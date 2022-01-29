Upgraders, please read the release notes
Generates markdown API documentation from jsdoc annotated source code. Useful for injecting API docs into project README files.
1. Document your code using valid jsdoc comments.
/**
* A quite wonderful function.
* @param {object} - Privacy gown
* @param {object} - Security
* @returns {survival}
*/
function protection (cloak, dagger) {}
2. Run a command.
$ jsdoc2md example.js
3. Get markdown output.
## protection(cloak, dagger) ⇒ <code>survival</code>
A quite wonderful function.
**Kind**: global function
| Param | Type | Description |
| ------ | ------------------- | ------------ |
| cloak | <code>object</code> | Privacy gown |
| dagger | <code>object</code> | Security |
$ npm install --save-dev jsdoc-to-markdown
© 2014-22 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.
Super useful tool to document small packages' API. Creates a clear and presentable output effortlessly.