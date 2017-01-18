Convert JSDoc to
assert that runtime assert.
Easy to use it with Babel.
jsdoc-to-assert create detection expression string:
Array.isArray(x) && x.every(function (item) {
return typeof item === 'number';
});
from following JSDoc comment:
/**
* @param {number[]} x
*/
npm install jsdoc-to-assert
import {AssertGenerator, CommentConverter, CodeGenerator} from "jsdoc-to-assert";
Create assertion AST from comment nodes.
/**
* @typedef {Object} AssertGeneratorOptions
* @property {Function} generator
*/
const defaultOptions = {
Generator: CodeGenerator
};
/**
*
* @param {Array<Object>} comments AST's comment nodes. it should be BlockComment
* @param {AssertGeneratorOptions} options
* @returns {Array<String>} array of assertion
*/
static createAsserts(comments, options = {});
/**
* @param tagNode tagNode is defined by doctorin
* @param {CodeGenerator} Generator
* @return {string|undefined} return assertion code string
* Reference https://esdoc.org/tags.html#type-syntax
* https://github.com/eslint/doctrine/blob/master/test/parse.js
*/
static createAssertFromTag(tagNode, Generator = CodeGenerator);
/**
* Parse comment nodes which is provided by JavaScript parser like esprima, babylon
* and return assertions code strings.
* This is mutable function.
* @param {Array<Object>} comment
* @param {AssertGeneratorOptions} [options]
* @returns {string[]}
*/
static toAsserts(comment, options);
Assertion code generator class
/**
* @param commentTagNode commentTagNode is doctrine tag node
*/
constructor(commentTagNode);
/**
* wrap assert function
* @param {string} expression
* @returns {string}
*/
assert(expression) {
return `console.assert(${expression},'${expression}');`;
}
npm test
MIT