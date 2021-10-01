A fully featured gantt chart component built entirely in Javascript, CSS and AJAX. It is lightweight and there is no need of external libraries or additional images.
Start using with including the files
jsgantt.js and
jsgantt.css that are inside
dist/ folder.
Or install and use in JS
npm install jsgantt-improved
Import in your JS
import {JSGantt} from 'jsgantt-improved';
See the FULL DOCUMENTATION for more details in all features.
For Angular use the component ng-gantt
For React use the component react-jsgantt
For Vue , see this example: https://stackblitz.com/edit/vue-jsgantt
For .NET , see this example: .NET Documentation
You can view a Solo live example at:
Or use a live coding example at Codenpen:
<link href="jsgantt.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>
<script src="jsgantt.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<div style="position:relative" class="gantt" id="GanttChartDIV"></div>
<script>
var g = new JSGantt.GanttChart(document.getElementById('GanttChartDIV'), 'day');
g.setOptions({
vCaptionType: 'Complete', // Set to Show Caption : None,Caption,Resource,Duration,Complete,
vQuarterColWidth: 36,
vDateTaskDisplayFormat: 'day dd month yyyy', // Shown in tool tip box
vDayMajorDateDisplayFormat: 'mon yyyy - Week ww',// Set format to dates in the "Major" header of the "Day" view
vWeekMinorDateDisplayFormat: 'dd mon', // Set format to display dates in the "Minor" header of the "Week" view
vLang: 'en',
vShowTaskInfoLink: 1, // Show link in tool tip (0/1)
vShowEndWeekDate: 0, // Show/Hide the date for the last day of the week in header for daily
vAdditionalHeaders: { // Add data columns to your table
category: {
title: 'Category'
},
sector: {
title: 'Sector'
}
},
vUseSingleCell: 10000, // Set the threshold cell per table row (Helps performance for large data.
vFormatArr: ['Day', 'Week', 'Month', 'Quarter'], // Even with setUseSingleCell using Hour format on such a large chart can cause issues in some browsers,
});
// Load from a Json url
JSGantt.parseJSON('./fixes/data.json', g);
// Or Adding Manually
g.AddTaskItemObject({
pID: 1,
pName: "Define Chart <strong>API</strong>",
pStart: "2017-02-25",
pEnd: "2017-03-17",
pPlanStart: "2017-04-01",
pPlanEnd: "2017-04-15 12:00",
pClass: "ggroupblack",
pLink: "",
pMile: 0,
pRes: "Brian",
pComp: 0,
pGroup: 0,
pParent: 0,
pOpen: 1,
pDepend: "",
pCaption: "",
pCost: 1000,
pNotes: "Some Notes text",
category: "My Category",
sector: "Finance"
});
g.Draw();
</script>
See the Documentation wiki page or the included
docs/index.html file for instructions on use.
Project based on https://code.google.com/p/jsgantt/.
Its easy to get it set:
npm i
npm i -g browserify nodemon onchange tsc
localhost:8080 with a live example:
npm start.
http://127.0.0.1:8080/docs/demo.html
npm run watch or do your change in
src and restart this command refresh the changes.
For testing:
npm i -g webdriver-manager
npm run webdriver, it will install something like node_modules/webdriver-manager/selenium/chromedriver_88.0.4324.96.zip
npm run test with e2e tests.
npm run watch:test to keep watching the tests
For new release:
npm run publishnpm
Or help us donating...