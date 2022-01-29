Transforms jsdoc data into something more suitable for use as template input. Also adds a few tags to the default set:

Support for new tags in the input javascript @category <string> : Useful for grouping identifiers by category. @done : Used to mark @todo items as complete. @typicalname : If set on a class, namespace or module, child members will documented using this typical name as the parent name. Real-world typical name examples are $ (the typical name for jQuery instances), _ (underscore) etc. @chainable : Set to mark a method as chainable (has a return value of this ).



Command-line usage

This module is built into jsdoc-to-markdown, you can see the output using this command:

$ jsdoc2md --json < files >

