openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jsgantt-improved

by jsGanttImproved
2.8.4 (see all)

Javascript Gantt: fully featured gantt chart component built entirely with JS and CSS. No images or external libs required.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

948

GitHub Stars

371

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Poor Documentation

Readme

Build Status

A fully featured gantt chart component built entirely in Javascript, CSS and AJAX. It is lightweight and there is no need of external libraries or additional images.

Demo Image

Start using with including the files jsgantt.js and jsgantt.css that are inside dist/ folder.

Or install and use in JS

npm install jsgantt-improved

Import in your JS import {JSGantt} from 'jsgantt-improved';

See the FULL DOCUMENTATION for more details in all features.

For Angular use the component ng-gantt

For React use the component react-jsgantt

For Vue , see this example: https://stackblitz.com/edit/vue-jsgantt

For .NET , see this example: .NET Documentation

Example

You can view a Solo live example at:

Or use a live coding example at Codenpen:

Easy to Use

<link href="jsgantt.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>
<script src="jsgantt.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

<div style="position:relative" class="gantt" id="GanttChartDIV"></div>

<script>

var g = new JSGantt.GanttChart(document.getElementById('GanttChartDIV'), 'day');

g.setOptions({
  vCaptionType: 'Complete',  // Set to Show Caption : None,Caption,Resource,Duration,Complete,     
  vQuarterColWidth: 36,
  vDateTaskDisplayFormat: 'day dd month yyyy', // Shown in tool tip box
  vDayMajorDateDisplayFormat: 'mon yyyy - Week ww',// Set format to dates in the "Major" header of the "Day" view
  vWeekMinorDateDisplayFormat: 'dd mon', // Set format to display dates in the "Minor" header of the "Week" view
  vLang: 'en',
  vShowTaskInfoLink: 1, // Show link in tool tip (0/1)
  vShowEndWeekDate: 0,  // Show/Hide the date for the last day of the week in header for daily
  vAdditionalHeaders: { // Add data columns to your table
      category: {
        title: 'Category'
      },
      sector: {
        title: 'Sector'
      }
    },
  vUseSingleCell: 10000, // Set the threshold cell per table row (Helps performance for large data.
  vFormatArr: ['Day', 'Week', 'Month', 'Quarter'], // Even with setUseSingleCell using Hour format on such a large chart can cause issues in some browsers,
  
});

// Load from a Json url
JSGantt.parseJSON('./fixes/data.json', g);

// Or Adding  Manually
g.AddTaskItemObject({
  pID: 1,
  pName: "Define Chart <strong>API</strong>",
  pStart: "2017-02-25",
  pEnd: "2017-03-17",
  pPlanStart: "2017-04-01",
  pPlanEnd: "2017-04-15 12:00",
  pClass: "ggroupblack",
  pLink: "",
  pMile: 0,
  pRes: "Brian",
  pComp: 0,
  pGroup: 0,
  pParent: 0,
  pOpen: 1,
  pDepend: "",
  pCaption: "",
  pCost: 1000,
  pNotes: "Some Notes text",
  category: "My Category",
  sector: "Finance"
});

g.Draw();

</script>

Features

  • Tasks & Collapsible Task Groups
  • Dependencies and Highlight when hover a task
  • Edit data in gantt table with list of responsible
  • Task Completion
  • Table with Additional Columns
  • Task Styling or as HTML tags
  • Milestones
  • Resources
  • Costs
  • Plan Start and End Dates
  • Gantt with Planned vs Executed
  • Dynamic Loading of Tasks
  • Dynamic change of format: Hour, Day, Week, Month, Quarter
  • Load Gantt from JSON and XML
    • From external files (including experimental support for MS Project XML files)
    • From JavaScript Strings
  • Support for Internationalization

Documentation

See the Documentation wiki page or the included docs/index.html file for instructions on use.

Project based on https://code.google.com/p/jsgantt/.

Want to Collaborate?

Its easy to get it set:

  • Clone this repo
  • Install lib dependencies: npm i
  • Install global dependencies: npm i -g browserify nodemon onchange tsc
  • Run the demo, This will start a localhost:8080 with a live example: npm start.
  • You can check the demo gantt that we use for testing features at: http://127.0.0.1:8080/docs/demo.html
  • Use npm run watch or do your change in src and restart this command refresh the changes.

For testing:

  • Install global dependencies: npm i -g webdriver-manager
  • Install selenium webdriver: npm run webdriver, it will install something like node_modules/webdriver-manager/selenium/chromedriver_88.0.4324.96.zip
  • Use npm run test with e2e tests.
  • Or use npm run watch:test to keep watching the tests

For new release:

  • Increment the version number on package.json
  • Run npm run publishnpm

Or help us donating...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
ias1153 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial