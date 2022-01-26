openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jsdoc-fresh

by googleapis
1.1.1 (see all)

A clean, responsive documentation template with search and navigation highlighting for JSDoc 3.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.7K

GitHub Stars

9

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fresh JSDoc Template

NPM Version Build Status semantic-release

A clean, responsive documentation template with search and navigation highlighting for JSDoc 3. Forked from github.com/braintree/jsdoc-template.

Braintree JS Doc Template Screenshot

Responsive

Braintree JS Doc Template Screenshot

Uses

Usage

Clone repository to your designated jsdoc template directory, then:

Node.js Dependency

In your projects package.json file add a generate script:

"script": {
  "generate-docs": "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure .jsdoc.json --verbose"
}

In your .jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts": {
  "template": "node_modules/jsdoc-fresh"
}

Example JSDoc Config

{
    "tags": {
        "allowUnknownTags": true,
        "dictionaries": ["jsdoc"]
    },
    "source": {
        "include": ["lib", "package.json", "README.md"],
        "includePattern": ".js$",
        "excludePattern": "(node_modules/|docs)"
    },
    "plugins": [
        "plugins/markdown"
    ],
    "templates": {
        "referenceTitle": "My SDK Name",
        "disableSort": false,
        "collapse": true,
        "resources": {
            "google": "https://www.google.com/"
        }
    },
    "opts": {
        "destination": "./docs/",
        "encoding": "utf8",
        "private": true,
        "recurse": true,
        "template": "./node_modules/jsdoc-template"
    }
}

Note: referenceTitle and disableSort will affect the output of this theme.

If you would like to enable Algolia DocSearch, you can pass a search object into the templates object.

"templates": {
    "search": {
        "apiKey": "your-api-key",
        "indexName": "Your index name. Defaults to braintree.",
        "hitsPerPage": "Number of Results to show. Defaults to 7.",
    }
}

License

Licensed under the Apache2 license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial