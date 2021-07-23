[]()!+
JSFuck is an esoteric and educational programming style based on the atomic parts of JavaScript. It uses only six different characters to write and execute code.
It does not depend on a browser, so you can even run it on Node.js.
The following source will do an
alert(1):
[][(![]+[])[+[]]+([![]]+[][[]])[+!+[]+[+[]]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+[
]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+!+[]]][([][(![]+[])[+[]]+([![]]+[][[]
])[+!+[]+[+[]]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+[]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+
(!![]+[])[+!+[]]]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[][(![]+[])[+[]]+([![]]+[][[]])[+
!+[]+[+[]]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+[]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![
]+[])[+!+[]]])[+!+[]+[+[]]]+([][[]]+[])[+!+[]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]
+[])[+[]]+(!![]+[])[+!+[]]+([][[]]+[])[+[]]+([][(![]+[])[+[]]+([![]]+[][[]])[
+!+[]+[+[]]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+[]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!!
[]+[])[+!+[]]]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+[]]+(!![]+[][(![]+[])[+[]]+([![
]]+[][[]])[+!+[]+[+[]]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+[]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[
]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+!+[]]])[+!+[]+[+[]]]+(!![]+[])[+!+[]]]((![]+[])[+!+[]]+(![
]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+[]]+(!
[]+[][(![]+[])[+[]]+([![]]+[][[]])[+!+[]+[+[]]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])
[+[]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+!+[]]])[!+[]+!+[]+[+[]]]+[+!+[]]+(
!![]+[][(![]+[])[+[]]+([![]]+[][[]])[+!+[]+[+[]]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[
])[+[]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+!+[]]])[!+[]+!+[]+[+[]]])()
false => ![]
true => !![]
undefined => [][[]]
NaN => +[![]]
0 => +[]
1 => +!+[]
2 => !+[]+!+[]
10 => +[[+!+[]]+[+[]]]
Array => []
Number => +[]
String => []+[]
Boolean => ![]
Function => []["filter"]
run => []["filter"]["constructor"]( CODE )()
eval => []["filter"]["constructor"]("return eval")()( CODE )
window => []["filter"]["constructor"]("return this")()
[] – Brackets
Let's start with the opening and closing brackets and see what is possible here. They are super useful for this project and are considered as a core element because they provide a way to:
[] – Array Literals
Create new arrays:
[] // an empty array
[[]] // an array with one element (another array)
[X][i] – Array / Object Access
[][[]] // undefined, same as [][""]
Later we will be able to do this:
"abc"[0] // get single letter
[]["length"] // get property
[]["fill"] // get methods
[X][0] - Array wrapping trick
By wrapping an expression in an array and then getting the element at index zero, we can apply several operators on one expression. This means brackets
[] can replace parenthesis
() to isolate expressions:
[X][0] // X
++[ ++[ ++[X][0] ][0] ][0] // X + 3
+ – Plus Sign
This symbol is useful, because it allows us to:
The current version of JSFuck uses it a lot but we not sure if they are fundamental.
+[] // 0 - the number 0
Using the array wrapping trick mentioned above:
++[ 0 ][ 0 ] // 1
++[ [] ][ +[] ] // 1
undefined
Getting an element by index in an empty array will return
undefined:
[][ 0 ] // undefined
[][ +[] ] // get first element (undefined)
[][ [] ] // look for property ""
NaN
Casting
undefined to Number will result in not-a-number:
+[][[]] // +undefined = NaN
1 + 1 // 2
++[[]][+[]] + ++[[]][+[]] // 2
A shorter way using ++:
++[ 1][ 0] // 2
++[++[[]][ 0]][ 0] // 2
++[++[[]][+[]]][+[]] // 2
Using this technique, we are able to access all digits:
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9
+[] – Casting to String
Combining the plus sign and brackets will turn other values into strings:
[] +[] // "" - empty string
+[] +[] // "0"
[][[]] +[] // "undefined"
++[][[]] +[] // "NaN"
++[[]][+[]] +[] // "1"
"word"[i] – Get Single Characters
As we have strings, we can also get single characters:
"undefined" [ 0] // "u"
[ "undefined" ][ 0][ 0] // "u"
[ undefined +[] ][+[]][+[]] // "u"
[ [][[]] +[] ][+[]][+[]] // "u"
"undefined" [ 1 ] // "n"
[[][[]]+[]][+[]][ ++[[]][+[]] ] // "n"
Since we have "NaN" and "undefined", we got the following characters:
N,
a,
d,
e,
f,
i,
n,
u.
+ – Combine Characters
Now we can concat characters to new words.
