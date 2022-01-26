A clean, responsive documentation template with search and navigation highlighting for JSDoc 3. Forked from github.com/braintree/jsdoc-template.
Clone repository to your designated
jsdoc template directory, then:
In your projects
package.json file add a generate script:
"script": {
"generate-docs": "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure .jsdoc.json --verbose"
}
In your
.jsdoc.json file, add a template option.
"opts": {
"template": "node_modules/jsdoc-fresh"
}
{
"tags": {
"allowUnknownTags": true,
"dictionaries": ["jsdoc"]
},
"source": {
"include": ["lib", "package.json", "README.md"],
"includePattern": ".js$",
"excludePattern": "(node_modules/|docs)"
},
"plugins": [
"plugins/markdown"
],
"templates": {
"referenceTitle": "My SDK Name",
"disableSort": false,
"collapse": true,
"resources": {
"google": "https://www.google.com/"
}
},
"opts": {
"destination": "./docs/",
"encoding": "utf8",
"private": true,
"recurse": true,
"template": "./node_modules/jsdoc-template"
}
}
Note:
referenceTitle and
disableSort will affect the output of this theme.
If you would like to enable Algolia DocSearch, you can pass a
search object into the
templates object.
"templates": {
"search": {
"apiKey": "your-api-key",
"indexName": "Your index name. Defaults to braintree.",
"hitsPerPage": "Number of Results to show. Defaults to 7.",
}
}
Licensed under the Apache2 license.