Runs your source through the JSCS style checker.
$ npm install --save jscs-loader
In your
webpack.config.js file:
module.exports = {
module: {
preLoaders: [{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'jscs-loader'
}]
},
jscs: {
// By default the loader will try to pick up a `.jscsrc`
// file in the root of your project, but you can add any
// valid JSCS options here too.
//
// See: https://github.com/jscs-dev/node-jscs#options
validateIndentation: 2,
// JSCS errors are displayed by default as warnings.
// Set `emitErrors` to `true` to display them as errors.
emitErrors: false,
// JSCS errors do not interrupt the compilation.
// Set `failOnHint` to `true` if you want any file with
// JSCS errors to fail.
failOnHint: false,
// Use your own custom reporter function.
reporter: function(errors) { }
}
};
By default the loader will provide a default reporter.
If you prefer to use a custom reporter, pass a function under the
reporter key in the
jscs options. See https://github.com/jscs-dev/node-jscs/tree/master/lib/reporters to get an idea of how to build your own reporter.
The reporter function will be excuted with the loader context as
this. You may emit messages using
this.emitWarning(...) or
this.emitError(...). See webpack docs on loader context.
Note: JSCS reporters are not compatible with
jscs-loader! This is due to the fact that reporter input is only processed from one file, not multiple files. Error reporting in this manner differs from traditional reporters for JSCS, since the loader plugin (i.e.
jscs-loader) is executed for each source file, and thus the reporter is executed for each file.
The output in webpack CLI will usually be:
...
WARNING in ./path/to/file.js
<reporter output>
...
git clone git://github.com/unindented/jscs-loader.git
Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.