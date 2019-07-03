Utilities and middleware to assist with sending and handling jsend responses.
npm install -S jsend
Responses can be created using the
success,
fail, and
error methods:
// You can pass data or a jsend response to success
jsend.success({ foo: 'bar' }); // { status: 'success', data: { foo: 'bar' } }
jsend.success([ 'foo', 'bar' ]); // { status: 'success', data: [ 'foo', 'bar' ] }
jsend.success(1337); // { status: 'success', data: 1337 }
jsend.success(false); // { status: 'success', data: false }
// You can pass data or a jsend response to fail
jsend.fail({ itsa: 'trap' }); // { status: 'fail', data: { itsa: 'trap' } }
jsend.fail(true); // { status: 'fail', data: true }
// You can pass a message or an object with a message and optionally data and code
jsend.error('No soup for you!'); // { status: 'error', message: 'No soup for you!' }
jsend.error({
code: 123,
message: 'No soup for you!'
}); // { status: 'error', code: 123, message: 'No soup for you!' }
jsend.error({
code: 123,
message: 'No soup for you!',
data: false
}); // { status: 'error', code: 123, message: 'No soup for you!', data: false }
The
fromArguments method can be used to create jsend responses from node-style (i.e.
(err, data)) callback arguments:
getData(id, function(err, data) {
var response = jsend.fromArguments(err, data);
});
The jsend middleware has methods for easily sending "succeess", "fail" and "error" responses:
expressApp.use(jsend.middleware);
expressApp.get('/', function(req, res) {
if(!req.params.someParam)
return res.jsend.fail({ validation:['someParam is required'] });
loadData(req.params.someParam, function(err, data) {
if(err) return res.jsend.error(err);
res.jsend.success(data);
});
});
Or you can use
res.jsend as a callback to respond automatically with a jsend wrapped response:
expressApp.use(jsend.middleware);
expressApp.get('/', function(req, res) {
loadData(req.params.someParam, res.jsend);
});
same as:
expressApp.use(jsend.middleware);
expressApp.get('/', function(req, res) {
loadData(req.params.someParam, function(err, data) {
res.jsend(err, data);
});
});
If you don't want to use the middleware you can simply create jsend responses and send them with
res.json:
getData(id, function(err, data) {
res.json(jsend.fromArguments(err, data));
});
By default
jsend.isValid validates that all required properties exist.
var jsend = require('jsend');
// Returns true
jsend.isValid({
status: 'success',
data: { foo:'bar' }
});
// Returns false
jsend.isValid({
status: 'success'
});
// Returns true
jsend.isValid({
status: 'success',
data: { foo:'bar' },
junk: 'is ok'
});
Using the
strict flag causes
jsend.isValid to also validate that extraneous properties do not exist.
var jsend = require('jsend')({ strict:true });
// Returns true
jsend.isValid({
status: 'success',
data: { foo:'bar' }
});
// Returns false
jsend.isValid({
status: 'success'
});
// Returns false
jsend.isValid({
status: 'success',
data: { foo:'bar' },
junk: 'is ok'
});
You can forward a jsend response to a node style callback using the
forward method.
jsend.forward(json, function(err, data) {
// err will be set if status was 'error' or 'fail'
// data will be set to the "data" property in all cases
});