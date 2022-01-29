Transforms jsdoc data into something more suitable for use as template input. Also adds a few tags to the default set:
@category <string>: Useful for grouping identifiers by category.
@done: Used to mark
@todo items as complete.
@typicalname: If set on a class, namespace or module, child members will documented using this typical name as the parent name. Real-world typical name examples are
$ (the typical name for
jQuery instances),
_ (underscore) etc.
@chainable: Set to mark a method as chainable (has a return value of
this).
This module is built into jsdoc-to-markdown, you can see the output using this command:
$ jsdoc2md --json <files>
© 2014-22 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.
