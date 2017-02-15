JsDoc Route Plugin

This is a plugin for JsDoc which is a tool to generate HTML documentation from comment blocks. JsDoc will scan your code files looking for comment blocks then generate a nicely formated HTML document.

JsDoc supports a number of tags to help document a number of things such as each parameter in a function or what the function will return. These tags are picked up by JsDoc and used when generating the HTML documentation; for example function parameters are shown in a table.

This plugin adds custom tags to JsDoc that work with the default document template. The custom tags are meant to help document Express routes.

Why JsDoc Route Plugin

I like documenting my code within the code, that way the documentation gets updated as I update the code because the two are co-located. I use to do a lot of C++ and C# development and used a tool called Doxygen which generated HTML documentation from comment blocks placed around my projects code files. When I switched over to Node.js development I found JsDoc which looks to do the same thing.

My issue was that I was writing web services which have Express routes and JsDoc did not have a nice way to document those. I figured out how to fake it by using the @name tag but it was hard to document the details about my route; I was writing HTML in the long description to add parameter tables.

To simplify this I wanted to add custom tags but had a hard time finding instructions on how to do that without modifying the built in JsDoc layout template or rolling my own template to use in its sted.

I eventually figured out how to hack it by defining new tags which insert HTML into the description before it gets to the default template; JsDoc Route Plugin is a collection of those tags specifically designed to work with the default JsDoc template. They might work with other templates as they just add h5, tables, and paragraphs to the top and/or bottom of the doclets description property.

They allowed me to document my routes without too much fuss and hopefully if your in the same boat will help you to. If I did this completely the wrong way feel free to let me know what the better solution is but for now install this plugin and start documenting!

How to install

First you need to install JsDoc

npm install jsdoc --save-dev

Then you need to install the JsDoc Route Plugin

npm install jsdoc-route-plugin --save-dev

Next you need to tell JsDoc to enable the plugin.

You can do this by adding a jsdoc.conf file and telling JsDoc to use it when you run it.

Example jsdoc.conf

{ "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : true , "dictionaries" : [ "jsdoc" , "closure" ] }, "source" : { "include" : [ "." ], "exclude" : [ "node_modules" ], "includePattern" : ".+\\.js(doc|x)?$" , "excludePattern" : "(^|\\/|\\\\)_" }, "plugins" : [ "jsdoc-route-plugin" ], "templates" : { "cleverLinks" : false , "monospaceLinks" : false }, "opts" : { "recurse" : true } }

Now run JsDoc with the --config flag.

./node_modules/.bin/jsdoc

Example

If you want to see an example of this plugin in action run the npm run example1 command. That will run JsDoc against a sample Express app located in examples and produce HTML documentation in the out folder. To view the documentation open out/index.html in a browser.

The new tags are all about documenting Express routes. Find a list of them and how they are to be used below.

Because JsDoc does not know about routes we need to decorate the route documentation with the @name tag to make JsDoc think you are documenting a member of the given module. This will add an entry under the Members section in the HTML document; however, if we used only the @name tag to describe the route verb and path it might look a bit odd as it would show up like this:

(inner) POST /v1/files

To make documenting a route a bit nicer I suggest using the @name tag to define a common name for the route, such as File Upload, and the @route tag to define the verb and route path. Using the @route tag will also change the method attribute from (inner) to (route).

server.post({ url: '/v1/file' , }, (req, res, next) => {...}

The @route tag will add a table showing the HTTP verb (i.e. POST, PUT, DEL, GET), and the route path (i.e. /v1/files) for the route you are documenting just under the friendly name of the route above the details section. It would look something similar to the following:

Members

(route) File Upload

Method Path POST /v1/file

Upload a file.

Only one @route tag is expected per route document.

The @authentication tag allows you to state what authentication a route requires.

server.post({ url: '/v1/file' , }, (req, res, next) => {...}

It will result in a new sub-heading called Authentication with whatever text you provided to the tag beneath it. It would look something similar to the following:

Members

(route) File Upload

Method Path POST /v1/file

Upload a file.

Authentication

This route requires HTTP Basic Authentication. If authentication fails it will return a 401 error.

Only one @authentication tag is expected per route document.

The @headerparam allows you to document any parameters which are passed via the header of the HTTP request.

With this tag you need to provide the name and a description. The name is the first word of the text following the tag.

@headerparam MyName And this part is the description

You can also optionally provide a type for the parameter.

@headerparam {String} MyName And this part is the description

server.post({ url: '/v1/file' , }, (req, res, next) => {...}

The above would add a table under the route description that lists all the header parameters. It would look something similar to the following:

Members

(route) File Upload

Method Path POST /v1/file

Upload a file.

Header Parameters:

Name Type Description authorization is the identification information for the request user-id String is the unique User Id to assign to the file

You can use the @headerparam tag as many times as you have parameters in your request header you whish to document.

The @bodyparam allows you to document any parameters which are passed via the body of the HTTP request.

With this tag you need to provide the name and a description. The name is the first word of the text following the tag.

@bodyparam MyName And this part is the description

You can also optionally provide a type for the parameter.

@bodyparam {String} MyName And this part is the description

You can also specify that the parameter is optional by placing the name within square brackets.

@bodyparam {String} [MyName] And this part is the description

Lastly you can define a default value for the parameter. The idea is to document the value which will be used if the parameter is not provided.

@bodyparam {String} [MyName=Phillip] And this part is the description

server.post({ url: '/v1/file' , }, (req, res, next) => {...}

The above would add a table under the route description that lists all the body parameters. It would look something similar to the following:

Members

(route) File Upload

Method Path POST /v1/file

Upload a file.

Body Parameters:

Name Type Attributes Default Description userId String is the unique identifier for the user we are uploading the file to. sync Boolean Optional false when true the route will be synchronous otherwise the route is asynchronous.

You can use the @bodyparam tag as many times as you have parameters in your request body you whish to document.

The @routeparam allows you to document any parameters which make up part of the route path.

With this tag you need to provide the name and a description. The name is the first word of the text following the tag.

@routeparam MyName And this part is the description

You can also optionally provide a type for the parameter.

@routeparam {String} MyName And this part is the description

server.get({ url: '/v1/files/:fileId' , }, (req, res, next) => {...}

The above would add a table under the route description that lists all the route parameters. It would look something similar to the following:

Members

(route) Download File

Method Path GET /v1/files/:fileId

Download a file.

Route Parameters:

Name Type Description :fileId String is the unique identifier for the file to download.

You can use the @routeparam tag as many times as you have parameters in your route path.

The @queryparam allows you to document any parameters which are passed via HTTP request url.

With this tag you need to provide the name and a description. The name is the first word of the text following the tag.

@queryparam MyName And this part is the description

You can also optionally provide a type for the parameter.

@queryparam {String} MyName And this part is the description

You can also specify that the parameter is optional by placing the name within square brackets.

@queryparam {String} [MyName] And this part is the description

Lastly you can define a default value for the parameter. The idea is to document the value which will be used if the parameter is not provided.

@queryparam {String} [MyName=Phillip] And this part is the description

server.get({ url: '/v1/files' , }, (req, res, next) => {...}

The above would add a table under the route description that lists all the query parameters. It would look something similar to the following:

Members

(route) Download Files

Method Path GET /v1/files

Download files.

Query Parameters:

Name Type Attributes Description fileType String Optional will limit the download to just these file types.

You can use the @queryparam tag as many times as you have parameters in your request url you whish to document.

Donations

If you like JsDoc Route Plugin and want to support it and other open source work that I do you can do so via Gratipay.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/bvanderlaan/jsdoc-route-plugin. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

License

The library is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.