jsdoc-parse

by jsdoc2md
6.0.1 (see all)

parses jsdoc documentation from javascript or html files, outputs JSON

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

125K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

view on npm npm module downloads Gihub repo dependents Gihub package dependents Build Status js-standard-style

jsdoc-parse

Transforms jsdoc data into something more suitable for use as template input. Also adds a few tags to the default set:

  • Support for new tags in the input javascript
    • @category <string>: Useful for grouping identifiers by category.
    • @done: Used to mark @todo items as complete.
    • @typicalname: If set on a class, namespace or module, child members will documented using this typical name as the parent name. Real-world typical name examples are $ (the typical name for jQuery instances), _ (underscore) etc.
    • @chainable: Set to mark a method as chainable (has a return value of this).

Command-line usage

This module is built into jsdoc-to-markdown, you can see the output using this command:

$ jsdoc2md --json <files>

© 2014-22 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

Tested by test-runner. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.

