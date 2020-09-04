Support me for future versions:
JSComet is a easy way of creating apps with OO class like ES6/TypeScript/Babel features with truly private vars and functions, type validations, function overloads, all in runtime and can create libraries like browserify and reference this in projects. JSComet has an easy to use MVC platform with excellent performance for your web projects please check the benchmarks.
Types and Return Types checked in runtime
Truly private functions
Can be used ahead-of-time (and i recommend it!)
Can be used directly in the browser
Fast build
Fast for use as runtime on smaller frontend projects or used as generated library in bigger projects
Easy to install, create, build and run
Nice way to organize and reference js libraries
How install:
npm install jscomet -g
How use:
Project types available: app, console, library, web. (Desktop coming soon)
For documentation and more details click here
For examples click here
Command line:
version show JSComet version
clean clean all projects
clean %PROJECT_NAME% clean a project
build %PROJECT_NAME% build a project
create solution create a empty solution file
create %PROJECT_TYPE% %PROJECT_NAME% create a project
Default Options:
create app MyProject
create console MyProject
create web MyProject
create library MyProject
remove %PROJECT_NAME% remove a project
run %PROJECT_NAME% run a project
publish %PROJECT_NAME% %OUT_DIRECTORY% publish a project to folder
reference add %PROJECT_NAME% %REFERENCE_PROJECT_NAME% add project reference
reference remove %PROJECT_NAME% %REFERENCE_PROJECT_NAME% remove project reference
add %FILE_TEMPLATE% %PROJECT_NAME% %FILE_PATH% add a file
Default Options:
add html MyProject myHTMLFile
add xml MyProject myXMLFile
add js MyProject myJSFile
add css MyProject myCSSFile
add class MyProject models\myModelClass
add class MyProject models\myModelClass extended myModelBase
add class MyProject models\myModelClass singleton
A new version with more features and MVVM comming soon.
main.js
import SampleModule, {url} from './js/SampleModule.js';
//Modules can be used as namespace
var sampleClient = SampleModule.Client.getByID(1);
//is possible use String Template, in this case for encodeURIComponent each parameter
var sampleTemplateFunction = url `/client/?email=${sampleClient.email}`;
./js/SampleMdule.js:
module SampleModule {
//you can use import and export
//https://developer.mozilla.org/pt-BR/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Statements/export
export var UserType = {
Default : 0,
Guest : 1,
Admin : 2,
Premium : 3
};
class User {
//typed fields are generated as properties get/set, and can be private, public, static, private static e public static
//if you just want a easy way to create a property you can use any as type
name : string;
surname : string;
email : string;
password : string;
type : int = UserType.Default;
/*
int is a special validator for number types:
bit : min: 0 max: 1
sbyte : min: -128 max: 127
byte : min: 0 max: 255
short : min: -32768 max: 32767
ushort : min: 0 max: 65535
int : min: -2147483648 max: 2147483647
uint : min: 0 max: 4294967295
long : min: -9007199254740991 max: 9007199254740991
ulong : min: 0 max: 9007199254740991
this types cant be NaN, null or undefined
for floats:
float: min: -3.402823E+38 max: -3.402823E+38
double: min: -1.7976931348623157e+308 max: 1.7976931348623157e+308
this types cant be NaN, null or undefined
you can use more than one type, for example for int nullable you can use:
age: int | null;
For string, number, boolean, object, function e symbol, CANT be undefined and only boolean CANT be null
Typed Array shortcuts:
sbyte[]: Int8Array
byte[]: Uint8Array
short[]: Int16Array
ushort[]: Uint16Array
int[]: Int32Array
uint[]: Uint32Array
float[]: Float32Array
double[]: Float64Array
Any type can be declared with Type[] but will be generated as a native Array type
Samples:
var a = new sbyte[];
var a = new sbyte[](10);
var a = new sbyte[]([1, 2, 3, 4]);
types: int[];
Other validators:
any: accept any value
char: only string with length equals 1 CANT be null or undefined
void: force only undefined values can be used for validate returns
undefined: like void only accept undefined (can be used for optionals params like : string | undefined)
null: only accept null (can be used for create nullable values like: int | null)
*/
constructor(name : string, surname : string, email : string, password : string) {
this.name = name;
this.email = email;
this.password = password;
this.surname = surname;
}
get fullname() : string {
return `${this.name} ${this.surname}`;
}
toString() {
return `${this.name};${this.email};${this.password};${this.surname};${this.type}`;
}
}
export { User as ClientBase };
export class Client extends User {
private id : int = 0;
constructor() {
super(null, null, null, null);
}
