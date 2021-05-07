JSCodeSniffer v.2.x

WARNING - THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED!!!

JSCodeSniffer is a node.js application that checks JavaScript code style consistency according to a provided coding style, just like phpcs. One can define a custom coding style by using described below JSON notation or use one of predefined standards.

Features

Install

You have at least three installation options:

Download or clone the Git repository

git clone https://github.com/dsheiko/jscodesniffer.git

Install by using Node.js Package Manager

sudo npm install jscodesniffer -g

Install by using Bower.io Package Manager

bower install --save jscodesniffer

Using JSCodeSniffer in the command line

Simply get detailed report on a target (file or directory) coding style according to jQuery Coding Style Guide

./jscs source -code.js --standard=Jquery --report-full

or

node jscs.js source -code.js --standard=Jquery --report-full

or

./jscs js/dir1 file1.js js/dir2 file2.js --standard=Jquery --report-full

Get detailed report on the coding style for all .js/.json files of the 'lib' folder according to jQuery Coding Style Guide

./jscs lib --standard=Jquery --report-full

Get summary report

./jscs lib --report-summary

Get XML report (which allows you to parse the output easily and use the results in your own scripts)

./jscs lib --report=xml

Get Checkstyle report (that is supported by wide range of 3rd party software. E.g. Jenkins via a plugin)

./jscs lib --report=checkstyle

Report to a file (by default report goes to stdout)

./jscs lib --report-file=filePath

Disable colors in the report

./jscs lib --highlight=0

Define width of report screen

./jscs lib --reportWidth=84

Using JSCodeSniffer as RequireJS (AMD) module

Install the package or download and unpack it into you project folder

npm i jscodesniffer

Use RequireJS to load required modules

require ( [ "<esprima-js-path>/esprima" , "<pkg-path>/lib/Sniffer" , "<pkg-path>/lib/Dictionary/en" , "<pkg-path>/lib/Dictionary" ], function ( esprima, Sniffer, en, Dictionary ) { var sniffer = new Sniffer( esprima ), dictionary = new Dictionary( en ), logger, messages; logger = sniffer.getTestResults( node.srcCode.value, { standard : "Jquery" } ), messages = dictionary.translateBulk( logger.getMessages(), true ); console .log( messages ); });

Environments

Standard to sniff against can be enforced on the file by following instructions directly in the code

Old form introduced in version 1.x.x is also supported

Real-Time Configuration

Adjusting options can be provided as manual standard in .jscsrc file placed in the root of your project. JSCodesniffer will search upward recursively until it finds any. It will extend the specified standard rule-sets with the defenitions provided in this real-time configuration file. .jscsrc syntax is pretty much the same as standard defenition file except it doesn't need to be UMD (just JSON). I you need disable particular rule-sets you can simply empty rule-set configurations:

{ "Indentation" : false , "QuoteConventions" : false }

Specifies files to ignore in the same format as .gitignore

With .jscsignore in project root directory:

standard/**/*.js

The code sniffer produces following output:

node jscs.js ./standard --standard=Jquery * `standard/Idiomatic.js` ignored in concordance with .jscsignore * `standard/Jquery.js` ignored in concordance with .jscsignore JsCodeSniffer 2.1.15 (https://github.com/dsheiko/jscodesniffer)

Declaring coding style

Standard declaration are located in standard directory. You can store there in a file named after your custom standard name the rule-sets that you want your code be validated against. To make the defenition available for AMD/RequireJs, the JSON notation is supposed to be wrapped as a UMD module.

NOTE: Conventions 'Any ; used as a statement terminator must be at the end of the line' and 'Multi-line Statements is checked' are tested by JSHint and therefore not provided with sniffs (See [http://contribute.jquery.org/style-guide/js/#linting] for details).

