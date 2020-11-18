⚠️ Please note that this package is no longer requried to use the latest version of Quokka with jsdom. Please refer to Quokka docs for more information. ⚠️

FOR LEGACY USERS ONLY

Quokka.js plugin to enable browser-like environment via jsdom .

Install

npm install jsdom-quokka-plugin

Note that you may install the plugin to the Quokka config folder instead of installing it to your local project.

Configuration

Specify the plugin in Quokka configuration settings:

{ "plugins" : [ "jsdom-quokka-plugin" ] }

If you need to, you may pass additional configuration options to the plugin:

{ "plugins" : [ "jsdom-quokka-plugin" ], "jsdom" : { "file" : "/html/file/path" "html" : "..." , "userAgent" : "..." , "config" : {...} } }

The jsdom.file setting allows to specify a path to any HTML file.

The jsdom.html setting allows to specify any HTML as a string.

The jsdom.config setting is the jsdom options setting.

Web Canvas API

If you want to use HTMLCanvasElement objects with Quokka and jsdom then you must also install the canvas package in the same location as jsdom-quokka-plugin :

Example 1

Specify inline Quokka configuration to use the jsdom-quokka-plugin setting html from config:

({ plugins : [ 'jsdom-quokka-plugin' ], jsdom : { html : `<div id="test">Hello</div>` } }) const testDiv = document .getElementById( 'test' ); console .log(testDiv.innerHTML);

displays

In this example, inline Quokka config is used. You may also place the config into the global Quokka config file or into your package.json .

Example 2

Create a new project that loads config from project configuration and sets html from a file :

Create a new folder for your scratch project. Using terminal in the new folder, run npm init (accept all defaults). Using terminal in the new folder, Install jsdom-quokka-plugin with npm install jsdom-quokka-plugin –save-dev . In the root of the new folder, create a file test.html with the contents:

< html > < head > < title > This is my sample page. </ title > </ head > < body > < p id = "testDiv" > Hello World </ p > </ body > </ html >

In the root of the new folder, create a file test.js with the contents:

const testDiv = document .getElementById( 'testDiv' ); testDiv.textContent

In the root of the new folder, create a file .quokka with the contents:

{ "plugins" : [ "jsdom-quokka-plugin" ], "jsdom" : { "file" : "test.html" } }