//You can create overloads create function/constructor but overloads are differentiated only by the number of parameters and types are not considered
constructor(user : User) {
super(user.name, user.surname, user.email, user.password); //super realiza chamadas do construtor da classe herdada
}
constructor(id : int, user : User) {
this(user); //you can use this() for call constructor
this.id = id;
}
public get ID() : int {
return this.id;
}
toString() {
//super.fieldOrFunction can access functions and fields of inherited class
return `${super.toString()};${this.id}`;
}
private static generateNewPassword() : string {
return 'xyxxyxyx'.replace(/[xy]/g, (_char) => {
var random = Math.random() * 16 | 0;
var value = _char == 'x' ? random : (random & 0x3 | 0x8);
return value.toString(16);
});
}
public static getByID(id : int) : User {
/*FAKE QUERY*/
return new Client(id, new User('Michael',
'Silva',
'michael.silva@gmail.com',
Client.generateNewPassword()));
}
public static find(email : string) {
/*FAKE QUERY*/
var list = new User[](10);
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
var user = Client.getByID(i + 1);
user.email = email || user.email;
list.push(user);
}
return list;
}
/*
Overloads are differentiated only by the number of parameters and types are not considered
*/
public static find(name : string, surname : string) {
/*FAKE QUERY*/
var list = new User[](10);
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
var user = Client.getByID(i + 1);
user.name = name || user.name;
user.surname = surname || user.surname;
list.push(user);
}
return list;
}
}
}
/*
Is possible use "..." before a parameter name for create a REST parameter
*/
export function url(pieces, ...substitutions) {
var result = pieces[0];
for (var i = 0; i < substitutions.length; ++i) {
result += encodeURIComponent(substitutions[i]) + pieces[i + 1];
}
return result;
}
export default SampleModule;
class MyClass {
class MySubClass{//public
}
private class MyPrivateSubClass{//private
}
public class MyPublicSubClass{//public
}
}
A little benchmark using ApacheBench for simple performance test JSComet and Sails.
Command:
ab -k -l -p payload.json -T application/json -n 100000 -c 500 http://localhost:8080/
payload.json
{
"data": "{'job_id':'c4bb6d130003','container_id':'ab7b85dcac72','status':'Success: process exited with code 0.'}"
}
Configurations:
Intel Core i7-6700HQ @ 2.60GHz
16 GB RAM
Windows 10 Pro - 64 bits
JSComet in default configuration use cluster and is 5.48 times faster than Sails in default configuration.
import { Controller } from 'jscomet.core';
class HomeController extends Controller{
public index(){
var data = this.body;
return this.json(data);
}
}
export default HomeController;
module.exports = {
/**
* CommentController.index()
*/
index: function (req, res) {
var data = req.body;
return res.json(data);
},
};
Benchmarking localhost (be patient)
Server Software:
Server Hostname: localhost
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /home/
Document Length: Variable
Concurrency Level: 500
Time taken for tests: 13.267 seconds
Complete requests: 100000
Failed requests: 0
Keep-Alive requests: 100000
Total transferred: 37563602 bytes
Total body sent: 27600000
HTML transferred: 200000 bytes
Requests per second: 7537.64 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 66.334 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.133 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 2765.05 [Kbytes/sec] received
2031.63 kb/s sent
4796.68 kb/s total
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 1.6 0 502
Processing: 3 65 40.7 60 1192
Waiting: 3 47 40.5 43 1130
Total: 3 65 40.7 60 1192
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 60
66% 69
75% 75
80% 79
90% 90
95% 100
98% 114
99% 124
100% 1192 (longest request)
Benchmarking localhost (be patient)
Server Software:
Server Hostname: localhost
Server Port: 1337
Document Path: /home/
Document Length: Variable
Concurrency Level: 500
Time taken for tests: 72.737 seconds
Complete requests: 100000
Failed requests: 0
Keep-Alive requests: 100000
Total transferred: 65762092 bytes
Total body sent: 27600000
HTML transferred: 11900000 bytes
Requests per second: 1374.82 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 363.685 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.727 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 882.92 [Kbytes/sec] received
370.56 kb/s sent
1253.47 kb/s total
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 2.2 0 501
Processing: 14 361 51.5 358 1058
Waiting: 12 315 52.0 311 1058
Total: 111 361 51.5 358 1058
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 358
66% 365
75% 371
80% 377
90% 401
95% 433
98% 451
99% 480
100% 1058 (longest request)
JSComet support decorators to help consume Rest API, cache, log, validation and more features. To use this features you need to install jscomet.decorators package in your project src folder.
