JSComet is a easy way of creating apps with OO class like ES6/TypeScript/Babel features with truly private vars and functions, type validations, function overloads, all in runtime and can create libraries like browserify and reference this in projects. JSComet has an easy to use MVC platform with excellent performance for your web projects please check the benchmarks.

Types and Return Types checked in runtime Truly private functions Can be used ahead- of - time ( and i recommend it!) Can be used directly in the browser Fast build Fast for use as runtime on smaller frontend projects or used as generated library in bigger projects Easy to install, create , build and run Nice way to organize and reference js libraries

How install:

npm install jscomet -g

How use:

Project types available: app, console, library, web. (Desktop coming soon)

Command line:

version show JSComet version clean clean all projects clean build create solution create a empty solution file create Default Options: create app MyProject create console MyProject create web MyProject create library MyProject remove run publish reference add reference remove add Default Options: add html MyProject myHTMLFile add xml MyProject myXMLFile add js MyProject myJSFile add css MyProject myCSSFile add class MyProject models \ myModelClass add class MyProject models \ myModelClass extended myModelBase add class MyProject models \ myModelClass singleton

A new version with more features and MVVM comming soon.

Transpiler Features

main.js

import SampleModule, {url} from './js/SampleModule.js' ; var sampleClient = SampleModule.Client.getByID( 1 ); var sampleTemplateFunction = url `/client/?email= ${sampleClient.email} ` ;

./js/SampleMdule.js:

module SampleModule { export var UserType = { Default : 0 , Guest : 1 , Admin : 2 , Premium : 3 }; class User { name : string; surname : string; email : string; password : string; type : int = UserType.Default; constructor (name : string, surname : string, email : string, password : string) { this .name = name; this .email = email; this .password = password; this .surname = surname; } get fullname() : string { return ` ${ this .name} ${ this .surname} ` ; } toString() { return ` ${ this .name} ; ${ this .email} ; ${ this .password} ; ${ this .surname} ; ${ this .type} ` ; } } export { User as ClientBase }; export class Client extends User { private id : int = 0 ; constructor () { super ( null , null , null , null ); } constructor (user : User) { super (user.name, user.surname, user.email, user.password); } constructor (id : int, user : User) { this (user); this .id = id; } public get ID() : int { return this .id; } toString() { return ` ${ super .toString()} ; ${ this .id} ` ; } private static generateNewPassword() : string { return 'xyxxyxyx' .replace( /[xy]/g , (_char) => { var random = Math .random() * 16 | 0 ; var value = _char == 'x' ? random : (random & 0x3 | 0x8 ); return value.toString( 16 ); }); } public static getByID(id : int) : User { return new Client(id, new User( 'Michael' , 'Silva' , 'michael.silva@gmail.com' , Client.generateNewPassword())); } public static find(email : string) { var list = new User[]( 10 ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { var user = Client.getByID(i + 1 ); user.email = email || user.email; list.push(user); } return list; } public static find(name : string, surname : string) { var list = new User[]( 10 ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { var user = Client.getByID(i + 1 ); user.name = name || user.name; user.surname = surname || user.surname; list.push(user); } return list; } } } export function url ( pieces, ...substitutions ) { var result = pieces[ 0 ]; for ( var i = 0 ; i < substitutions.length; ++i) { result += encodeURIComponent (substitutions[i]) + pieces[i + 1 ]; } return result; } export default SampleModule;

Sub Classes:

class MyClass { class MySubClass { } private class MyPrivateSubClass { } public class MyPublicSubClass { } }

ApacheBench MVC Test

A little benchmark using ApacheBench for simple performance test JSComet and Sails.

Command:

ab -k -l -p payload.json -T application/json -n 100000 -c 500 http://localhost:8080/

payload.json

{ "data" : "{'job_id':'c4bb6d130003','container_id':'ab7b85dcac72','status':'Success: process exited with code 0.'}" }

Configurations:

Intel Core i7-6700HQ @ 2. 60GHz 16 GB RAM Windows 10 Pro - 64 bits

Performance Results:

JSComet (default) - 7537.64 requests per sec

JSComet without cluster - 2233.26 requests per sec (3.37 times slower)

Sails (default) - 1374.82 requests per sec (5.48 times slower)

Sails with cluster - 3887.82 requests per sec (1.94 times slower)

JSComet in default configuration use cluster and is 5.48 times faster than Sails in default configuration.

import { Controller } from 'jscomet.core' ; class HomeController extends Controller { public index(){ var data = this .body; return this .json(data); } } export default HomeController;

module .exports = { index : function ( req, res ) { var data = req.body; return res.json(data); }, };

Full Default Settings Results:

