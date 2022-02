JSDoc3 Parser

JSDoc is not currently available as a library, so there's no clean way to access its parser. You can't require('jsdoc') , so you have to hack around it by using the jsdoc binary's -X option and parsing the output.

This is a wrapper around that process.

Usage

var parser = require ( 'jsdoc3-parser' ); parser( 'myfile.js' , function ( error, ast ) { });

License

MIT