npm install jscomet.decorators
Abstract decorators do not allow this class to be instanced only inherited, when applied in a function or property throw a exception if not overrided. Can be used in classes, functions and properties.
import { abstract } from 'jscomet.decorators';
@abstract
class Test{
name: string = "ciro";
@abstract
surname: string;
@abstract
getMessage(){
}
}
Sealed decorators do not allow this class to be inherited any more. Can be only in classes.
import { sealed } from 'jscomet.decorators';
@sealed
class Test2 extends Test{
name: string = "ciro";
}
Deprecated decorators can be used to throw a exception or log a warning, options parameter is optional
import { deprecated } from 'jscomet.decorators';
class Test{
//throw a exception: This function will be removed in future versions. DON'T USE THIS!
@deprecated("This function will be removed in future versions. DON'T USE THIS!", { error: true })
test(code: int){
}
//log a warning: This function will be removed in future versions.
@deprecated
test2(code: int){
}
//log a warning: This function will be removed in future versions. See http://mysite.com/deprecated/test3 for more details.
@deprecated("This function will be removed in future versions. DON'T USE THIS!", { url: "http://mysite.com/deprecated/test3" })
test3(code: int){
}
}
//sealed decorators do not allow this class to be inherited any more
@sealed
class Test2 extends Test{
name: string = "ciro";
}
Create a cache in memory using a static object, you can use in class functions and this decorators support async functions.
import { memoryCache } from 'jscomet.decorators';
class User{
//this will create a result cache using function arguments as key for X milliseconds
@memoryCache(60 * 1000)
getUserByID(userID){
}
//You can use in functions that returns a Promise or async functions
@memoryCache(60 * 1000)
async getUsersByName(name){
return await DAL.User.getUsersByName(name);
}
}
HttpRequest decorator is a helper to consume Rest API`s. If a function use this decorator the function will return a Promise and hers body only will be called if the request is NOT successfully. Parameter url contains a url format to execute a http request:
import { httpRequest } from 'jscomet.decorators';
class Sample{
@httpRequest("http://httpbin.org/get?s={0}")
getSample(search){
}
// {search: "value"}
@httpRequest("http://httpbin.org/get?s={search}")
getSample2(data: object){
//the function body only is called if a http error as throw
console.error(httpRequest.getLastError());
//return default value
return {};
}
@httpRequest("http://httpbin.org/post", { method: "post"})
postSample(data: object){
}
}
The @setting:MySettingName format can be used to add a value in url for not keep the base url hard coded.
import { httpRequest } from 'jscomet.decorators';
httpRequest.loadSettings({
"myUrl": "http://httpbin.org/get"
});
class Sample{
@httpRequest("@setting:myUrl?s={0}")
getSample(search){
}
}
Parameter options is optional and can contains the struct bellow:
{
method: "get", //method can be get, post, head, put, update, delete etc (get as default)
responseType: "text", //responseType can be text or json (text as default)
contentType: "json", //contentType can be text or json (json as default)
//can be passed headers ({} as default)
headers: {
"MyHeaderName": "MyHeaderValue",
"MyHeaderName2": "{0}", //use arguments index 0 as value
"MyHeaderName3": "{headerParam}", //use property headerParam of arguments passed
}
}
Just a shortcut for httpRequest with default method as get.
Just a shortcut for httpRequest with default method as post.