators object contains all built-in validators. The key of the hash is a validator name and the value is the validator config.

jsGrid.validators contains the following build-in validators:

required - the field value is required

- the field value is required rangeLength - the length of the field value is limited by range (the range should be provided as an array in param field of validation config)

- the length of the field value is limited by range (the range should be provided as an array in field of validation config) minLength - the minimum length of the field value is limited (the minimum value should be provided in param field of validation config)

- the minimum length of the field value is limited (the minimum value should be provided in field of validation config) maxLength - the maximum length of the field value is limited (the maximum value should be provided in param field of validation config)

- the maximum length of the field value is limited (the maximum value should be provided in field of validation config) pattern - the field value should match the defined pattern (the pattern should be provided as a regexp literal or string in param field of validation config)

- the field value should match the defined pattern (the pattern should be provided as a regexp literal or string in field of validation config) range - the value of the number field is limited by range (the range should be provided as an array in param field of validation config)

- the value of the number field is limited by range (the range should be provided as an array in field of validation config) min - the minimum value of the number field is limited (the minimum should be provided in param field of validation config)

- the minimum value of the number field is limited (the minimum should be provided in field of validation config) max - the maximum value of the number field is limited (the maximum should be provided in param field of validation config)

Custom Validators

To define a custom validator just add it to the jsGrid.validators object.

In the following example a custom validator time is registered:

jsGrid.validators.time = { message : "Please enter a valid time, between 00:00 and 23:59" , validator : function ( value, item ) { return /^([01]\d|2[0-3]|[0-9])(:[0-5]\d){1,2}$/ .test(value); } }

Localization

version added: 1.4

Current locale can be set for all grids on the page with the jsGrid.locale(localeName) method.

New custom locale can be added to jsGrid.locales hash like the following:

jsGrid.locales.my_lang = { ... };

Here is how localization config looks like for Spanish i18n/es.js.

Find all available locales here.

Sorting Strategies

All supported sorting strategies are stored in jsGrid.sortStrategies object, where key is a name of the strategy and the value is a sortingFunction .

jsGrid.sortStrategies contains following build-in sorting strategies:

{ string : { ... }, number : { ... }, date : { ... }, numberAsString : { ... } }

sortingFunction is a sorting function with the following format:

function ( value1, value2 ) { if (value1 < value2) return -1 ; if (value1 === value2) return 0 ; if (value1 > value2) return 1 ; }

Custom Sorting Strategy

If you need a custom sorting strategy, the object jsGrid.sortStrategies can be easily extended.

In this example we define new sorting strategy for our client objects:

var clients = [{ Index : 1 , Name : "John" , Age : 25 }, ...]; jsGrid.sortStrategies.client = function ( index1, index2 ) { var client1 = clients[index1]; var client2 = clients[index2]; return client1.Name.localeCompare(client2.Name) || client1.Age - client2.Age; };

Now, our new sorting strategy client can be used in the grid config as follows:

{ fields : [ ... { name : "Index" , sorter : "client" }, ... ] }

Worth to mention, that if you need particular sorting only once, you can just inline sorting function in sorter not registering the new strategy:

{ fields : [ ... { name : "Index" , sorter : function ( index1, index2 ) { var client1 = clients[index1]; var client2 = clients[index2]; return client1.Name.localeCompare(client2.Name) || client1.Age - client2.Age; } }, ... ] }

Load Strategies

The behavior of the grid regarding data source interaction is defined by load strategy.

The load strategy has the following methods:

{ firstDisplayIndex : function ( ) {}, lastDisplayIndex : function ( ) {}, itemsCount : function ( ) {}, openPage : function ( index ) {}, loadParams : function ( ) {}, sort : function ( ) {}, reset : function ( ) {}, finishLoad : function ( loadedData ) {}, finishInsert : function ( insertedItem ) {}, finishDelete : function ( deletedItem, deletedItemIndex ) {} }

There are two build-in load strategies: DirectLoadingStrategy (for pageLoading=false ) and PageLoadingStrategy (for pageLoading=true ).

DirectLoadingStrategy

DirectLoadingStrategy is used when loading by page is turned off ( pageLoading=false ).

