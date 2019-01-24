jsfft

Small, efficient Javascript FFT implementation for node or the browser.

Usage

JSFFT ships with ComplexArray which can be operated on:

const fft = require ( 'jsfft' ); const data = new fft.ComplexArray( 512 ).map( ( value, i, n ) => { value.real = (i > n/ 3 && i < 2 *n/ 3 ) ? 1 : 0 ; });

Including the fft module attaches FFT methods to ComplexArray. FFT and InvFFT perform in-place transforms on the underlying data:

const frequencies = data.FFT(); frequencies.map( ( frequency, i, n ) => { if (i > n/ 5 && i < 4 *n/ 5 ) { frequency.real = 0 ; frequency.imag = 0 ; } });

Alternatively, frequency-space filters can be implemented via the frequencyMap:

const filtered = data.frequencyMap( ( frequency, i, n ) => { if (i > n/ 5 && i < 4 *n/ 5 ) { frequency.real = 0 ; frequency.imag = 0 ; } });

Conventions

JSFFT uses the normalization convention that is symmetric between the forward and reverse transform. With N data points, the transform is normalized by a factor of √N :

1 N- 1 2 πik/N fft (k) = - ∑ f(j) 𝐞 √N j= 0

Other Implementations

DSP is a full featured Digital Signal Processing library in JS which includes a JS FFT implementation.