// can be written using []+ only:
"undefined"[4] // "f"
"undefined"[5] // "i"
"undefined"[6] // "n"
"undefined"[3] // "d"
// combine using +
"f"+"i"+"n"+"d" // "find"
"e" – Numbers in exponential notation
As we have the character "e" from "undefined", we can use exponential notation to construct very big numbers and get a reference to
Infinity:
+("1e309") // Infinity
+("1e309") +[] // "Infinity"
+("11e100") // 1.1e+101
+("11e100") +[] // "1.1e+101" (gives us `.` and `+`)
+("0.0000001") // 1e-7
+("0.0000001") +[] // "1e-7" (gives us `-`)
Resulting chars:
I,
f,
i,
n,
t,
y,
.,
+,
-.
[]["method"] – Access Methods
Newly combinded characters can form method names. These can be accessed using the square brackets notation:
[]["f"+"i"+"n"+"d"] // where "f" is the first char of "false" and so on
[]["find"] // same as the dot syntax:
[] .find
Note: With the characters from "undefined", "NaN" and "Infinity", the only method we are able to find in the objects we have is
Array.prototype.find.
method+[] – Get Method Definitions
We can cast a method to a String and get its definition as a String:
[]["find"] +[]
This will return the following String:
"function find() { [native code] }"
Note: String representations of native functions are not part of the ECMAScript standard and differ between browsers. For example, Firefox will output a slightly different string with additional line breaks using
\n.
Resulting characters:
a,
c,
d,
e,
f,
i,
n,
o,
t,
u,
v
,
{,
},
(,
),
[,
]
Resulting methods:
.concat
.find.
! – Logical NOT operator
This is the fourth character in the original JSFuck set and used to create booleans.
Note: This symbol could also be replaced by others, like
< or
=. See the section "Alternatives" below.
!X – Cast to Boolean
The logical "Not" operator can be used to create booleans
false and
true:
![] // false
!![] // true
!X+[] – Get "true" and "false"
Booleans can be casted to string:
![] +[] // "false"
!![] +[] // "true"
This will give us access to more characters:
a,
e,
f,
l,
r,
s,
t,
u.
Together with the set above, we will have
{}()[]+. INacdefilnorstuvy with access to these methods:
call
concat
constructor
entries
every
fill
filter
find
fontcolor
includes
italics
reduce
reverse
slice
sort
Important: We might use another symbols like
= to create booleans, because they are more powerful (see section "Alternatives" below).
X["constructor"] – Primitive wrappers names
With
.constructor we have a reference to the function that created the instance. For primitives values, it returns the corresponding built-in wrappers:
0 ["constructor"] // Number
"" ["constructor"] // String
[] ["constructor"] // Array
false ["constructor"] // Boolean
[].find ["constructor"] // Function
Use
+[] to convert them to strings and retrieve their function name in order to get more chars:
0["constructor"]+[] // "function Number() { ... }"
New chars available :
m,
b,
S,
g,
B,
A,
F.
… and more methods and properties:
arguments
big
bind
bold
name
small
some
sub
substr
substring
toString
trim
() – Parenthesis
Since we have access to methods, we can call them to get more power. To do this we need to introduce two more symbols
( and
) here.
Example without arguments:
""["fontcolor"]() // "<font color="undefined"></font>"
[]["entries"]() +[] // "[object Array Iterator]"
New characters:
j,
<,
>,
=,
",
/
Calling a method with more than one argument is non trivial - to do it you can use the following technique (discovered by trincot) - for example:
calling string method
"truefalse".replace("true","1") can be written as
["true", "1"].reduce("".replace.bind("truefalse")) and finally:
["true"]["concat"]("1")["reduce"](""["replace"]["bind"]("truefalse"))
calling array method
[1,2,3].slice(1,2) can be written as
[1,2].reduce([].slice.bind([1,2,3])) and finally:
[1]["concat"](2)["reduce"]([]["slice"]["bind"]([1,2,3]))
To be able to call a method (with multiple arguments) in right side on results of previous method you can use this technique (discovered by trincot) - for example:
"truefalse".replace("true","1").replace("false","0") can be written as
"truefalse"
.split().concat([["true", "1"]]).reduce("".replace.apply.bind("".replace))
.split().concat([["false", "0"]]).reduce("".replace.apply.bind("".replace))
and finally:
"truefalse"
["split"]()["concat"]([["true"]["concat"]("1")])["reduce"](""["replace"]["apply"]["bind"](""["replace"]))
["split"]()["concat"]([["false"]["concat"]("0")])["reduce"](""["replace"]["apply"]["bind"](""["replace"]))
To call array methods in righthand side (flow) way" we use similar technique like for strings but with additional tricks (details here) presented in following example:
[3,4,5].slice(1,2).concat(6) can be written as
[[3,4,5]].concat([[1,2]]).reduce([].slice.apply.bind([].slice)).concat(6) (similar like for strings) but now we need to find right-hand side way to wrap array
[3,4,5] and get
[[3,4,5]] which can be done as follows
[3,4,5].map([].constructor).concat([[[]]])[0].slice(-1) so we get
[3,4,5]
// call: slice(1,2)
.map([].constructor).concat([[[]]])[0].slice(-1)
.concat([[1,2]]).reduce([].slice.apply.bind([].slice))
// call next method (in flow)
.concat(6)
and finally (after remove dots and commas)
[3]["concat"](4)["concat"](5)
["map"]([]["constructor"])["concat"]([[[]]])[0]["slice"](-1)
["concat"]([[1]["concat"](2)])["reduce"]([]["slice"]["apply"]["bind"]([]["slice"]))
["concat"](6)
number.toString(x) – Getting any lowercase letter
Number's
toString method has an optional argument specifying the base to use (between 2 and 36). With base 36 we can retrieve any lowercase letter:
10["toString"](36) // "a"
11["toString"](36) // "b"
...