It provides the following behavior:

firstDisplayIndex returns the index of the first item on the displayed page

returns the index of the first item on the displayed page lastDisplayIndex returns the index of the last item on the displayed page

returns the index of the last item on the displayed page itemsCount returns the actual amount of all the loaded items

returns the actual amount of all the loaded items openPage refreshes the grid to render items of current page

refreshes the grid to render items of current page loadParams returns empty object, since no extra load params are needed

returns empty object, since no extra load params are needed sort sorts data items and refreshes the grid calling grid.refresh

sorts data items and refreshes the grid calling reset calls grid.refresh method to refresh the grid

calls method to refresh the grid finishLoad puts the data coming from controller.loadData into the option data of the grid

puts the data coming from into the option of the grid finishInsert pushes new inserted item into the option data and refreshes the grid

pushes new inserted item into the option and refreshes the grid finishDelete removes deleted item from the option data and resets the grid

PageLoadingStrategy

PageLoadingStrategy is used when data is loaded to the grid by pages ( pageLoading=true ).

It provides the following behavior:

firstDisplayIndex returns 0, because all loaded items displayed on the current page

returns 0, because all loaded items displayed on the current page lastDisplayIndex returns the amount of loaded items, since data loaded by page

returns the amount of loaded items, since data loaded by page itemsCount returns itemsCount provided by controller.loadData (read more in section controller.loadData)

returns provided by (read more in section controller.loadData) openPage calls grid.loadData to load data for the current page

calls to load data for the current page loadParams returns an object with the structure { pageIndex, pageSize } to provide server with paging info

returns an object with the structure to provide server with paging info sort calls grid.loadData to load sorted data from the server

calls to load sorted data from the server reset calls grid.loadData method to refresh the data

calls method to refresh the data finishLoad saves itemsCount returned by server and puts the data into the option data of the grid

saves returned by server and puts the into the option of the grid finishInsert calls grid.search to reload the data

calls to reload the data finishDelete calls grid.search to reload the data

Custom LoadStrategy

The option loadStrategy allows to specify a custom load strategy to customize the behavior of the grid. The easiest way to do it is to inherit from existing strategy.

By default DirectLoadingStrategy resets the grid (resets the paging and sorting) when an item is deleted. The following example shows how to create a custom strategy to avoid grid reset on deletion of an item.

var MyCustomDirectLoadStrategy = function ( grid ) { jsGrid.loadStrategies.DirectLoadingStrategy.call( this , grid); }; MyCustomDirectLoadStrategy.prototype = new jsGrid.loadStrategies.DirectLoadingStrategy(); MyCustomDirectLoadStrategy.prototype.finishDelete = function ( deletedItem, deletedItemIndex ) { var grid = this ._grid; grid.option( "data" ).splice(deletedItemIndex, 1 ); grid.refresh(); }; $( "#grid" ).jsGrid({ loadStrategy : function ( ) { return new MyCustomDirectLoadStrategy( this ); }, ... });

Load Indication

By default jsGrid uses jsGrid.LoadIndicator. Load indicator can be customized with the loadIndicator option. Set an object or a function returning an object supporting the following interface:

{ show : function ( ) { ... } hide : function ( ) { ... } }

This simple example prints messages to console instead of showing load indicator:

{ loadIndicator : { show : function ( ) { console .log( "loading started" ); }, hide : function ( ) { console .log( "loading finished" ); } } }

If loadIndicator is a function, it accepts the config of load indicator in the following format:

{ container, message, shading }

The similar example printing messages to console shows how to configure loading indicator with a function returning an object:

{ loadIndicator : function ( config ) { return { show : function ( ) { console .log( "loading started: " + config.message); }, hide : function ( ) { console .log( "loading finished" ); } }; } }

Customization of loading indicator is useful, when you want to use any external load indicator that is used for all other ajax requests on the page.

This example shows how to use spin.js to indicate loading:

{ loadIndicator : function ( config ) { var container = config.container[ 0 ]; var spinner = new Spinner(); return { show : function ( ) { spinner.spin(container); }, hide : function ( ) { spinner.stop(); } }; } }

Requirement

jQuery (1.8.3 or later)

Compatibility

Desktop

Chrome

Safari

Firefox

Opera 15+

IE 8+

Mobile