openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
js

jscs-stylish

by K Adam White
0.3.1 (see all)

A JSCS reporter following the visual style of jshint-stylish

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

66

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A Stylish JSCS Reporter

This is a reporter for the JSCS JavaScript Code style checker, modeled on the jshint-stylish reporter for JSHint.

JSCS-Stylish reporter output

Install

npm install --save-dev jscs-stylish

Usage

Example usage within the configuration block for grunt-jscs-checker:

jscs: {
    options: {
        config: '.jscsrc',
        // `reporter` requires a directory path string argument:
        // the .path property contains the path to the reporter module
        reporter: require( 'jscs-stylish' ).path
    },
    all: {
        src: [ js/**/*.js ]
    }
}

License

© K.Adam White 2014, released under the MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial