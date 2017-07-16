openbase logo
jsdoc-oblivion

by Miguel Mota
0.0.9 (see all)

A gray and blue theme for JSDoc.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

321

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

JSDoc Oblivion Template

A gray and blue JSDoc template theme (based off docstrap).

Demo

https://lab.miguelmota.com/jsdoc-oblivion

Install

Available via npm

npm install jsdoc-oblivion

Usage

JSDoc config file jsdoc.json:

{
  "tags": {
    "allowUnknownTags": true
  },
  "source": {
    "includePattern": ".+\\.js(doc)?$",
    "excludePattern": "(^|\\/|\\\\)_"
  },
  "plugins": [],
  "templates": {
    "cleverLinks": false,
    "monospaceLinks": false,
    "default": {
      "outputSourceFiles": true
    },
    "systemName"      : "Oblivion",
    "footer"          : "",
    "copyright"       : "Copyright © 2014",
    "navType"         : "vertical",
    "theme"           : "oblivion",
    "linenums"        : true,
    "collapseSymbols" : false,
    "inverseNav"      : true
  }
}

Using CLI:

jsdoc src/ -r -c jsdoc.json -d docs/ -t node_modules/jsdoc-oblivion/template

Using Grunt:

npm install grunt-jsdoc --save-dev

gruntfile.js:

module.exports = function (grunt) {
  grunt.initConfig({
    pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
    jsdoc : {
      dist : {
        src: [
          './**/*.js',
          'README.md'
        ],
        jsdoc: './node_modules/.bin/jsdoc',
        options: {
          destination: 'docs',
          configure: './jsdocjson',
          template: './node_modules/jsdoc-oblivion/template'
        }
      }
    }
  });
  grunt.registerTask('default', ['grunt-jsdoc']);
  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-jsdoc');
};

Generate:

grunt jsdoc

Source

https://github.com/miguelmota/jsdoc-oblivion

License

Released under the MIT License.

