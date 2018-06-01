jsctags generator using tern

install

For access to the binary:

npm install -g git+https://github.com/ramitos/jsctags.git

Otherwise, add to your project's package.json under dependencies or dev-dependencies:

"jsctags" : "git://github.com/ramitos/jsctags.git"

usage

$ jsctags [--dir=/path/to] /path/to/file.js [-f]

$ cat /path/to/file.js | jsctags [--dir=/path/to] [--file=/path/to/file.js] [-f]

By default, jsctags will output a JSON file. Use the -f flag to output an exuberant ctags-compatible file.

const jsctags = require ( 'jsctags' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const file = '/path/to/file.js' ; const dir = '/path/to/' ; const content = fs.readFileSync(file, 'utf8' ); jsctags(file, dir, content, function ( e, tags ) { console .log(tags); });

Usage with Vim

If you'd like to take a JavaScript project and generate a tags file that Vim can parse, you can use the below command. It searches your directory for any .js files, excluding ./node_modules , formats the tags correctly for Vim and outputs them into tags .

find . - type f -iregex ".*\.js$" -not -path "./node_modules/*" - exec jsctags {} -f \; | sed '/^$/d' | LANG=C sort > tags

If you would like tags generated for files within node_modules/ , just remove the -not -path "./node_modules/* part of the command:

find . - type f -iregex ".*\.js$" - exec jsctags {} -f \; | sed '/^$/d' | LANG=C sort > tags

examples

license

MIT