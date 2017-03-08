A in-memory graph database for JavaScript data.
This is version 2 with lots of new/improved stuff and is deployed in at least one real product. I'm not personally working on that product anymore, but this version has been pretty stable and useful there, so I don't expect much if any churn. I'm unlikely to consider major feature requests, but bug fixes are still welcome.
See the v1 readme for rationale, background, goals, etc.
This is just a taste. See docs for more details.
let jseg = require('jseg');
let [builder, types] = jseg.newSchema();
builder.entity('User');
builder.trait('Likeable');
builder.entity('Comment', types.Likeable);
builder.entity('Link', types.Likeable);
builder.finalize({
attributes: {
User: {
name: types.Text,
},
Comment: {
createdAt: types.Time,
message: types.Text,
},
Link: {
href: types.Key,
},
},
relationships: [
[[types.Likeable, 'many', 'likers'],
[types.User, 'many', 'likes']],
[[types.Comment, 'one', 'author'],
[types.User, 'many', 'comments', {
compare: (a, b) => Math.sign(a.createdAt - b.createdAt)
}]],
],
});
let graph = new jseg.Graph(types);
graph.put({
type: 'User',
lid: 'user:brandonbloom',
name: 'Brandon Bloom',
comments: [
{
type: 'Comment',
lid: 'comment-1',
createdAt: new Date('Sat May 21 2016 12:59:48 GMT-0700 (PDT)'),
message: 'It is kind of weird to like your own comments.',
},
{
type: 'Comment',
lid: 'comment-2',
createdAt: new Date('Sat May 21 2016 12:59:51 GMT-0700 (PDT)'),
message: 'This is a very important comment.',
},
],
likes: [
{
type: 'Link',
lid: 'link-1',
href: 'example.com',
},
{
type: 'Comment',
lid: 'comment-1',
}
],
});
console.log(graph.get('user:brandonbloom'));
console.log(graph.get('comment-1', {depth: 3, json: true}));
console.log(graph.lookup('Link', 'href', 'example.com'));
graph.destroy('comment-2');
console.log(graph.get('comment-2'));