openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jsc

jsctags

by Sérgio Ramos
5.2.2 (see all)

jsctags generator using tern

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45

GitHub Stars

482

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

26

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsctags

jsctags generator using tern

install

For access to the binary:

npm install -g git+https://github.com/ramitos/jsctags.git

Otherwise, add to your project's package.json under dependencies or dev-dependencies:

"jsctags": "git://github.com/ramitos/jsctags.git"

usage

$ jsctags [--dir=/path/to] /path/to/file.js [-f]

$ cat /path/to/file.js | jsctags [--dir=/path/to] [--file=/path/to/file.js] [-f]

By default, jsctags will output a JSON file. Use the -f flag to output an exuberant ctags-compatible file.

const jsctags = require('jsctags');
const fs = require('fs');

const file = '/path/to/file.js';
const dir = '/path/to/';
const content = fs.readFileSync(file, 'utf8');

jsctags(file, dir, content, function(e, tags) {
  console.log(tags);
});

Usage with Vim

If you'd like to take a JavaScript project and generate a tags file that Vim can parse, you can use the below command. It searches your directory for any .js files, excluding ./node_modules, formats the tags correctly for Vim and outputs them into tags.

find . -type f -iregex ".*\.js$" -not -path "./node_modules/*" -exec jsctags {} -f \; | sed '/^$/d' | LANG=C sort > tags

If you would like tags generated for files within node_modules/, just remove the -not -path "./node_modules/* part of the command:

find . -type f -iregex ".*\.js$" -exec jsctags {} -f \; | sed '/^$/d' | LANG=C sort > tags

examples

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial