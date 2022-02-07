Copy/paste detector for programming source code, supports 150+ formats.
Copy/paste is a common technical debt on a lot of projects. The jscpd gives the ability to find duplicated blocks implemented on more than 150 programming languages and digital formats of documents. The jscpd tool implements Rabin-Karp algorithm for searching duplications.
|name
|version
|description
|jscpd
|main package for jscpd (cli and API for detections included)
|@jscpd/core
|core detection algorithm, can be used for detect duplication in different environments, one dependency to eventemmiter3
|@jscpd/finder
|detector of duplication in files
|@jscpd/tokenizer
|tool for tokenize programming source code
|@jscpd/leveldb-store
|LevelDB store, used for big repositories, slower than default store
|@jscpd/html-reporter
|Html reporter for jscpd
|@jscpd/badge-reporter
|Badge reporter for jscpd
$ npm install -g jscpd
$ npx jscpd /path/to/source
or
$ jscpd /path/to/code
or
$ jscpd --pattern "src/**/*.js"
More information about cli here.
For integration copy/paste detection to your application you can use programming API:
jscpd Promise API
import {IClone} from '@jscpd/core';
import {jscpd} from 'jscpd';
const clones: Promise<IClone[]> = jscpd(process.argv);
jscpd async/await API
import {IClone} from '@jscpd/core';
import {jscpd} from 'jscpd';
(async () => {
const clones: IClone[] = await jscpd(['', '', __dirname + '/../fixtures', '-m', 'weak', '--silent']);
console.log(clones);
})();
detectClones API
import {detectClones} from "jscpd";
(async () => {
const clones = await detectClones({
path: [
__dirname + '/../fixtures'
],
silent: true
});
console.log(clones);
})()
detectClones with persist store
import {detectClones} from "jscpd";
import {IMapFrame, MemoryStore} from "@jscpd/core";
(async () => {
const store = new MemoryStore<IMapFrame>();
await detectClones({
path: [
__dirname + '/../fixtures'
],
}, store);
await detectClones({
path: [
__dirname + '/../fixtures'
],
silent: true
}, store);
})()
In case of deep customisation of detection process you can build your own tool with
@jscpd/core,
@jscpd/finder and
@jscpd/tokenizer.
git clone https://github.com/{your-id}/jscpd)
yarn install)
yarn test
MIT © Andrey Kucherenko
This copy/paste detector library is great and also available with - Open source with MIT license - VS Code extension - Supports 150+ languages I am using it for the dev purposes at locally to detect copy/paste while doing code reviews. I feel that it lacks a proper documentation to run the jscpd easily.