{ "Indentation" : { "allowOnlyTabs" : true , "allowOnlySpaces" : true , "disallowMixed" : true , "ignoreBlockComments" : true }, "LineSpacing" : { "allowLineTrailingSpaces" : false }, "LineLength" : { "allowMaxLength" : 80 , "allowMinLength" : 0 }, "CommaPunctuatorSpacing" : { "disallowPrecedingSpaces" : false }, "SemicolonPunctuatorSpacing" : { "disallowPrecedingSpaces" : false }, "CompoundStatementConventions" : { "for" : [ "IfStatement" , "SwitchStatement" , "WhileStatement" , "DoWhileStatement" , "ForStatement" , "ForInStatement" , "WithStatement" , "TryStatement" ], "requireBraces" : true , "requireMultipleLines" : true , "allowOpeningBracePrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowOpeningBraceTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 , "requireOpeningBracePrecedingNewLine" : true , "requireOpeningBraceTrailingNewLine" : true , "allowClosingBracePrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "requireClosingBracePrecedingNewLine" : true }, "UnaryExpressionIdentifierSpacing" : { "allowTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 }, "TernaryConditionalPunctuatorsSpacing" : { "allowTestTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowConsequentPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowConsequentTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowAlternatePrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "ifNesting" : { "allowTestTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 , "allowConsequentPrecedingWhitespaces" : 0 , "allowConsequentTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 , "allowAlternatePrecedingWhitespaces" : 0 } }, "EmptyConstructsSpacing" : { "for" : [ "ObjectExpression" , "ArrayExpression" , "CallExpression" ], "allowWhitespaces" : false }, "ObjectLiteralSpacing" : { "allowKeyPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowKeyTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 , "allowValuePrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowValueTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 }, "ArrayLiteralSpacing" : { "allowElementPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowElementTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 , "exceptions" : { "singleElement" : { "for" : [ "Literal" ], "allowElementPrecedingWhitespaces" : 0 , "allowElementTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 }, "firstElement" : { "for" : [ "Literal" ], "allowElementPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 }, "lastElement" : { "for" : [ "Literal" ], "allowElementTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 } } }, "QuoteConventions" : { "allowDoubleQuotes" : true , "allowSingleQuotes" : false }, "VariableNamingConventions" : { "allowCase" : [ "camel" ], "allowRepeating" : true , "allowNumbers" : true }, "FunctionNamingConventions" : { "allowCase" : [ "camel" , "pascal" ], "allowRepeating" : true , "allowNumbers" : true }, "NewExpressionCalleeNamingConventions" : { "allowCase" : [ "pascal" ], "allowRepeating" : true , "allowNumbers" : true }, "ArgumentsSpacing" : { "allowArgPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowArgTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 , "exceptions" : { "singleArg" : { "for" : [ "FunctionExpression" , "ArrayExpression" , "ObjectExpression" ], "allowArgPrecedingWhitespaces" : 0 , "allowArgTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 }, "firstArg" : { "for" : [ "FunctionExpression" ], "allowArgPrecedingWhitespaces" : 0 }, "lastArg" : { "for" : [ "FunctionExpression" ], "allowArgTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 } }, "ifNesting" : { "allowArgPrecedingWhitespaces" : 0 , "allowArgTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 } }, "ParametersSpacing" : { "allowParamPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowParamTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 , "exceptions" : { "singleParam" : { "for" : [ "Identifier" ], "allowParamPrecedingWhitespaces" : 0 , "allowParamTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 }, "firstParam" : { "for" : [ "Identifier" ], "allowParamPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowParamTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 }, "lastParam" : { "for" : [ "Identifier" ], "allowParamPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 "allowParamTrailingWhitespaces" : 0 } } }, "ChainedMethodCallsPerLineConventions" : { "requireOnePerLineWhenMultilineCaller" : true }, "ChainedMethodCallsSpacing" : { "allowPrecedingPropertyWhitespaces" : 0 }, "OperatorSpacing" : { "allowOperatorPrecedingWhitespaces" : 1 , "allowOperatorTrailingWhitespaces" : 1 }, "VariableDeclarationPerScopeConventions" : { "disallowMultiplePerBlockScope" : true , "requireInTheBeginning" : true }, "ObjectLiteralConventions" : { "requireOnePerLineWhenMultiline" : true }, "ArrayLiteralConventions" : { "requireOnePerLineWhenMultiline" : true } }

JSCodeSniffer and Continuous Integration

Setting up Apache Ant build script reporting to Jenkins Checkstyle plugin.

