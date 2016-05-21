Adds .jsenv / .coffeeenv support to brunch.

.jsenv / .coffeeenv files are simple files with JSON structure that will have any matching keys replaced from environment variables.

.jsenv / .coffeeenv files are either JSON formatted data or files specifying a javascript function that will take an env object as an argument and return an object.

Version >= 2.0.0 supports node >= 4 and brunch >=2. For those using versions lower than these please use jsenv-brunch 1.4.2.

Example

JSON

config.jsenv:

{ API_HOST : "https://api.apihost.com" }

when run with

API_HOST= "https://dev.apihost.com" brunch build

will compile to

exports.module = { "API_HOST" : "https://dev.apihost.com" }

Javascript

config.jsenv:

function ( env ) { if ( parseInt (env.EVILNESS) > 5 ) { return { "Evil" : "very evil" }; } else { return { "Evil" : "only slightly evil" } } }

EVILNESS=9001 brunch b

gives us

exports.module = { "Evil" : "very evil" }

while

EVILNESS=5 brunch b

gives us

module .exports = { "Evil" : "only slightly evil" }

Any of which can now be used in "require('config')"

CoffeeScript

config.coffeeenv:

(env) -> if parseInt(env.EVILNESS) > 5 { Evil: "very evil" } else { Evil: "only slightly evil" }

Usage

Add "jsenv-brunch": "x.y.z" to package.json of your brunch app.

Pick a plugin version that corresponds to your minor (y) brunch version.