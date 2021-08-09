Recursively create nested directories with jsftp, like mkdirp

FTP can natively create only one directory at the time.

Useful for being able to upload files to deep paths without knowing if the directories exists beforehand.

Install

npm install jsftp-mkdirp

Usage

import JsFtp from 'jsftp' ; import JsFtpMkdirp from 'jsftp-mkdirp' ; JsFtpMkdirp(JSFtp); const ftp = new JsFtp({ host : 'myserver.com' }); const path = 'public_html/deploy/foo/bar' ; await ftp.mkdirp(path); console .log( 'Created path:' , path);

API

Returns a Promise .

path

Type: string

The path of the nested directories you want to create.