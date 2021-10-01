A fully featured gantt chart component built entirely in Javascript, CSS and AJAX. It is lightweight and there is no need of external libraries or additional images.

Start using with including the files jsgantt.js and jsgantt.css that are inside dist/ folder.

Or install and use in JS

npm install jsgantt-improved

Import in your JS import {JSGantt} from 'jsgantt-improved';

See the FULL DOCUMENTATION for more details in all features.

For Angular use the component ng-gantt

For React use the component react-jsgantt

For Vue , see this example: https://stackblitz.com/edit/vue-jsgantt

For .NET , see this example: .NET Documentation

Example

You can view a Solo live example at:

Or use a live coding example at Codenpen:

Easy to Use

< link href = "jsgantt.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script src = "jsgantt.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < div style = "position:relative" class = "gantt" id = "GanttChartDIV" > </ div > < script > var g = new JSGantt.GanttChart( document .getElementById( 'GanttChartDIV' ), 'day' ); g.setOptions({ vCaptionType : 'Complete' , vQuarterColWidth : 36 , vDateTaskDisplayFormat : 'day dd month yyyy' , vDayMajorDateDisplayFormat : 'mon yyyy - Week ww' , vWeekMinorDateDisplayFormat : 'dd mon' , vLang : 'en' , vShowTaskInfoLink : 1 , vShowEndWeekDate : 0 , vAdditionalHeaders : { category : { title : 'Category' }, sector : { title : 'Sector' } }, vUseSingleCell : 10000 , vFormatArr : [ 'Day' , 'Week' , 'Month' , 'Quarter' ], }); JSGantt.parseJSON( './fixes/data.json' , g); g.AddTaskItemObject({ pID : 1 , pName : "Define Chart <strong>API</strong>" , pStart : "2017-02-25" , pEnd : "2017-03-17" , pPlanStart : "2017-04-01" , pPlanEnd : "2017-04-15 12:00" , pClass : "ggroupblack" , pLink : "" , pMile : 0 , pRes : "Brian" , pComp : 0 , pGroup : 0 , pParent : 0 , pOpen : 1 , pDepend : "" , pCaption : "" , pCost : 1000 , pNotes : "Some Notes text" , category : "My Category" , sector : "Finance" }); g.Draw(); </ script >

Features

Tasks & Collapsible Task Groups

Dependencies and Highlight when hover a task

Edit data in gantt table with list of responsible

Task Completion

Table with Additional Columns

Task Styling or as HTML tags

Milestones

Resources

Costs

Plan Start and End Dates

Gantt with Planned vs Executed

Dynamic Loading of Tasks

Dynamic change of format: Hour, Day, Week, Month, Quarter

Load Gantt from JSON and XML From external files (including experimental support for MS Project XML files) From JavaScript Strings

Support for Internationalization

Documentation

See the Documentation wiki page or the included docs/index.html file for instructions on use.

Project based on https://code.google.com/p/jsgantt/.

Want to Collaborate?

Its easy to get it set:

Clone this repo

Install lib dependencies: npm i

Install global dependencies: npm i -g browserify nodemon onchange tsc

Run the demo, This will start a localhost:8080 with a live example: npm start .

with a live example: . You can check the demo gantt that we use for testing features at: http://127.0.0.1:8080/docs/demo.html

Use npm run watch or do your change in src and restart this command refresh the changes.

For testing:

Install global dependencies: npm i -g webdriver-manager

Install selenium webdriver: npm run webdriver , it will install something like node_modules/webdriver-manager/selenium/chromedriver_88.0.4324.96.zip

, it will install something like node_modules/webdriver-manager/selenium/chromedriver_88.0.4324.96.zip Use npm run test with e2e tests.

with e2e tests. Or use npm run watch:test to keep watching the tests

For new release:

Increment the version number on package.json

Run npm run publishnpm

Or help us donating...