This is a reporter for the JSCS JavaScript Code style checker, modeled on the jshint-stylish reporter for JSHint.
npm install --save-dev jscs-stylish
Example usage within the configuration block for grunt-jscs-checker:
jscs: {
options: {
config: '.jscsrc',
// `reporter` requires a directory path string argument:
// the .path property contains the path to the reporter module
reporter: require( 'jscs-stylish' ).path
},
all: {
src: [ js/**/*.js ]
}
}
© K.Adam White 2014, released under the MIT License