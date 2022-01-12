crypto-js enhancement for modern js environments.
GCM/
GMAC/
CCM/
CBC-MAC 🎉🎉🎉
npx jscrypto sha1 "message",
npx jscrypto aes enc "message" "password", etc.
There are several breaking changes between version 0.x and 1.x.
Please see detail in CHANGELOG
npm install jscrypto
# or
yarn add jscrypto
If you only want to use CLI commands, you don't even need to install
jscrypto.
Just dispatch
npx command like
npx jscrypto sha256 "message".
Read further here
// Load whole library modules.
const JsCrypto = require("jscrypto");
console.log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash("test").toString());
// or load only necessary modules (Recommended for faster loading and reduced size)
const {SHA256} = require("jscrypto/SHA256");
console.log(SHA256.hash("test").toString());
Be sure to load the module from
jscrypto/es6.
This can greatly reduce bundle size by bundlers tree-shaking ability. Don't forget to add
/es6 following
jscrypto
// Load whole library modules.
import JsCrypto from "jscrypto/es6";
console.log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash("test").toString());
...
import {SHA256} from "jscrypto/es6/SHA256"; // Recommended
console.log(SHA256.hash("test").toString());
Be sure to load the module from
jscrypto/es6.
// Load whole library modules.
import * as JsCrypto from "jscrypto/es6";
console.log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash("test").toString());
...
import {SHA256} from "jscrypto/es6/SHA256"; // Recommended
console.log(SHA256.hash("test").toString());
Copy js files/directories under
/dist dir into somewhere browser can access.
Then directly load js file into
<script> tag.
<script src="dist/index.js"></script> <!-- All modules are loaded into browser -->
<script type="text/javascript">
// This will output: "9f86d081884c7d659a2feaa0c55ad015a3bf4f1b2b0b822cd15d6c15b0f00a08"
console.log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash("test").toString());
</script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="dist/SHA256.js"></script> <!-- Single module loading is lightweight and faster. -->
<script type="text/javascript">
// This will output: "9f86d081884c7d659a2feaa0c55ad015a3bf4f1b2b0b822cd15d6c15b0f00a08"
console.log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash("test").toString());
</script>
Command Line Interface to try various crypto modules on terminal.
Usage: npx jscrypto <hash|hmac|cipher> [command options]
hash: md5, sha1, sha3, sha224, sha256, sha384, sha512, ripemd160
hmac: hmac-md5, hmac-sha1, hmac-sha224, hmac-sha256, hmac-sha384, hmac-sha512
cipher: aes, des, des3, rc4
$ npx jscrypto <hash> message [-msg hex|base64|utf8] [-out hex|base64]
default:
-msg: utf8 ... recognize message as utf-8 string
-out: hex ... output hashed binary as hex string
example:
#Output of below 3 examples are the same
npx jscrypto sha1 test
npx jscrypto sha1 74657374 -msg hex
npx jscrypto sha1 dGVzdA== -msg base64
$ npx jscrypto <hmac> message key [msg hex|base64|utf8] [-key hex|base64|utf8] [-out hex|base64]
default:
-msg: utf8 ... recognize message as utf-8 string
-key: utf8 ... recognize key as utf-8 string
-out: hex ... output hashed binary as hex string
example:
#Output of below 3 examples are the same
npx jscrypto hmac-sha1 test key
npx jscrypto hmac-sha1 74657374 6b6579 -msg hex -key hex
npx jscrypto hmac-sha1 dGVzdA== a2V5 -msg base64 -key base64
$ npx jscrypto <cipher> message key [-msg hex|base64|utf8] [-key hex|base64|utf8] [-out hex|base64|utf8] [-mode cbc|ecb|ofb|cfb] [-pad pkcs7|iso10126|iso97971|ansix923|nopadding] [-kdf pbkdf2|evpkdf]
default:
-msg: utf8 ... recognize message as utf-8 string
-key: utf8 ... recognize key as utf-8 string
-out: base64|hex ... base64 on encryption, hex on decryption. Note: utf8 cannot be used on encryption.
-mode: cbc ... Code block chaining as block cipher mode
-pad: pkcs7 ... Pkcs7 padding as block padding
-kdf: pbkdf2 ... PBKDF2 as key derivation function
example:
#Encrypt (Output would not be the same because of a random salt, but can be decrypted with the same key)
npx jscrypto aes enc test password
npx jscrypto aes enc 74657374 70617373776f7264 -msg hex -key hex
npx jscrypto aes enc dGVzdA== cGFzc3dvcmQ= -msg base64 -key base64
#Decrypt
npx jscrypto aes dec U2FsdGVkX19Kf/wItWMuaTrQYV3OljA3Cr9WPMhC6Tk= password -out utf8
npx jscrypto aes dec A2pYDd/3oeENsRFGA1Y0Mg== 70617373776f7264 -key hex -out utf8
npx jscrypto aes dec A2pYDd/3oeENsRFGA1Y0Mg== cGFzc3dvcmQ= -key base64 -out utf8
encryptedData = JsCrypto.AES.encrypt("message", "secret phrase").toString();
is equivalent in OpenSSL (1.1.1f) to
echo -n "message" | openssl enc -e -aes-256-cbc -pass pass:"secret phrase" -base64 -pbkdf2
# Note: Because of a random salt, everytime it produces different base64 string.
# But it is OK for decryption.
Encrypted data can be decrypted by
JsCrypto.AES.decrypt(encryptedData, "secret phrase").toString(JsCrypto.Utf8); // "message"
or in OpenSSL
echo "U2FsdGVkX1..." | openssl enc -d -aes-256-cbc -pass pass:"secret phrase" -base64 -pbkdf2
# U2FsdGVkX1... is the output from either JsCrypto/OpenSSL encryption code/command.
In most cases, your
tsconfig.json is configured not to load npm module from
node_modules folder.
Check your
tsconfig.js to be:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"moduleResolution": "Node"
}
}
jscrypto supports crypto modules as well as
cryptojs.
Hash
MD5,
SHA1,
SHA3,
SHA224,
SHA256,
SHA384,
SHA512,
RIPEMD160,
Message/Key Hash
HMAC-MD5,
HMAC-SHA224,
HMAC-SHA256,
HMAC-SHA384,
HMAC-SHA512,
GMAC,
CBC-MAC
Block Cipher
AES,
DES,
Triple-DES
Word
Word32Array,
Word64Array
Encoder
Base64,
Hex,
Latin1,
Utf8,
Utf16
Stream Cipher
Rabbits,
RC4,
RC4Drop
Key Derive Function
OpenSSLKDF,
EvpKDF,
PBKDF2
Block Cipher mode
CBC,
CFB,
CTR,
ECB,
OFB,
GCM,
CCM
Block Padding
AnsiX923,
ISO10126,
ISO97971,
NoPadding,
Pkcs7,
Zero
Formatter
OpenSSLFormatter