JSComet

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 < $Revision : 1757674 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking localhost (be patient) Completed 10000 requests Completed 20000 requests Completed 30000 requests Completed 40000 requests Completed 50000 requests Completed 60000 requests Completed 70000 requests Completed 80000 requests Completed 90000 requests Completed 100000 requests Finished 100000 requests Server Software: Server Hostname: localhost Server Port: 8080 Document Path: /home/ Document Length: Variable Concurrency Level: 500 Time taken for tests: 13.267 seconds Complete requests: 100000 Failed requests: 0 Keep-Alive requests: 100000 Total transferred: 37563602 bytes Total body sent: 27600000 HTML transferred: 200000 bytes Requests per second: 7537.64 [ Time per request: 66.334 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 0.133 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 2765.05 [Kbytes/sec] received 2031.63 kb/s sent 4796.68 kb/s total Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 0 1.6 0 502 Processing: 3 65 40.7 60 1192 Waiting: 3 47 40.5 43 1130 Total: 3 65 40.7 60 1192 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 60 66% 69 75% 75 80% 79 90% 90 95% 100 98% 114 99% 124 100% 1192 (longest request)

Sails

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 < $Revision : 1757674 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking localhost (be patient) Completed 10000 requests Completed 20000 requests Completed 30000 requests Completed 40000 requests Completed 50000 requests Completed 60000 requests Completed 70000 requests Completed 80000 requests Completed 90000 requests Completed 100000 requests Finished 100000 requests Server Software: Server Hostname: localhost Server Port: 1337 Document Path: /home/ Document Length: Variable Concurrency Level: 500 Time taken for tests: 72.737 seconds Complete requests: 100000 Failed requests: 0 Keep-Alive requests: 100000 Total transferred: 65762092 bytes Total body sent: 27600000 HTML transferred: 11900000 bytes Requests per second: 1374.82 [ Time per request: 363.685 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 0.727 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 882.92 [Kbytes/sec] received 370.56 kb/s sent 1253.47 kb/s total Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 0 2.2 0 501 Processing: 14 361 51.5 358 1058 Waiting: 12 315 52.0 311 1058 Total: 111 361 51.5 358 1058 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 358 66% 365 75% 371 80% 377 90% 401 95% 433 98% 451 99% 480 100% 1058 (longest request)

Decorators (for more information click here)

JSComet support decorators to help consume Rest API, cache, log, validation and more features. To use this features you need to install jscomet.decorators package in your project src folder.

npm install jscomet.decorators

Abstract decorators do not allow this class to be instanced only inherited, when applied in a function or property throw a exception if not overrided. Can be used in classes, functions and properties.

import { abstract } from 'jscomet.decorators' ; @abstract class Test { name : string = "ciro" ; @abstract surname : string; @abstract getMessage(){ } }

Sealed decorators do not allow this class to be inherited any more. Can be only in classes.

import { sealed } from 'jscomet.decorators' ; @sealed class Test2 extends Test { name : string = "ciro" ; }

Deprecated decorators can be used to throw a exception or log a warning, options parameter is optional

import { deprecated } from 'jscomet.decorators' ; class Test { @deprecated( "This function will be removed in future versions. DON'T USE THIS!" , { error : true }) test(code: int){ } @deprecated test2(code: int){ } @deprecated( "This function will be removed in future versions. DON'T USE THIS!" , { url : "http://mysite.com/deprecated/test3" }) test3(code: int){ } } @sealed class Test2 extends Test { name : string = "ciro" ; }

Create a cache in memory using a static object, you can use in class functions and this decorators support async functions.

import { memoryCache } from 'jscomet.decorators' ; class User { @memoryCache( 60 * 1000 ) getUserByID(userID){ } @memoryCache( 60 * 1000 ) async getUsersByName(name){ return await DAL.User.getUsersByName(name); } }

HttpRequest decorator is a helper to consume Rest API`s. If a function use this decorator the function will return a Promise and hers body only will be called if the request is NOT successfully. Parameter url contains a url format to execute a http request:

import { httpRequest } from 'jscomet.decorators' ; class Sample { @httpRequest( "http://httpbin.org/get?s={0}" ) getSample(search){ } @httpRequest( "http://httpbin.org/get?s={search}" ) getSample2(data: object){ console .error(httpRequest.getLastError()); return {}; } @httpRequest( "http://httpbin.org/post" , { method : "post" }) postSample(data: object){ } }

The @setting:MySettingName format can be used to add a value in url for not keep the base url hard coded.

import { httpRequest } from 'jscomet.decorators' ; httpRequest.loadSettings({ "myUrl" : "http://httpbin.org/get" }); class Sample { @httpRequest( "@setting:myUrl?s={0}" ) getSample(search){ } }

Parameter options is optional and can contains the struct bellow:

{ method : "get" , responseType : "text" , contentType : "json" , headers : { "MyHeaderName" : "MyHeaderValue" , "MyHeaderName2" : "{0}" , "MyHeaderName3" : "{headerParam}" , } }

Just a shortcut for httpRequest with default method as get.

Just a shortcut for httpRequest with default method as post.