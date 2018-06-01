jsctags generator using tern
For access to the binary:
npm install -g git+https://github.com/ramitos/jsctags.git
Otherwise, add to your project's package.json under dependencies or dev-dependencies:
"jsctags": "git://github.com/ramitos/jsctags.git"
$ jsctags [--dir=/path/to] /path/to/file.js [-f]
$ cat /path/to/file.js | jsctags [--dir=/path/to] [--file=/path/to/file.js] [-f]
By default,
jsctags will output a JSON file. Use the
-f flag to output an exuberant ctags-compatible file.
const jsctags = require('jsctags');
const fs = require('fs');
const file = '/path/to/file.js';
const dir = '/path/to/';
const content = fs.readFileSync(file, 'utf8');
jsctags(file, dir, content, function(e, tags) {
console.log(tags);
});
If you'd like to take a JavaScript project and generate a
tags file that Vim can parse, you can use the below command. It searches your directory for any
.js files, excluding
./node_modules, formats the tags correctly for Vim and outputs them into
tags.
find . -type f -iregex ".*\.js$" -not -path "./node_modules/*" -exec jsctags {} -f \; | sed '/^$/d' | LANG=C sort > tags
If you would like tags generated for files within
node_modules/, just remove the
-not -path "./node_modules/* part of the command:
find . -type f -iregex ".*\.js$" -exec jsctags {} -f \; | sed '/^$/d' | LANG=C sort > tags
MIT