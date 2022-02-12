An API documentation generator for JavaScript.
JSDoc supports stable versions of Node.js 8.15.0 and later. You can install
JSDoc globally or in your project's
node_modules folder.
To install the latest version on npm globally (might require
sudo;
learn how to fix this):
npm install -g jsdoc
To install the latest version on npm locally and save it in your package's
package.json file:
npm install --save-dev jsdoc
Note: By default, npm adds your package using the caret operator in front of
the version number (for example,
^3.6.3). We recommend using the tilde
operator instead (for example,
~3.6.3), which limits updates to the most
recent patch-level version. See
this Stack Overflow answer for
more information about the caret and tilde operators.
If you installed JSDoc locally, the JSDoc command-line tool is available in
./node_modules/.bin. To generate documentation for the file
yourJavaScriptFile.js:
./node_modules/.bin/jsdoc yourJavaScriptFile.js
If you installed JSDoc globally, run the
jsdoc command:
jsdoc yourJavaScriptFile.js
By default, the generated documentation is saved in a directory named
out. You
can use the
--destination (
-d) option to specify another directory.
Run
jsdoc --help for a complete list of command-line options.
This is the best tool when you have to document your individual functions be input arguments or outputs. The HTML file produced is very basic but serves the purpose of documentation, by this, you can have your every function documents. For documenting HTTP API endpoint it not that suitable, but do great documentation for an internal function. Documentation is great and it is easy to use, not much experience is required while starting this and it improves team productivity as you have definitions of function sweet and short.
I have used JS doc for some enterprise projects for the purpose of api and code documentation. I found the adoption was easy and fast. Incorporating the jsdoc docs with grunt tasks was challenging to me. JSDOC itself is easy for code doumentation but i personally not prefer it for API documentation because maintaining the apis is harder i prefer swagger/voyager for api documentation. JSDoc theming support is limited
I recently set up JSDoc for a large scale codebase at my work, and found the flexibility and ease of use pretty amazing. We opted to install a more user friendly template, and that process was dead simple. The workflow for generating docs is straightforward. Embed a configuration file in your codebase, give it some paths, and you're up and running. Highly recommended for a generated documentation system
One of the best documentation tool for javascript. Default themes are not that great, I recommend using clean-jsdoc-theme (https://www.npmjs.com/package/clean-jsdoc-theme) for a better user experience