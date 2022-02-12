Baseline

An extensible template for JSDoc.

This is a preview version of the Baseline template. Baseline is under active development. Everything in the template is subject to change.

What is Baseline?

Baseline is an HTML template for JSDoc. It offers several benefits:

Extensible from the ground up. You can use extensions to customize your documentation's content and appearance without changing Baseline itself. In addition, you can localize the headings and other text that are added by the template. Note: Customization options are limited in this preview version.

Installing Baseline

Add JSDoc to your Node.js project as a development dependency: npm install --save-dev jsdoc Add the Baseline template to your Node.js project as a development dependency: npm install --save-dev jsdoc-baseline

Configuring and using Baseline

To use the Baseline template with its default settings, run JSDoc with the --template (or -t ) command-line option:

jsdoc --template <path/to/baseline> <path/to/js-files>

To use the Baseline template with customized settings:

Copy baseline-config.json.EXAMPLE to a new file (for example, baseline-config.json ). Modify the configuration file as needed. See baseline-config.json.EXAMPLE for information about the supported options. You can use comments in the configuration file. Update your JSDoc conf.json file to include a templates.baseline property. This property must contain the path to your Baseline configuration file. Run JSDoc as shown above, using the --configure (or -c ) option to tell JSDoc where to find your conf.json file:

jsdoc --configure <path/to/conf.json> --template <path/to/baseline> <path/to/js-files>

Legal stuff

Copyright 2014-2021 The Baseline Authors. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE.md for more information.