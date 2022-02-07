jscpd

Copy/paste detector for programming source code, supports 150+ formats.

Copy/paste is a common technical debt on a lot of projects. The jscpd gives the ability to find duplicated blocks implemented on more than 150 programming languages and digital formats of documents. The jscpd tool implements Rabin-Karp algorithm for searching duplications.

Packages of jscpd

name version description jscpd main package for jscpd (cli and API for detections included) @jscpd/core core detection algorithm, can be used for detect duplication in different environments, one dependency to eventemmiter3 @jscpd/finder detector of duplication in files @jscpd/tokenizer tool for tokenize programming source code @jscpd/leveldb-store LevelDB store, used for big repositories, slower than default store @jscpd/html-reporter Html reporter for jscpd @jscpd/badge-reporter Badge reporter for jscpd

Installation

$ npm install -g jscpd

Usage

$ npx jscpd /path/to/ source

or

$ jscpd /path/to/code

or

$ jscpd --pattern "src/**/*.js"

More information about cli here.

Programming API

For integration copy/paste detection to your application you can use programming API:

jscpd Promise API

import {IClone} from '@jscpd/core' ; import {jscpd} from 'jscpd' ; const clones: Promise <IClone[]> = jscpd(process.argv);

jscpd async/await API

import {IClone} from '@jscpd/core' ; import {jscpd} from 'jscpd' ; ( async ( ) => { const clones: IClone[] = await jscpd( ['', '', __dirname + '/../fixtures', '-m', 'weak', '--silent'] ); console .log( clones ); } ) () ;

detectClones API

import {detectClones} from "jscpd" ; ( async ( ) => { const clones = await detectClones( { path: [ __dirname + '/../fixtures' ], silent: true } ); console .log( clones ); } ) ()

detectClones with persist store

import {detectClones} from "jscpd" ; import {IMapFrame, MemoryStore} from "@jscpd/core" ; ( async ( ) => { const store = new MemoryStore<IMapFrame>( ); await detectClones( { path: [ __dirname + '/../fixtures' ], }, store ); await detectClones( { path: [ __dirname + '/../fixtures' ], silent: true }, store ); } ) ()

In case of deep customisation of detection process you can build your own tool with @jscpd/core , @jscpd/finder and @jscpd/tokenizer .

Start contribution

Fork the repo kucherenko/jscpd

Clone forked version ( git clone https://github.com/{your-id}/jscpd )

) Install dependencies ( yarn install )

) Add your changes

Add tests and check it with yarn test

Create PR

Who uses jscpd

Github Super Linter is combination of multiple linters to install as a GitHub Action

Code-Inspector is a code analysis and technical debt management service.

Mega-Linter is a 100% open-source linters aggregator for CI (Github Action & other CI tools) or to run locally

vscode-jscpd VSCode Copy/Paste detector plugin.

Codacy automatically analyzes your source code and identifies issues as you go, helping you develop software more efficiently with fewer issues down the line.

Natural is a general natural language facility for nodejs. It offers a broad range of functionalities for natural language processing.

License

MIT © Andrey Kucherenko