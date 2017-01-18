Convert JSDoc to assert that runtime assert.

Easy to use it with Babel.

Example

jsdoc-to-assert create detection expression string:

Array .isArray(x) && x.every( function ( item ) { return typeof item === 'number' ; });

from following JSDoc comment:

Installation

npm install jsdoc- to - assert

Usage

import {AssertGenerator, CommentConverter, CodeGenerator} from "jsdoc-to-assert" ;

AssertGenerator class

Create assertion AST from comment nodes.

const defaultOptions = { Generator: CodeGenerator }; static createAsserts(comments, options = {}); static createAssertFromTag(tagNode, Generator = CodeGenerator);

static toAsserts (comment, options) ;

CodeGenerator class

Assertion code generator class

constructor ( commentTagNode ); assert(expression) { return `console.assert( ${expression} ,' ${expression} ');` ; }

Tests

npm test

