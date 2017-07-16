https://lab.miguelmota.com/jsdoc-oblivion
Available via npm
npm install jsdoc-oblivion
JSDoc config file
jsdoc.json:
{
"tags": {
"allowUnknownTags": true
},
"source": {
"includePattern": ".+\\.js(doc)?$",
"excludePattern": "(^|\\/|\\\\)_"
},
"plugins": [],
"templates": {
"cleverLinks": false,
"monospaceLinks": false,
"default": {
"outputSourceFiles": true
},
"systemName" : "Oblivion",
"footer" : "",
"copyright" : "Copyright © 2014",
"navType" : "vertical",
"theme" : "oblivion",
"linenums" : true,
"collapseSymbols" : false,
"inverseNav" : true
}
}
Using CLI:
jsdoc src/ -r -c jsdoc.json -d docs/ -t node_modules/jsdoc-oblivion/template
Using Grunt:
npm install grunt-jsdoc --save-dev
gruntfile.js:
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
jsdoc : {
dist : {
src: [
'./**/*.js',
'README.md'
],
jsdoc: './node_modules/.bin/jsdoc',
options: {
destination: 'docs',
configure: './jsdocjson',
template: './node_modules/jsdoc-oblivion/template'
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['grunt-jsdoc']);
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsdoc');
};
Generate:
grunt jsdoc
https://github.com/miguelmota/jsdoc-oblivion
Released under the MIT License.