NB Since
jscs v2.0 the plugin
jscs-jsdoc is bundled into it.
jscs-jsdoc can be installed using NPM and requires jscs.
Install it globally if you are using globally installed
jscs
npm -g install jscs-jsdoc
But better install it into your project
npm install jscs-jsdoc --save-dev
We recommend installing
jscs-jsdoc via NPM using
^, or
~ if you want more stable releases.
Semver (http://semver.org/) dictates that breaking changes be major version bumps. In the context of a linting tool, a bug fix that causes more errors to be reported can be interpreted as a breaking change. However, that would require major version bumps to occur more often than can be desirable. Therefore, as a compromise, we will only release bug fixes that cause more errors to be reported in minor versions.
Below you will find our versioning strategy, and what you can expect to come out of a new
jscs-jsdoc release.
jscs-jsdoc to report less errors;
jscs-jsdoc to report more errors;
To use plugin you should add these lines to configuration file
.jscsrc:
{
"plugins": [
"jscs-jsdoc"
],
"jsDoc": {
"checkAnnotations": "closurecompiler",
"checkTypes": "strictNativeCase",
"enforceExistence": {
"allExcept": ["exports"]
}
}
}
Checks tag names are valid.
There are 3 presets for
Closure Compiler,
JSDoc3 and
JSDuck5.
By default it allows any tag from any preset. You can pass
Object
to select preset with
preset field and add custom tags with
extra field.
Type:
Boolean or
String or
{"preset": String, "extra": Object}
(see tag values).
Values:
true,
"closurecompiler",
"jsdoc3",
"jsduck5",
Object
Context:
file
Tags:
*
extra field should contains tags in keys and there are options for values:
false means tag available with no value
true means tag available with any value
"some" means tag available and requires some value
See also tag presets.
"checkAnnotations": true
/**
* @chainable
* @param {string} message
* @return {string}
*/
function _f() {}
/**
* @pororo
* @lalala
*/
function _f() {}
"checkAnnotations": {
"preset": "jsdoc3",
"extra": {
"boomer": false
}
}
/**
* @boomer
* @argument {String}
*/
function _f() {}
/** @still-invalid */
Checks all parameters are documented.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
"checkParamExistence": true
/**
* @param {string} message
* @return {string}
*/
function _f ( message ) {
return true;
}
/**
* @inheritdoc
*/
function _f ( message ) {
return true;
}
/**
* @return {string}
*/
function _f ( message ) {
return true;
}
Checks param names in jsdoc and in function declaration are equal.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
param,
arg,
argument
"checkParamNames": true
/**
* @param {String} message
* @param {Number|Object} [line]
*/
function method(message, line) {}
/**
* @param {String} msg
* @param {Number|Object} [line]
*/
function method(message) {}
Checks params in jsdoc contains type.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
param,
arg,
argument
"requireParamTypes": true
/**
* @param {String} message
*/
function method() {}
/**
* @param message
*/
function method() {}
Reports redundant params in jsdoc.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
param,
arg,
argument
"checkRedundantParams": true
/**
* @param {String} message
*/
function method(message) {}
/**
* @param {String} message
*/
function method() {}
Checks for differences between the jsdoc and actual return types if both exist.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
return,
returns
"checkReturnTypes": true
/**
* @returns {String}
*/
function method() {
return 'foo';
}
/**
* @returns {String}
*/
function method(f) {
if (f) {
return true;
}
return 1;
}
Report statements for functions without return.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
return,
returns
"checkRedundantReturns": true
/**
* @returns {string}
*/
function f() {
return 'yes';
}
/**
* @returns {string}
*/
function f() {
// no return here
}
Checks returns in jsdoc contains type
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
return,
returns
"requireReturnTypes": true
/**
* @returns {String}
*/
function method() {}
/**
* no @return
*/
function method() {}
/**
* @returns
*/
function method() {}
Reports invalid types for bunch of tags.
The
strictNativeCase mode checks that case of natives is the same as in this
list:
boolean,
number,
string,
Object,
Array,
Date,
RegExp.