NOTE: If you have phpcs-ci ant target, invoke it prior to this one. Jscs will find created by phpcs checkstyle.xml and extend its body instead of overriding the report.

< target name = "jscs-ci" description = "Find coding standard violations using JS_CodeSniffer and print human readable output." > < exec executable = "jscs" > < arg value = "--standard=Jquery" /> < arg value = "--report=checkstyle" /> < arg value = "--report-file=${basedir}/build/logs/checkstyle.xml" /> < arg path = "${basedir}/src" /> </ exec > </ target >

Setting up Grunt task

Gruntfile.js

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-jscodesniffer' ); grunt.initConfig({ jscs : { options : { "standard" : "Jquery" }, all : [ "js-folder" ] } });

package.json

"devDependencies" : { "grunt-jscodesniffer" : "*" }

Using the Subversion pre-commit hook

A pre-commit hook is a feature available in the Subversion version control system that allows code to be validated before it is committed to the repository. Edit scripts/jscs-svn-pre-commit and replace JSCS value with your own path to JS CodeSniffer

JSCS = "/your-path/jscodesniffer"

Make a symlink of scripts/jscs-svn-pre-commit in your repository hooks folder. E.g.

ln -s /<full path>/scripts/jscs-svn-pre-commit /repositories/<project>/hooks/pre-commit

Using the git pre-commit hook

Make a symlink of scripts/jscs-git-pre-commit in your repository .git/hooks folder. E.g.

ln -s /<full path>/scripts/jscs-git-pre-commit /<project>/.git/hooks/pre-commit

API Notes

High-level interface example (the report in stdout):

var argv = [ "node" , "jscs" , "./source-dir/" , "--standard=Jquery" , "--report-full" ], jscodesniffer = require ( "jscodesniffer" ); jscodesniffer( argv, process.cwd() );

Low-level one example:

var Sniffer = require ( "./lib/Sniffer" ), sniffer = new Sniffer(), src = "var a= 1;" , options = { standard : "Jquery" }, logger = sniffer.getTestResults( src, options, {} ); console .log(logger.getMessages());

Developing a sniff

Let's consider a sniff, which validates the number of spaces preceding parameter list in a function declaration. First of all, we need to apply the defined rules to function declarations only. Syntax Tree gives us precise information about any function declaration in the code. As the sniff will rely on Syntax Tree we place the new module to /Lib/Sniff/SyntaxTree and name it according to the defined rule-set FunctionDeclarationParameterListSpacing (has to be also presented in SyntaxAnalizer ).

Every sniff module has method validateRule . There we simply enlist the option validators:

utils.validateRule( rule , "allowPrecedingWhitespaces", "number", true );

Method run performs the sniffing job. There we lop off all the inappropriate nodes ( node.type === "FunctionDeclaration" ). Now we have to determine what the node parts correspond to the rule. In this case we need function identifier ( node.id ) and the following token representing opening parenthesis. Unfortunately the Syntax Tree doesn't contain any information about such tokens as grouping parentheses. However we can ask TokenIterator for help. Let's get the token corresponding to the function identifier:

tokenIt = tokenIterator.findByLeftPos( node.id.range[ 0 ] )

Now we can simply request the token following this one as tokenIt.get( 1 ) (and preceding as tokenIt.get( -1 ) . So the spaces of our interest are expected between those two tokens. We can make sure we point to the right code fragment like that:

sourceCode .extract ( node .id .range [ 1 ] , tokenIt .get ( 1 ) .range [ 0 ] ) .print ();

to make the real check, we use the following mixin: