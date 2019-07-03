jsend

Utilities and middleware to assist with sending and handling jsend responses.

Installation

npm install -S jsend

Response Creation

Responses can be created using the success , fail , and error methods:

jsend.success({ foo : 'bar' }); jsend.success([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); jsend.success( 1337 ); jsend.success( false ); jsend.fail({ itsa : 'trap' }); jsend.fail( true ); jsend.error( 'No soup for you!' ); jsend.error({ code : 123 , message : 'No soup for you!' }); jsend.error({ code : 123 , message : 'No soup for you!' , data : false });

Node-style Callbacks

The fromArguments method can be used to create jsend responses from node-style (i.e. (err, data) ) callback arguments:

getData(id, function ( err, data ) { var response = jsend.fromArguments(err, data); });

Http Middleware

The jsend middleware has methods for easily sending "succeess", "fail" and "error" responses:

expressApp.use(jsend.middleware); expressApp.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { if (!req.params.someParam) return res.jsend.fail({ validation :[ 'someParam is required' ] }); loadData(req.params.someParam, function ( err, data ) { if (err) return res.jsend.error(err); res.jsend.success(data); }); });

Or you can use res.jsend as a callback to respond automatically with a jsend wrapped response:

expressApp.use(jsend.middleware); expressApp.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { loadData(req.params.someParam, res.jsend); });

same as:

expressApp.use(jsend.middleware); expressApp.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { loadData(req.params.someParam, function ( err, data ) { res.jsend(err, data); }); });

Responding with jsend sans-middleware

If you don't want to use the middleware you can simply create jsend responses and send them with res.json :

getData(id, function ( err, data ) { res.json(jsend.fromArguments(err, data)); });

Response Validation

By default jsend.isValid validates that all required properties exist.

var jsend = require ( 'jsend' ); jsend.isValid({ status : 'success' , data : { foo : 'bar' } }); jsend.isValid({ status : 'success' }); jsend.isValid({ status : 'success' , data : { foo : 'bar' }, junk : 'is ok' });

Using the strict flag causes jsend.isValid to also validate that extraneous properties do not exist.

var jsend = require ( 'jsend' )({ strict : true }); jsend.isValid({ status : 'success' , data : { foo : 'bar' } }); jsend.isValid({ status : 'success' }); jsend.isValid({ status : 'success' , data : { foo : 'bar' }, junk : 'is ok' });

Response Forwarding

You can forward a jsend response to a node style callback using the forward method.