jsdoctypeparser

The parser can parse:

Live demo

The live demo is available.

Usage (Programmatic)

Parsing

const {parse} = require ( 'jsdoctypeparser' ); const ast = parse( 'Array<MyClass>' );

The ast becomes:

{ "type" : "GENERIC" , "subject" : { "type" : "NAME" , "name" : "Array" }, "objects" : [ { "type" : "NAME" , "name" : "MyClass" } ], "meta" : { "syntax" : "ANGLE_BRACKET" } }

See the AST specifications.

Publishing

We can stringify the AST nodes by using publish .

const {publish} = require ( 'jsdoctypeparser' ); const ast = { type : 'GENERIC' , subject : { type : 'NAME' , name : 'Array' }, objects : [ { type : 'NAME' , name : 'MyClass' } ] }; const string = publish(ast);

The string becomes:

"Array<MyClass>"

Custom publishing

We can change the stringification strategy by using the 2nd parameter of publish(node, publisher) . The publisher MUST have handlers for all node types (see lib/NodeType.js ).

And we can override default behavior by using createDefaultPublisher .

const {publish, createDefaultPublisher} = require ( 'jsdoctypeparser' ); const ast = { type : 'NAME' , name : 'MyClass' , }; const customPublisher = createDefaultPublisher(); customPublisher.NAME = ( node, pub ) => `<a href="./types/ ${node.name} .html"> ${node.name} </a>` ; const string = publish(ast, customPublisher);

The string becomes:

< a href = "./types/MyClass.html" > MyClass </ a >

Traversing

We can traverse the AST by using traverse . This function takes 3 parameters (a node and an onEnter handler, an onLeave handler). The handlers take a visiting node.

const {parse, traverse} = require ( 'jsdoctypeparser' ); const ast = parse( 'Array<{ key1: function(), key2: A.B.C }>' ); function onEnter ( node, parentName, parentNode ) { console .log( 'enter' , node.type, parentName, parentNode.type); } function onLeave ( node, parentName, parentNode ) { console .log( 'leave' , node.type, parentName, parentNode.type); } traverse(ast, onEnter, onLeave);

The output will be:

enter GENERIC null null enter NAME subject GENERIC leave NAME subject GENERIC enter RECORD objects GENERIC enter RECORD_ENTRY entries RECORD enter FUNCTION value RECORD_ENTRY leave FUNCTION value RECORD_ENTRY leave RECORD_ENTRY entries RECORD enter RECORD_ENTRY entries RECORD enter MEMBER value RECORD_ENTRY enter MEMBER owner MEMBER enter NAME owner MEMBER leave NAME owner MEMBER leave MEMBER owner MEMBER leave MEMBER value RECORD_ENTRY leave RECORD_ENTRY entries RECORD leave RECORD objects GENERIC leave GENERIC null null

AST Specifications

NAME

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "NAME" , "name" : string }

MEMBER

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "MEMBER" , "name" : string, "quoteStyle" : "none" , "owner" : node, "hasEventPrefix" : boolean }

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "INNER_MEMBER" , "name" : string, "quoteStyle" : "none" , "owner" : node, "hasEventPrefix" : boolean }

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "INSTANCE_MEMBER" , "name" : string, "quoteStyle" : "none" , "owner" : node, "hasEventPrefix" : boolean }

UNION

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "UNION" , "left" : node, "right" : node }

INTERSECTION

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "INTERSECTION" , "left" : node, "right" : node }

RECORD

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "RECORD" , "entries" : [ recordEntryNode, recordEntryNode, ... ] }

Structure:

{ "type" : "RECORD_ENTRY" , "key" : string, "value" : node (or null ) }

GENERIC

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "GENERIC" , "subject" : node, "objects" : [ node, node, ... ], "meta" : { "syntax" : ( "ANGLE_BRACKET" or "ANGLE_BRACKET_WITH_DOT" or "SQUARE_BRACKET" ) } }

FUNCTION

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "FUNCTION" , "params" : [ node, node, ... ], "returns" : node (or null ), "new" : node (or null ), "this" : node (or null ) }

OPTIONAL

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "OPTIONAL" , "value" : node, "meta" : { "syntax" : "SUFFIX_EQUALS_SIGN" } }

NULLABLE

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "NULLABLE" , "value" : node, "meta" : { "syntax" : ( "PREFIX_QUESTION_MARK" or "SUFFIX_QUESTION_MARK" ) } }

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "NOT_NULLABLE" , "value" : node, "meta" : { "syntax" : ( "PREFIX_BANG" or "SUFFIX_BANG" ) } }

VARIADIC

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "VARIADIC" , "value" : node (or null ), "meta" : { "syntax" : ( "PREFIX_DOTS" or "SUFFIX_DOTS" or "ONLY_DOTS" ) } }

MODULE

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "MODULE" , "value" : node }

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "FILE_PATH" , "path" : string }

EXTERNAL

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "EXTERNAL" , "value" : node }

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "STRING_VALUE" , "quoteStyle" : "double" , "string" : string }

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "NUMBER_VALUE" , "number" : string }

ANY

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "ANY" }

UNKNOWN

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "UNKNOWN" }

PARENTHESIS

Example:

Structure:

{ "type" : "PARENTHESIS" , "value" : node }

Others

We can use a parenthesis to change operator orders.

Usage (CLI)

To parse a type into a JSON structure, you may pass a string argument containing the structure to parse (with the JSON results equivalent to the parsing example above):

jsdoctypeparser 'Array<MyClass>'

Note: There is no need to prefix the path to the jsdoctypeparser binary, e.g., with ./node_modules/.bin/ when you are running within one of the package.json scripts or if you have installed the package globally.

License

This script is licensed under the MIT.