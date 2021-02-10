jsdoctest parses
jsdoc
@example tags from
annotated functions and runs them as if they were doctests.
Inspired by the doctest python library, as well as its doctestjs javascript implementation.
Here's a two line set-up you can use:
$ npm i -g jsdoctest && jsdoctest --init
Adding `jsdoctest` script to your package.json...
Installing `mocha` and `jsdoctest` with npm:
# ... npm doing some work...
You can now run doctests with `npm run jsdoctest` or `npm test`
This will add sensible defaults to your
package.json which you can then edit.
Examples need to be valid javascript, followed by a comment with the string
=> prefixing the results:
/**
* @example
* returns10()
* // => 10
* returns20()
* // => 20
*/
It doesn't matter if the comment is on the same line or the next one, so the following is also valid:
/**
* @example
* returns10() // => 10
* returns20()
* // => 20
*/
Async test cases are supported prefixing the expected results with the
async => string and pretending to have the
cb callback function.
/**
* @example
* takesCallbackAndYields10('here', cb)
* // async => 10
* takesCallbackAndYields20('here', cb)
* // async => 30
*/
Promises are also supported, just add the same
// async => prefix and be
sure not to use a variable named
cb on your text expression.
/**
* @example
* returnsPromiseThatYields10('here')
* // async => 10
*/
The examples directory has a couple of examples, which may be useful. Better documentation will be added if the project raises in complexity.
The recommended way of using jsdoctest is to use
mocha. That is made possible with:
npm i mocha jsdoctest
mocha --require jsdoctest <module-name>
There's also a rudimentary command-line interface, which can be ran with:
npm i jsdoctest
jsdoctest <module-name>
To disable running jsdoctests, while still requiring it with
mocha (I don't
know why, but you may) you can set the
JSDOCTEST_DISABLE environment variable
to anything (
JSDOCTEST_DISABLE=true mocha --require...).
This code is licensed under the MIT license for Pedro Tacla Yamada. For more information, please refer to the LICENSE file.
Would you like to buy me a beer? Send bitcoin to 3JjxJydvoJjTrhLL86LGMc8cNB16pTAF3y