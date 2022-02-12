An extensible template for JSDoc.
This is a preview version of the Baseline template. Baseline is under active development. Everything in the template is subject to change.
Baseline is an HTML template for JSDoc. It offers several benefits:
Add JSDoc to your Node.js project as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev jsdoc
Add the Baseline template to your Node.js project as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev jsdoc-baseline
To use the Baseline template with its default settings, run JSDoc with the
--template (or
-t)
command-line option:
jsdoc --template <path/to/baseline> <path/to/js-files>
To use the Baseline template with customized settings:
baseline-config.json.EXAMPLE to a new file (for example,
baseline-config.json).
baseline-config.json.EXAMPLE for information about
the supported options. You can use comments in the configuration file.
conf.json file to include a
templates.baseline property. This property
must contain the path to your Baseline configuration file.
--configure (or
-c) option to tell JSDoc where to find
your
conf.json file:
jsdoc --configure <path/to/conf.json> --template <path/to/baseline> <path/to/js-files>
Copyright 2014-2021 The Baseline Authors. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE.md for more information.