The
capitalizedNativeCase mode checks that the first letter in all native
types and primitives is uppercased except the case with
function in google closure format:
{function(...)}
Type:
Boolean or
String
Values:
true or
"strictNativeCase" or
"capitalizedNativeCase"
Context:
*
Tags:
typedef,
type,
param,
return,
returns,
enum,
var,
prop,
property,
arg,
argument,
cfg,
lends,
extends,
implements,
define
"checkTypes": true
/**
* @typedef {Object} ObjectLike
* @property {boolean} hasFlag
* @property {string} name
*/
/** @type {number} */
var bar = 1;
/** @const {number} */
var FOO = 2;
/**
* @const
* @type {number}
*/
var BAZ = 3;
/**
* @param {SomeX} x
* @returns {string}
*/
function method(x) {}
/** @type {some~number} */
var x = 1;
/**
* @param {function(redundantName: Number)} x
*/
function method(x) {}
/**
* @param {Number|Boolean|object|array} x invalid for strictNativeCase
*/
function method(x) {}
/** @type {some~number} */
var x = 1;
Reports redundant access declarations.
Type:
Boolean or
String
Values:
true or
"enforceLeadingUnderscore" or
"enforceTrailingUnderscore"
Context:
functions
Tags:
access,
private,
protected,
public
"checkRedundantAccess": true
"checkRedundantAccess": "enforceLeadingUnderscore"
/**
* @access private
*/
function _f() {}
/**
* @access public
*/
function f() {}
/**
* @private
* @access private
*/
function _f() {}
/**
* @private
*/
function _f() {}
Checks access declaration is set for
_underscored function names
Ignores a bunch of popular identifiers:
__filename,
__dirname,
__proto__,
__defineGetter__,
super_,
__constructor, etc.
Type:
Boolean or
String
Values:
true (means not public),
"private",
"protected"
Context:
functions
Tags:
access,
private,
protected,
public
"leadingUnderscoreAccess": "protected"
/**
* @protected
*/
function _f() {}
function _g() {}
/**
* @private
*/
function _e() {}
Checks jsdoc block exists.
Type:
Boolean,
String or
Object
Values:
true
"exceptExports" (deprecated use
"allExcept": ["exports"])
Object:
"allExcept" array of exceptions:
"expressions" skip expression functions
"exports" skip
module.exports = function () {};
"paramless-procedures" functions without parameters and with empty
return statements will be skipped
Context:
functions
"enforceExistence": true
/**
* @protected
*/
function _f() {}
function _g() {}
Checks a param description has a hyphen before it (checks for
- ).
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
param,
arg,
argument
"requireHyphenBeforeDescription": true
/**
* @param {String} - message
*/
function method() {}
/**
* @param {String} message
*/
function method() {}
Checks a doc comment description has padding newline.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
*
"requireNewlineAfterDescription": true
/**
* @param {String} msg - message
*/
function method(msg) {}
/**
* Description
*/
function method() {}
/**
* Description
*
* @param {String} msg - message
*/
function method(msg) {}
/**
* Description
* @param {String} message
*/
function method() {}
Checks a doc comment description has no padding newlines.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
*
"disallowNewlineAfterDescription": true
/**
* @param {String} msg - message
*/
function method(msg) {}
/**
* Description
*/
function method() {}
/**
* Description
* @param {String} msg - message
*/
function method(msg) {}
/**
* Description
*
* @param {String} message
*/
function method(message) {}
Checks a doc comment description is a complete sentence.
A complete sentence is defined as starting with an upper case letter and ending with a period.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
*
"requireDescriptionCompleteSentence": true
/**
* @param {String} msg - message
*/
function method(msg) {}
/**
* Description.
*/
function method() {}
/**
* (Description).
*/
function method() {}
/**
* Description.
*
* @param {String} msg - message
*/
function method(msg) {}
/**
* Description
* on multiple lines are allowed.
*
* @param {String} msg - message
*/
function method(msg) {}
/**
* Description
* @param {String} message
*/
function method() {}
/**
* Description
* On multiple lines should not start with an upper case.
*
* @param {String} - message
*/
function method() {}
/**
* description starting with a lower case letter.
* @param {String} message
*/
function method() {}
/**
* Description period is offset .
* @param {String} message
*/
function method() {}
/**
* Description!
* @param {String} message
*/
function method() {}
Checks a param description exists.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
param,
arg,
argument
"requireParamDescription": true
/**
* @param {String} arg message
*/
function method(arg) {}
/**
* @param arg message
*/
function method(arg) {}
/**
* @param {String} arg
*/
function method(arg) {}
/**
* @param arg
*/
function method(arg) {}
Checks a return description exists.
Type:
Boolean
Values:
true
Context:
functions
Tags:
return,
returns
"requireReturnDescription": true
/**
* @returns {Boolean} Method result.
*/
function method() {
return false;
}
/**
* @returns {String} method result
*/
function method() {
return 'Hello!';
}
/**
* @returns {Boolean}
*/
function method() {
return false;
}