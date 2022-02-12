openbase logo
jsdoc

by jsdoc
3.6.7 (see all)

An API documentation generator for JavaScript.

Overview

671K

12.7K

Maintenance

2d ago

104

14

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Documentation Generator

Average Rating

4.5/525
oldCoder29
riginoommen
wallacer
ankitskvmdam

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

JSDoc

Build status

An API documentation generator for JavaScript.

Want to contribute to JSDoc? Please read CONTRIBUTING.md.

Installation and Usage

JSDoc supports stable versions of Node.js 8.15.0 and later. You can install JSDoc globally or in your project's node_modules folder.

To install the latest version on npm globally (might require sudo; learn how to fix this):

npm install -g jsdoc

To install the latest version on npm locally and save it in your package's package.json file:

npm install --save-dev jsdoc

Note: By default, npm adds your package using the caret operator in front of the version number (for example, ^3.6.3). We recommend using the tilde operator instead (for example, ~3.6.3), which limits updates to the most recent patch-level version. See this Stack Overflow answer for more information about the caret and tilde operators.

If you installed JSDoc locally, the JSDoc command-line tool is available in ./node_modules/.bin. To generate documentation for the file yourJavaScriptFile.js:

./node_modules/.bin/jsdoc yourJavaScriptFile.js

If you installed JSDoc globally, run the jsdoc command:

jsdoc yourJavaScriptFile.js

By default, the generated documentation is saved in a directory named out. You can use the --destination (-d) option to specify another directory.

Run jsdoc --help for a complete list of command-line options.

Templates and tools

The JSDoc community has created templates and other tools to help you generate and customize your documentation. Here are a few of them:

Templates

Build tools

Other tools

For more information

License

JSDoc is copyright (c) 2011-present Michael Mathews micmath@gmail.com and the contributors to JSDoc.

JSDoc is free software, licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See the LICENSE file for more details.

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use4
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use

This is the best tool when you have to document your individual functions be input arguments or outputs. The HTML file produced is very basic but serves the purpose of documentation, by this, you can have your every function documents. For documenting HTTP API endpoint it not that suitable, but do great documentation for an internal function. Documentation is great and it is easy to use, not much experience is required while starting this and it improves team productivity as you have definitions of function sweet and short.

0
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I have used JS doc for some enterprise projects for the purpose of api and code documentation. I found the adoption was easy and fast. Incorporating the jsdoc docs with grunt tasks was challenging to me. JSDOC itself is easy for code doumentation but i personally not prefer it for API documentation because maintaining the apis is harder i prefer swagger/voyager for api documentation. JSDoc theming support is limited

0
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I recently set up JSDoc for a large scale codebase at my work, and found the flexibility and ease of use pretty amazing. We opted to install a more user friendly template, and that process was dead simple. The workflow for generating docs is straightforward. Embed a configuration file in your codebase, give it some paths, and you're up and running. Highly recommended for a generated documentation system

0
Ankit Kumar (अंकित कुमार)Nalanda, Bihar, INDIA1 Rating1 Review
November 16, 2020

One of the best documentation tool for javascript. Default themes are not that great, I recommend using clean-jsdoc-theme (https://www.npmjs.com/package/clean-jsdoc-theme) for a better user experience

0
SlesarevSK5 Ratings0 Reviews
8 days ago

