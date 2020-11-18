openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jsdom-quokka-plugin

by wallabyjs
1.0.16 (see all)

Quokka plugin to enable browser environment via jsdom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

822

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ Please note that this package is no longer requried to use the latest version of Quokka with jsdom. Please refer to Quokka docs for more information. ⚠️

 

 

 

 

 

FOR LEGACY USERS ONLY

Quokka.js plugin to enable browser-like environment via jsdom.

Install

npm install jsdom-quokka-plugin

Note that you may install the plugin to the Quokka config folder instead of installing it to your local project.

Configuration

Specify the plugin in Quokka configuration settings:

{
    "plugins": ["jsdom-quokka-plugin"]
}

If you need to, you may pass additional configuration options to the plugin:

{
    "plugins": ["jsdom-quokka-plugin"],
    "jsdom": {
        "file": "/html/file/path"
        "html": "...",
        "userAgent": "...",
        "config": {...}
    }
}

The jsdom.file setting allows to specify a path to any HTML file.

The jsdom.html setting allows to specify any HTML as a string.

The jsdom.config setting is the jsdom options setting.

Web Canvas API

If you want to use HTMLCanvasElement objects with Quokka and jsdom then you must also install the canvas package in the same location as jsdom-quokka-plugin:

Example 1

Specify inline Quokka configuration to use the jsdom-quokka-plugin setting html from config:

({
    plugins: ['jsdom-quokka-plugin'],
    jsdom: {html: `<div id="test">Hello</div>`}
})

const testDiv = document.getElementById('test');

console.log(testDiv.innerHTML);

displays

screen shot 2018-03-08 at 1 12 27 pm

In this example, inline Quokka config is used. You may also place the config into the global Quokka config file or into your package.json.

Example 2

Create a new project that loads config from project configuration and sets html from a file:

  1. Create a new folder for your scratch project.
  2. Using terminal in the new folder, run npm init (accept all defaults).
  3. Using terminal in the new folder, Install jsdom-quokka-plugin with npm install jsdom-quokka-plugin –save-dev.
  4. In the root of the new folder, create a file test.html with the contents:
<html>
  <head>
    <title>This is my sample page.</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <p id="testDiv">Hello World</p>
  </body>
</html>
  1. In the root of the new folder, create a file test.js with the contents:
const testDiv = document.getElementById('testDiv');

testDiv.textContent //?
  1. In the root of the new folder, create a file .quokka with the contents:
{
  "plugins": ["jsdom-quokka-plugin"],
  "jsdom": {"file": "test.html"}
}
  1. Start Quokka on test.js. You should now see editor output and Quokka console output of Hello World.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial