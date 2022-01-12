jscrypto

crypto-js enhancement for modern js environments.

Works in modern browsers and IE9/10/11 .

*IE9/10 uses weak random generator on cipher encryption with string password. Use it at your own risk.

*If only using decryption or hash/hmac, weak random generator does not cause any trouble.

. *IE9/10 uses weak random generator on cipher encryption with string password. Use it at your own risk. *If only using decryption or hash/hmac, weak random generator does not cause any trouble. Loadable with ES6/CommonJS/Typescript/Browser runtimes.

Support GCM / GMAC / CCM / CBC-MAC 🎉🎉🎉

/ / / 🎉🎉🎉 CLI commands available:

i.e. npx jscrypto sha1 "message" , npx jscrypto aes enc "message" "password" , etc.

i.e. , , etc. Written in Typescript with rich type declarations.

When bundling only SHA256 module, the webpack-ed js file can be less than 6kb.

Default parameters for Block cipher (AES/DES/Triple-DES) is tuned to be OpenSSL(1.1.1f) compatible.

Read further here

Breaking changes for version 0.x.x users

There are several breaking changes between version 0.x and 1.x.

Please see detail in CHANGELOG

Install

npm install jscrypto yarn add jscrypto

If you only want to use CLI commands, you don't even need to install jscrypto .

Just dispatch npx command like npx jscrypto sha256 "message" .

Read further here

Usage

CommonJS Environment (Node.js environment like node CLI, AWS Lambda, etc)

const JsCrypto = require ( "jscrypto" ); console .log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash( "test" ).toString()); const {SHA256} = require ( "jscrypto/SHA256" ); console .log(SHA256.hash( "test" ).toString());

ES6 Environment (i.e. Creating app/library with webpack/react-scripts or some es6-compatible bundlers)

Be sure to load the module from jscrypto/es6 .

This can greatly reduce bundle size by bundlers tree-shaking ability. Don't forget to add /es6 following jscrypto

// Load whole library modules. import JsCrypto from "jscrypto/es6"; console.log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash("test").toString()); ... import {SHA256} from "jscrypto/es6/SHA256"; // Recommended console.log(SHA256.hash("test").toString());

Typescript Environment

Be sure to load the module from jscrypto/es6 .

// Load whole library modules. import * as JsCrypto from "jscrypto/es6"; console.log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash("test").toString()); ... import {SHA256} from "jscrypto/es6/SHA256"; // Recommended console.log(SHA256.hash("test").toString());

Browser

Copy js files/directories under /dist dir into somewhere browser can access.

Then directly load js file into <script> tag.

< script src = "dist/index.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > console .log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash( "test" ).toString()); </ script > < script src = "dist/SHA256.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > console .log(JsCrypto.SHA256.hash( "test" ).toString()); </ script >

CLI

Command Line Interface to try various crypto modules on terminal.

Usage: npx jscrypto < hash | hmac | cipher > [ command options ] hash : md5 , sha1 , sha3 , sha224 , sha256 , sha384 , sha512 , ripemd160 hmac : hmac - md5 , hmac - sha1 , hmac - sha224 , hmac - sha256 , hmac - sha384 , hmac - sha512 cipher : aes , des , des3 , rc4 $ npx jscrypto < hash > message [- msg hex | base64 | utf8 ] [- out hex | base64 ] default : - msg : utf8 ... recognize message as utf -8 string - out : hex ... output hashed binary as hex string example : # Output of below 3 examples are the same npx jscrypto sha1 test npx jscrypto sha1 74657374 - msg hex npx jscrypto sha1 dGVzdA == - msg base64 $ npx jscrypto < hmac > message key [ msg hex | base64 | utf8 ] [- key hex | base64 | utf8 ] [- out hex | base64 ] default : - msg : utf8 ... recognize message as utf -8 string - key : utf8 ... recognize key as utf -8 string - out : hex ... output hashed binary as hex string example : # Output of below 3 examples are the same npx jscrypto hmac - sha1 test key npx jscrypto hmac - sha1 74657374 6 b6579 - msg hex - key hex npx jscrypto hmac - sha1 dGVzdA == a2V5 - msg base64 - key base64 $ npx jscrypto < cipher > message key [- msg hex | base64 | utf8 ] [- key hex | base64 | utf8 ] [- out hex | base64 | utf8 ] [- mode cbc | ecb | ofb | cfb ] [- pad pkcs7 | iso10126 | iso97971 | ansix923 | nopadding ] [- kdf pbkdf2 | evpkdf ] default : - msg : utf8 ... recognize message as utf -8 string - key : utf8 ... recognize key as utf -8 string - out : base64 | hex ... base64 on encryption , hex on decryption . Note : utf8 cannot be used on encryption . - mode : cbc ... Code block chaining as block cipher mode - pad : pkcs7 ... Pkcs7 padding as block padding - kdf : pbkdf2 ... PBKDF2 as key derivation function example : # Encrypt ( Output would not be the same because of a random salt , but can be decrypted with the same key ) npx jscrypto aes enc test password npx jscrypto aes enc 74657374 70617373776 f7264 - msg hex - key hex npx jscrypto aes enc dGVzdA == cGFzc3dvcmQ = - msg base64 - key base64 # Decrypt npx jscrypto aes dec U2FsdGVkX19Kf / wItWMuaTrQYV3OljA3Cr9WPMhC6Tk = password - out utf8 npx jscrypto aes dec A2pYDd /3 oeENsRFGA1Y0Mg == 70617373776 f7264 - key hex - out utf8 npx jscrypto aes dec A2pYDd /3 oeENsRFGA1Y0Mg == cGFzc3dvcmQ = - key base64 - out utf8

OpenSSL compatibility

Encryption

encryptedData = JsCrypto.AES.encrypt( "message" , "secret phrase" ).toString();

is equivalent in OpenSSL (1.1.1f) to

echo -n "message" | openssl enc -e -aes-256-cbc -pass pass:"secret phrase" -base64 -pbkdf2 Note: Because of a random salt, everytime it produces different base64 string. But it is OK for decryption.

Decryption

Encrypted data can be decrypted by

JsCrypto.AES.decrypt(encryptedData, "secret phrase" ).toString(JsCrypto.Utf8);

or in OpenSSL

echo "U2FsdGVkX1..." | openssl enc -d -aes-256-cbc -pass pass:"secret phrase" -base64 -pbkdf2 U2FsdGVkX1... is the output from either JsCrypto/OpenSSL encryption code/ command .

FAQ

Failed to import jscrypto in Typescript environment.

In most cases, your tsconfig.json is configured not to load npm module from node_modules folder.

Check your tsconfig.js to be:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "moduleResolution" : "Node" } }

API

jscrypto supports crypto modules as well as cryptojs .

Popular

Hash MD5 , SHA1 , SHA3 , SHA224 , SHA256 , SHA384 , SHA512 , RIPEMD160 ,

Message/Key Hash HMAC-MD5 , HMAC-SHA224 , HMAC-SHA256 , HMAC-SHA384 , HMAC-SHA512 , GMAC , CBC-MAC

Block Cipher AES , DES , Triple-DES

Basic structure

Word Word32Array , Word64Array

Encoder Base64 , Hex , Latin1 , Utf8 , Utf16

Misc