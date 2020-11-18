⚠️ Please note that this package is no longer requried to use the latest version of Quokka with jsdom. Please refer to Quokka docs for more information. ⚠️
Quokka.js plugin to enable browser-like environment via
jsdom.
npm install jsdom-quokka-plugin
Note that you may install the plugin to the Quokka config folder instead of installing it to your local project.
Specify the plugin in Quokka configuration settings:
{
"plugins": ["jsdom-quokka-plugin"]
}
If you need to, you may pass additional configuration options to the plugin:
{
"plugins": ["jsdom-quokka-plugin"],
"jsdom": {
"file": "/html/file/path"
"html": "...",
"userAgent": "...",
"config": {...}
}
}
The
jsdom.file setting allows to specify a path to any HTML file.
The
jsdom.html setting allows to specify any HTML as a string.
The
jsdom.config setting is the
jsdom options setting.
If you want to use
HTMLCanvasElement objects with Quokka and
jsdom then you must also install the
canvas package in the same
location as
jsdom-quokka-plugin:
Specify inline Quokka configuration to use the
jsdom-quokka-plugin setting
html from config:
({
plugins: ['jsdom-quokka-plugin'],
jsdom: {html: `<div id="test">Hello</div>`}
})
const testDiv = document.getElementById('test');
console.log(testDiv.innerHTML);
displays
In this example, inline Quokka config is used. You may also place the config into the global Quokka config file or into your
package.json.
Create a new project that loads config from project configuration and sets html from a
file:
npm init (accept all defaults).
npm install jsdom-quokka-plugin –save-dev.
test.html with the contents:
<html>
<head>
<title>This is my sample page.</title>
</head>
<body>
<p id="testDiv">Hello World</p>
</body>
</html>
test.js with the contents:
const testDiv = document.getElementById('testDiv');
testDiv.textContent //?
.quokka with the contents:
{
"plugins": ["jsdom-quokka-plugin"],
"jsdom": {"file": "test.html"}
}
test.js. You should now see editor output and Quokka console output of
Hello World.