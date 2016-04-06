JSGO

A javascript library for reading CS:GO demo files. It supports both the browser and node.js.

Once parsing starts most data is sent in the form of events. From there you can look up entity properties if needed for additional information.

Installing in node

npm install jsgo

Example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var jsgo = require ( 'jsgo' ); fs.readFile( 'demo.dem' , function ( err, data ) { new jsgo.Demo().on( 'game.weapon_fire' , function ( event ) { var player = event.player; var position = player.getPosition(); console .log(player.getName() + ' used weapon ' + event.weapon + ' at ' + position.x + ', ' + position.y + ', ' + position.z); }).parse(data); });

Output:

aizy used weapon ak47 at -1547 .6976318359375 , 591 .0830078125 , 32 .03125 NiP-Fifflaren- AKRACING used weapon knife at 1376 .483154296875 , 2409 .856689453125 , 34 .39018630981445 aizy used weapon ak47 at -1547 .6976318359375 , 591 .0830078125 , 32 .03125 aizy used weapon ak47 at -1547 .6976318359375 , 591 .0830078125 , 32 .03125 NiP-Fifflaren- AKRACING used weapon knife at 1383 .9927978515625 , 2505 .580322265625 , 60 .96079635620117 NiP-GeT_RiGhT-A- EIZO used weapon smokegrenade at -617 .7000122070312 , 2168 .052734375 , -120 .24928283691406 .. .etc ...

Events

server_info player_added entity_added entity_updated entity_removed game.cs_round_final_beep game.round_freeze_end game.round_announce_match_start game.player_footstep game.weapon_fire game.player_jump game.hltv_chase game.weapon_reload game.decoy_started game.hltv_status game.player_death game.buytime_ended game.decoy_detonate game.bomb_dropped game.player_falldamage game.weapon_fire_on_empty game.server_cvar game.cs_pre_restart game.round_prestart game.player_spawn game.bomb_pickup game.round_start game.round_poststart game.begin_new_match game.cs_round_start_beep game.player_connect_full game.round_mvp game.cs_win_panel_round game.round_end game.round_officially_ended game.round_announce_warmup game.hegrenade_detonate game.smokegrenade_detonate game.bomb_beginplant game.bomb_planted game.bomb_beep game.smokegrenade_expired game.player_blind game.flashbang_detonate game.weapon_zoom game.inferno_startburn game.inferno_expire game.bomb_begindefuse game.bomb_defused game.round_time_warning game.round_announce_last_round_half game.announce_phase_end game.player_team game.player_disconnect game.player_connect game.round_announce_match_point game.cs_win_panel_match

Class Demo

demo.findEntityById(entityId); demo.findEntityByUserId(userId); demo.getTick(); demo.getTeams(); demo.getPlayers(); demo.getEntities(type); demo.parse(buffer);

Class Entity

entity.getData();

Class Player extends Entity

player.getName(); player.isHLTV(); player.isFakePlayer(); player.getGuid(); player.getUserId(); player.getHealth(); player.getArmorValue(); player.getTeam(demo); player.getEyeAngle(); player.getPosition(); player.getAimPunchAngle(); player.isSpotted(); player.hasHelmet(); player.getCurrentEquipmentValue(); player.getRoundStartCash(); player.getCurrentCash(); player.getLastPlaceName(); player.getRoundKills(); player.getRoundHeadshotKills(); player.isScoped(); player.isWalking(); player.hasDefuser();

Class Team extends Entity

team.getTeamNumber(); team.getSide(); team.getClanName(); team.getFlag(); team.getScore(); team.getFirstHalfScore(); team.getSecondHalfScore(); team.getPlayers(demo);

