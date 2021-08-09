openbase logo
jsftp-mkdirp

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Recursively create nested directories with jsftp, like mkdirp

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

286

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jsftp-mkdirp

Recursively create nested directories with jsftp, like mkdirp

FTP can natively create only one directory at the time.

Useful for being able to upload files to deep paths without knowing if the directories exists beforehand.

Install

$ npm install jsftp-mkdirp

Usage

import JsFtp from 'jsftp';
import JsFtpMkdirp from 'jsftp-mkdirp';

// Decorate `JSFtp` with a new method `mkdirp`
JsFtpMkdirp(JSFtp);

const ftp = new JsFtp({
    host: 'myserver.com'
});

const path = 'public_html/deploy/foo/bar';

await ftp.mkdirp(path);
console.log('Created path:', path);

API

JsFtp.mkdirp(path)

Returns a Promise.

path

Type: string

The path of the nested directories you want to create.