34["toString"](36) // "y"
35["toString"](36) // "z"
Exposed characters:
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
Function("code")() – Evaluate Code
The Function constructor is the master key in JSFuck: It takes a String as an argument and returns a new anonymous function with this string as the function body. So it basically lets you evaluate any code as a String. This is like
eval, without the need for a reference to the global scope (a.k.a.
window). We can get the Function constructor e.g. with
[]["find"]["constructor"].
This is the first major step and an essential part of a JS-to-JSFuck compiler. ...
Function("return this")() – window
When evaluating
function anonymous() { return this }, we get the invocation context which is a reference to the global scope here:
window!
Getting a reference to
window is another huge step forward for JSFuck. With the brackets characters, we could only dig in the available objects: numbers, arrays, some functions... With a reference to the global scope, we now have access to any global variable and the inner properties of these globals.
You can create regular expression e.g.
/pattern/g as follows
[]["fill"]["constructor"]("return RegExp")()("pattern","g")
which after removing the comma (by using multi-arguments technique without
binding) looks as follows
["pattern"]["concat"]("g")["reduce"]([]["fill"]["constructor"]("return RegExp")())
Instead of
+ we could use
.concat to combine strings:
"f"["concat"]("i")["concat"]("l")["concat"]("l") // fill
Problem: We need to combine "c", "o", "n", "c", "a" and "t" to get "concat".
The
! might be replaced with more "powerful" characters that have more than one use.
= – Boolean + Assign Values
X == X // true
X == Y // false
X = Y // assign a new value
> – Boolean + Create Numbers
X > Y // true
X > X // false
X >> Y // number
A more complex example is to get character "f" with
[]>+ only:
[[ []>[] ] + [] ] [[]>>[]] [[]>>[]]
[[ false ] + [] ] [ 0] [ 0]
[ "false" ] [ 0] [ 0]
"false" [ 0]
Instead of
+ we could use booleans and bitshift operators to create numbers:
true >> false // 1
true << true // 2
true << true << true // 4
Problem: Some number (like
5) are harder to get. But it is possible when using strings, eg
"11" >> true.
Ways of executing functions other than using
():
`
on...
new ...
toString|valueOf
[Symbol...]
Instead of using opening and closing parentheses, we could use backticks ` to execute functions. In ES6 they can be used to interpolate strings and serve an expression for tagged template literals.
([]["entries"]``).constructor // Object
This would give us characters from "Object" and access to its methods.
Unfortunately, we can only pass a single string (from our basic alphabet eg.
[]!+) as the parameter. It is not possible to call methods with multiple arguments or a precompiled string. To do that, we have to use expression interpolation using
${} which would introduce new characters.
The possibilities of backticks were discussed in detail in the Gitter chat room.
Another approach to execute functions without parentheses would be to map the
.toString or
.valueOf method and call them implicitly.
A = []
A["toString"] = A["pop"]
A+"" // will execute A.pop
Note: There is no way to pass arguments and it requires to
= be present in our basic alphabet. And it only works for methods that return basic types.
So far the only use-case is to wire
.toSource in Firefox to get special characters like the backslash
\.
Function or methods could also be executed by assinging them to an event hander. There are several ways to do that, e.g:
// override onload event on start
onload = f
// write image tags
document.body.innerHTML = '<img onerror=f src=X />'
// throw and handle error
onerror=f; throw 'x'
// trigger event
onhashchange = f; location.hash = 1;
Note: We need
= to assign the handler.
Problem: We do not have access to
window or DOM elements to attatch the event handlers.
We could also use the
new operator to call the function as a pseudo object type:
new f
Problem: The
new operator is not (yet) available with our basic set of symbols.
A symbol is a unique and immutable data type and may be used as an identifier for object properties. This can be used to implicitly call a function.
f[Symbol.toPrimitive] = f; f++;
f[Symbol.iterator] = f; [...f];
Note: We need
= to assign the function.
Problem: We do not have access to
Symbol using our reduced character set.
JSFuck was not the first approach! Many people around the world are trying to break the so-called "Wall". Read more here: