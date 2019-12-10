A JSDoc template to generate a dash-compatible docSet
The docSet can be used with Dash. It should also work with Velocity and Zeal applications.
It is based on JSDoc default template.
1) Install jsdoc (version 3.4.0 or higher). Here's how to install it globally:
npm install jsdoc -g
2) Install jsdoc-dash-template
npm install jsdoc-dash-template --save-dev
3) Run jsdoc from the command line
jsdoc -d path/to/output/folder -p -t node_modules/jsdoc-dash-template -r path/to/src/folder
If you want even more control over the final result, you can use a jsdoc configuration file to set the following options:
{
"docset" : {
"name": "MyLibraryDocSet",
"icon": "path/to/my/custom/icon.png",
"enableJavascript": true
}
}
You will need to point at this configuration file when running the command
jsdoc -c jsdoc.conf.json -d path/to/output/folder -p -t node_modules/jsdoc-dash-template -r path/to/src/folder
As a reminder, this configuration file can take many other options. For further information, refer to the jsdoc website.