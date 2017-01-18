openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jta

jsdoc-to-assert

by azu
2.8.0 (see all)

JSDoc to assert

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

189

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsdoc-to-assert Build Status

Convert JSDoc to assert that runtime assert.

Easy to use it with Babel.

Example

jsdoc-to-assert create detection expression string:

Array.isArray(x) && x.every(function (item) {
    return typeof item === 'number';
});

from following JSDoc comment:

/**
 * @param {number[]} x 
 */

Installation

npm install jsdoc-to-assert

Usage

import {AssertGenerator, CommentConverter, CodeGenerator} from "jsdoc-to-assert";

AssertGenerator class

Create assertion AST from comment nodes.

/**
 * @typedef {Object} AssertGeneratorOptions
 * @property {Function} generator
 */
const defaultOptions = {
    Generator: CodeGenerator
};
/**
 *
 * @param {Array<Object>} comments AST's comment nodes. it should be BlockComment
 * @param {AssertGeneratorOptions} options
 * @returns {Array<String>} array of assertion
 */
static createAsserts(comments, options = {});
/**
 * @param tagNode tagNode is defined by doctorin
 * @param {CodeGenerator} Generator
 * @return {string|undefined} return assertion code string
 * Reference https://esdoc.org/tags.html#type-syntax
 * https://github.com/eslint/doctrine/blob/master/test/parse.js
 */
static createAssertFromTag(tagNode, Generator = CodeGenerator);

CommentConverter class

/**
 * Parse comment nodes which is provided by JavaScript parser like esprima, babylon 
 * and return assertions code strings.
 * This is mutable function.
 * @param {Array<Object>} comment
 * @param {AssertGeneratorOptions} [options]
 * @returns {string[]}
 */
static toAsserts(comment, options);

CodeGenerator class

Assertion code generator class

/**
 * @param commentTagNode commentTagNode is doctrine tag node
 */
constructor(commentTagNode);
/**
 * wrap assert function
 * @param {string} expression
 * @returns {string}
 */
assert(expression) {
    return `console.assert(${expression},'${expression}');`;
}

Tests

npm test

Realated

Comment to assert

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial