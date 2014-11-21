A Stylish JSCS Reporter

This is a reporter for the JSCS JavaScript Code style checker, modeled on the jshint-stylish reporter for JSHint.

Install

npm install --save-dev jscs-stylish

Usage

Example usage within the configuration block for grunt-jscs-checker:

jscs: { options : { config : '.jscsrc' , reporter : require ( 'jscs-stylish' ).path }, all : { src : [ js *.js ] } }

License

© K.Adam White 2014, released under the MIT License