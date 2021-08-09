Recursively create nested directories with jsftp, like mkdirp
FTP can natively create only one directory at the time.
Useful for being able to upload files to deep paths without knowing if the directories exists beforehand.
$ npm install jsftp-mkdirp
import JsFtp from 'jsftp';
import JsFtpMkdirp from 'jsftp-mkdirp';
// Decorate `JSFtp` with a new method `mkdirp`
JsFtpMkdirp(JSFtp);
const ftp = new JsFtp({
host: 'myserver.com'
});
const path = 'public_html/deploy/foo/bar';
await ftp.mkdirp(path);
console.log('Created path:', path);
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string
The path of the nested directories you want to create.