jsdoctest parses jsdoc @example tags from annotated functions and runs them as if they were doctests.

Inspired by the doctest python library, as well as its doctestjs javascript implementation.

Demo

Here's a two line set-up you can use:

$ npm i -g jsdoctest && jsdoctest --init Adding `jsdoctest` script to your package.json... Installing `mocha` and `jsdoctest` with npm: You can now run doctests with `npm run jsdoctest` or `npm test `

This will add sensible defaults to your package.json which you can then edit.

Test-case Format

Examples need to be valid javascript, followed by a comment with the string => prefixing the results:

It doesn't matter if the comment is on the same line or the next one, so the following is also valid:

Async test cases are supported prefixing the expected results with the async => string and pretending to have the cb callback function.

Promises are also supported, just add the same // async => prefix and be sure not to use a variable named cb on your text expression.

Examples

The examples directory has a couple of examples, which may be useful. Better documentation will be added if the project raises in complexity.

Usage

The recommended way of using jsdoctest is to use mocha . That is made possible with:

npm i mocha jsdoctest mocha --require jsdoctest <module-name>

There's also a rudimentary command-line interface, which can be ran with:

npm i jsdoctest jsdoctest <module-name>

Disabling

To disable running jsdoctests, while still requiring it with mocha (I don't know why, but you may) you can set the JSDOCTEST_DISABLE environment variable to anything ( JSDOCTEST_DISABLE=true mocha --require... ).

License

This code is licensed under the MIT license for Pedro Tacla Yamada. For more information, please refer to the LICENSE file.

