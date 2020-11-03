Generate screenshots of JSDOM.
⚠️ This package is useful for visual regression testing, but highly experimental.
If you just want visual regression testing that works, I'd recommend using a CI service for it. Otherwise you'll run differences due to different operating systems, font-rendering, animations and even GPUs.
This package will only give you the image, you'll have to diff it with something else (like
jest-image-snapshot). If you are using Jest, you might be interested in jest-transform-css, which allows you to load styles into your Jest test setup.
This package can be paired with jest-transform-css and jest-image-snapshot to enable Visual Regression Testing in Jest. See jest-transform-css for more information.
npm install jsdom-screenshot --save-dev
You must be in a jsdom environment.
import { generateImage } from "jsdom-screenshot";
// add some content to jsdom (this could also be React or any other library!)
const div = document.createElement("div");
div.innerText = "Hello World";
document.body.appendChild(div);
// take screenshot
generateImage();
It is recommended to use this package with
jest-image-snapshot and
react-testing-library. Use it as together like this:
import React from "react";
import { generateImage, setDefaultOptions } from "jsdom-screenshot";
import { render } from "react-testing-library";
import { SomeComponent } from "<your-code>";
it("should have no visual regressions", async () => {
render(<SomeComponent />);
expect(await generateImage()).toMatchImageSnapshot();
});
You probably want to use a
setupTestFrameworkScriptFile like this:
// react-testing-library setup
import "jest-dom/extend-expect";
import "react-testing-library/cleanup-after-each";
// set up visual regression testing
import { toMatchImageSnapshot } from "jest-image-snapshot";
import { setDefaultOptions } from "jsdom-screenshot";
// TravisCI and Linux OS require --no-sandbox to be able to run the tests
// https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/master/docs/troubleshooting.md#running-puppeteer-on-travis-ci
setDefaultOptions({
launch: { args: process.env.CI === "true" ? ["--no-sandbox"] : [] }
});
// give tests more time as taking screenshots takes a while
jest.setTimeout(10000);
expect.extend({ toMatchImageSnapshot });
generateImage(options)
generateImage is the main function you're going to use to take a screenshot of the JSDOM. It supports these options.
Tip: You can use
react-testing-library's
fireEventto get the component into any state before taking the screenshot.
options = {
// Options used to launch Puppeteer (puppeteer.launch(options))
launch: {},
// Options used to take a screenshot (puppeteer.screenshot(options))
screenshot: {},
// An array of folders containing static files to be served
serve: ["pubilc", "assets"],
// Prints the jsdom markup to the console before taking the screenshot
debug: true,
// Wait for resources to be loaded before taking the screenshot
waitUntilNetworkIdle: false,
// Shortcut to set launch.defaultViewport
viewport: {},
// Enables request interception
intercept: () => {}
};
options.launch
launch options are passed to
puppeteer.launch([options]), see
docs.
options.screenshot
screenshot options are passed to
page.screenshot([options]), see
docs.
options.serve
serve is an array of strings. You can provide a list of folders to serve statically. This is useful when your component uses assets through relative links like
<img src="/party-parrot.gif" />.
In this case, you could provide
serve: ["images"] when the
images folder at the root of your project (where you launch the tests from) contains
party-parrot.gif.
options.debug
Prints the jsdom markup to the console before taking the screenshot.
See the Debugging JSDOM section below for more information.
options.viewport
This is a shortcut to set
options.launch.defaultViewport.
options.launch.defaultViewport will take precedence in case both are passed.
options.targetSelector
A CSS selector can be provided to take a screenshot only of an element found by given selector. This will set
puppeteers
options.screenshot.clip to match the given element's offset properties (
offsetLeft,
offsetTop,
offsetWidth and
offsetHeight).
Example:
import React from "react";
import { generateImage, setDefaultOptions } from "jsdom-screenshot";
import { render } from "react-testing-library";
import { SomeComponent } from "<your-code>";
it("should have no visual regressions", async () => {
// display: "table" prevents div from using full width,
// so the screenshot would not cover the full width here
render(
<div data-testid="root" style={{ display: "table" }}>
<SomeComponent />
</div>
);
const image = await generateImage({
targetSelector: "[data-testid=root]"
});
expect(image).toMatchImageSnapshot();
});
options.waitUntilNetworkIdle
When set to
true,
jsdom-screenshot will wait until the network becomes idle (all resources are loaded) before taking a screenshot.
You can use this to ensure that all resources are loaded before the screenshot is taken.
It is disabled by default as it adds roughly one second to each screenshot. Use it wisely to avoid slowing down tests unnecessarily. You can mock requests using
options.intercept.
options.intercept
When provided,
puppeteer's request interception will be enabled. The provided function will be called with the intercepted request.
