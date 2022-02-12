An API documentation generator for JavaScript.
Want to contribute to JSDoc? Please read
CONTRIBUTING.md.
JSDoc supports stable versions of Node.js 8.15.0 and later. You can install
JSDoc globally or in your project's
node_modules folder.
To install the latest version on npm globally (might require
sudo;
learn how to fix this):
npm install -g jsdoc
To install the latest version on npm locally and save it in your package's
package.json file:
npm install --save-dev jsdoc
Note: By default, npm adds your package using the caret operator in front of
the version number (for example,
^3.6.3). We recommend using the tilde
operator instead (for example,
~3.6.3), which limits updates to the most
recent patch-level version. See
this Stack Overflow answer for
more information about the caret and tilde operators.
If you installed JSDoc locally, the JSDoc command-line tool is available in
./node_modules/.bin. To generate documentation for the file
yourJavaScriptFile.js:
./node_modules/.bin/jsdoc yourJavaScriptFile.js
If you installed JSDoc globally, run the
jsdoc command:
jsdoc yourJavaScriptFile.js
By default, the generated documentation is saved in a directory named
out. You
can use the
--destination (
-d) option to specify another directory.
Run
jsdoc --help for a complete list of command-line options.
The JSDoc community has created templates and other tools to help you generate and customize your documentation. Here are a few of them:
jsdoc to
Stack Overflow.
JSDoc is copyright (c) 2011-present Michael Mathews micmath@gmail.com and the contributors to JSDoc.
JSDoc is free software, licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See the
LICENSE file for more details.