jscs

by jscs-dev
3.0.7 (see all)

⤴️ JavaScript Code Style checker (unmaintained)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

66.7K

GitHub Stars

5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

263

Package

Dependencies

26

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JSCS has merged with ESLint!

NPM Version Build Status Coverage Status

JSCS is a code style linter and formatter for your style guide