Activating request interception enables
request.abort,
request.continue and
request.respond methods. This provides the capability to modify network requests that are made by a page.
This can be used to speed up tests by stubbing requests.
generateImage({
intercept: request => {
if (request.url().endsWith(".png") || request.url().endsWith(".jpg")) {
// Blocks some images.
request.abort();
} else if (request.url().endsWith("/some-big-library.css")) {
// Fake a response
request.respond({
status: 200,
contentType: "text/css",
body: "html, body { background: red }"
});
} else {
// Call request.continue() for requests which should not be intercepted
request.continue();
}
}
});
See
page.setintercept of
puppeteer.
Puppeteer will use an 800x600 viewport by default. You can change the viewport by passing
launch.defaultViewport:
generateImage({
launch: {
defaultViewport: { width: 1024, height: 768 }
}
});
As this is a lot of typing, there is a shortcut for it:
generateImage({ viewport: { width: 1024, height: 768 } });
launch.defaultViewport /
viewport also supports
deviceScaleFactor,
isMobile,
hasTouch and
isLandscape.
setDefaultOptions(options)
Having to reapply the same options for every test is pretty inconvenient. The
setDefaultOptions function can be used to set default options for every
generateImage call. Any
options passed to the
generateImage call will get merged with the specified
defaultOptions.
This function can be used to provide global defaults. Note that these defaults are global for all
generateImage calls. You should typically only call
setDefaultOptions once in your test-setup file.
For example with Jest, you could do the following in your
setupTestFrameworkScriptFile file:
import { setDefaultOptions } from "jsdom-screenshot";
/*
TravisCI requires --no-sandbox to be able to run the tests.
We the launch options globally here so that they don't need to be
repeated for every `generateImage` call.
*/
setDefaultOptions({
launch: { args: process.env.CI === "true" ? ["--no-sandbox"] : [] }
});
restoreDefaultOptions()
The
restoreDefaultOptions function restores the default options provided by
jsdom-screenshot. See
setDefaultOptions for a usage example.
debug(element)
Logs the JSDOM contents to the console. See Debugging for more information.
jsdom is an emulator of a subset of browser features.
jsdom does not have the capability to render visual content, and will act like a headless browser by default.
jsdom does not do any layout or rendering ref. We use
jsdom to obtain the state of the HTML which we want to take a screenshot of. Consumers can use
jsdom to easily get components into the state they want to take a screenshot of.
jsdom-screenshot then uses the markup ("the HTML") at that moment (of that state).
jsdom-screenshot launches a local webserver and serves the obtained markup as
index.html. It further serves assets provided through
serve so that local assets are loaded. Then
jsdom-screenshot uses
puppeteer to take a screenshot take screenshots of that page using headless Google Chrome.
The
generateImage function reads the whole markup of
jsdom using
document.documentElement.outerHTML.
It then starts a local webserver on a random open port to serve the obtained markup as as
index.html.
Once the server is read, it launches a
puppeteer instance and opens that
index.html page.
It waits until all resources are loaded (the network becomes idle) before taking a screenshot.
It then returns that screenshot.
Launching
puppeteer to take a screenshot takes around 750ms. The rest depends on your application. You should try to mock/stub network requests to keep tests fast (see
options.intercept).
You should not go overboard with Visual Regression Tests, but a few errors caught with good Visual Regression Tests will make up for the lost time in tests. Find a good balance that works for you.
You can print the markup of
jsdom which gets passed to
puppeteer to take the screenshot by passing
debug: true:
generateImage({ debug: true });
You can also import the
debug function and call it manually at any point. It will log the markup of
jsdom to the console:
import { generateImage, debug } from "jsdom-screenshot";
it("should have no visual regressions", async () => {
const div = document.createElement("div");
div.innerText = "Hello World";
document.body.appendChild(div);
debug(); // <---- prints the jsdom markup to the console
expect(await generateImage()).toMatchImageSnapshot();
});
puppeteer
You can set the following
launch in case you need to debug what the page looks like before taking a screenshot:
generateImage({
launch: {
// Whether to auto-open a DevTools panel for each tab.
// If this option is true, the headless option will be set false.
devtools: true,
// Whether to run browser in headless mode.
// Defaults to true unless the devtools option is true.
headless: false,
// Slows down Puppeteer operations by the specified amount of milliseconds.
// Useful so that you can see what is going on.
slowMo: 500
}
});
This package was built by massively rewriting
component-image. Huge thanks to @corygibbons for laying the foundation of this package.