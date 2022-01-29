A programmatic interface for jsdoc3 with a few features:

Sync and async (Promise) interfaces on the two main jsdoc operations ('explain' and 'render documentation').

Input (source code) can supplied as a string or set of file names/globs.

Optional caching, dramatically speeding up future invocations with the same input.

Synopsis

> const jsdoc = require ( 'jsdoc-api' ) > jsdoc.explainSync({ source : '/** example doclet */

var example = true' }) [ { comment : '/** example doclet *∕' , meta : { range : [ 28 , 42 ], filename : 'nkrf18zlymohia4i29a0zkyt84obt9.js' , lineno : 2 , path : '/var/folders/74/tqh7thm11tq72d7sjty9qvdh0000gn/T' , code : { id : 'astnode100000002' , name : 'example' , type : 'Literal' , value : true } }, description : 'example doclet' , name : 'example' , longname : 'example' , kind : 'member' , scope : 'global' }, { kind : 'package' , longname : 'package:undefined' , files : [ '/var/folders/74/tqh7thm11tq72d7sjty9qvdh0000gn/T/nkrf18zlymohia4i29a0zkyt84obt9.js' ] } ]

API Reference

The cache-point instance used when cache: true is specified on .explain() or .explainSync() .

Kind: static property of jsdoc-api



Returns jsdoc explain output.

Kind: static method of jsdoc-api

Prerequisite: Requires node v0.12 or above

Param Type [options] JsdocOptions

jsdoc.explain([options]) ⇒ Promise

Returns a promise for the jsdoc explain output.

Kind: static method of jsdoc-api

Fulfil: object[] - jsdoc explain output

Param Type [options] JsdocOptions

Render jsdoc documentation.

Kind: static method of jsdoc-api

Prerequisite: Requires node v0.12 or above

Param Type [options] JsdocOptions

Example

jsdoc.renderSync({ files : 'lib/*' , destination : 'api-docs' })

The jsdoc options, common for all operations.

Kind: inner class of jsdoc-api

options.files : string | Array.<string>

One or more filenames to process. Either this or source must be supplied.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.source : string

A string containing source code to process. Either this or files must be supplied.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.cache : boolean

Set to true to cache the output - future invocations with the same input will return immediately.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.access : string

Only display symbols with the given access: "public", "protected", "private" or "undefined", or "all" for all access levels. Default: all except "private".

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.configure : string

The path to the configuration file. Default: path/to/jsdoc/conf.json.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.destination : string

The path to the output folder. Use "console" to dump data to the console. Default: ./out/.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.encoding : string

Assume this encoding when reading all source files. Default: utf8.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.private : boolean

Display symbols marked with the @private tag. Equivalent to "--access all". Default: false.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.package : string

The path to the project's package file. Default: path/to/sourcefiles/package.json

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.pedantic : boolean

Treat errors as fatal errors, and treat warnings as errors. Default: false.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.query : string

A query string to parse and store in jsdoc.env.opts.query. Example: foo=bar&baz=true.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.recurse : boolean

Recurse into subdirectories when scanning for source files and tutorials.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.readme : string

The path to the project's README file. Default: path/to/sourcefiles/README.md.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.template : string

The path to the template to use. Default: path/to/jsdoc/templates/default.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions



options.tutorials : string

Directory in which JSDoc should search for tutorials.

Kind: instance property of JsdocOptions

© 2015-22 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

Tested by test-runner. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.