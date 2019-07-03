openbase logo
jse

jsend

by Matt Dunlap
1.1.0 (see all)

Node utilities and middleware to assist with sending and handling jsend responses

Overview

Categories

Readme

jsend

Utilities and middleware to assist with sending and handling jsend responses.

Installation

npm install -S jsend

Response Creation

Responses can be created using the success, fail, and error methods:

// You can pass data or a jsend response to success
jsend.success({ foo: 'bar' }); // { status: 'success', data: { foo: 'bar' } }
jsend.success([ 'foo', 'bar' ]); // { status: 'success', data: [ 'foo', 'bar' ] }
jsend.success(1337); // { status: 'success', data: 1337 }
jsend.success(false); // { status: 'success', data: false }

// You can pass data or a jsend response to fail
jsend.fail({ itsa: 'trap' }); // { status: 'fail', data: { itsa: 'trap' } }
jsend.fail(true); // { status: 'fail', data: true }

// You can pass a message or an object with a message and optionally data and code
jsend.error('No soup for you!'); // { status: 'error', message: 'No soup for you!' }
jsend.error({
    code: 123,
    message: 'No soup for you!'
}); // { status: 'error', code: 123, message: 'No soup for you!' }
jsend.error({
    code: 123,
    message: 'No soup for you!',
    data: false
}); // { status: 'error', code: 123, message: 'No soup for you!', data: false }

Node-style Callbacks

The fromArguments method can be used to create jsend responses from node-style (i.e. (err, data)) callback arguments:

getData(id, function(err, data) {
    var response = jsend.fromArguments(err, data);
});

Http Middleware

The jsend middleware has methods for easily sending "succeess", "fail" and "error" responses:

expressApp.use(jsend.middleware);

expressApp.get('/', function(req, res) {
    if(!req.params.someParam)
        return res.jsend.fail({ validation:['someParam is required'] });

    loadData(req.params.someParam, function(err, data) {
        if(err) return res.jsend.error(err);
        res.jsend.success(data);
    });
});

Or you can use res.jsend as a callback to respond automatically with a jsend wrapped response:

expressApp.use(jsend.middleware);

expressApp.get('/', function(req, res) {
    loadData(req.params.someParam, res.jsend);
});

same as:

expressApp.use(jsend.middleware);

expressApp.get('/', function(req, res) {
    loadData(req.params.someParam, function(err, data) {
        res.jsend(err, data);
    });
});

Responding with jsend sans-middleware

If you don't want to use the middleware you can simply create jsend responses and send them with res.json:

getData(id, function(err, data) {
    res.json(jsend.fromArguments(err, data));
});

Response Validation

By default jsend.isValid validates that all required properties exist.

var jsend = require('jsend');

// Returns true
jsend.isValid({
    status: 'success',
    data: { foo:'bar' }
});

// Returns false
jsend.isValid({
    status: 'success'
});

// Returns true
jsend.isValid({
    status: 'success',
    data: { foo:'bar' },
    junk: 'is ok'
});

Using the strict flag causes jsend.isValid to also validate that extraneous properties do not exist.

var jsend = require('jsend')({ strict:true });

// Returns true
jsend.isValid({
    status: 'success',
    data: { foo:'bar' }
});

// Returns false
jsend.isValid({
    status: 'success'
});

// Returns false
jsend.isValid({
    status: 'success',
    data: { foo:'bar' },
    junk: 'is ok'
});

Response Forwarding

You can forward a jsend response to a node style callback using the forward method.

jsend.forward(json, function(err, data) {
    // err will be set if status was 'error' or 'fail'
    // data will be set to the "data" property in all cases
});

