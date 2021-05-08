This repository contains a collection of codemod scripts for use with JSCodeshift.
npm install -g jscodeshift
git clone https://github.com/cpojer/js-codemod.git
jscodeshift -t <codemod-script> <file>
Use the
-d option for a dry-run and use
-p to print the output for
comparison.
arrow-function-arguments
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/arrow-function-arguments.js <file>
arrow-function
Transforms callbacks only when it can guarantee it won't break
this context in the function. Also transforms
function() { }.bind(this) calls to
() => {}.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/arrow-function.js <file>
--inline-single-expressions=true: If you are feeling lucky and you know that returning the value of single-expression functions will not affect the behavior of your application you can specify the option and it will transform
function() { relay(); } to
() => relay() instead of
() => { relay(); }.
--max-width=120: Try the best it can to keep line lengths under the specified length.
invalid-requires
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/invalid-requires.js <file>
jest-update
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/jest-update.js <file>
no-reassign-params
Converts functions to not reassign to parameters. This is useful to turn on in conjunction with Flow's const_params option.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/no-reassign-params.js <file>
no-vars
Conservatively converts
var to
const or
let.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/no-vars.js <file>
object-shorthand
Transforms object literals to use ES6 shorthand for properties and methods.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/object-shorthand.js <file>
outline-require
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/outline-require.js <file>
rm-copyProperties
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/rm-copyProperties.js <file>
rm-merge
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/rm-merge.js <file>
rm-object-assign
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/rm-object-assign.js <file>
rm-requires
Removes any requires where the imported value is not referenced. Additionally if any module is required more than once the two requires will be merged.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/rm-requires.js <file>
template-literals
Replaces string concatenation with template literals.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/template-literals.js <file>
Adapted from "How to write a codemod" by Ramana Venkata.
Areas of improvement:
Comments in the middle of string concatenation are currently added before the string but after the assignment. Perhaps in these situations, the string concatenation should be preserved as-is.
Nested concatenation inside template literals is not currently simplified.
Currently, a +
b${'c' + d} becomes
${a}b${'c' + d} but it would ideally
become
${a}b${`c${d}`}.
Unnecessary escaping of quotes from the resulting template literals is currently not removed. This is possibly the domain of a different transform.
Unicode escape sequences are converted to unicode characters when the simplified concatenation results in a string literal instead of a template literal. It would be nice to perserve the original--whether it be a unicode escape sequence or a unicode character.
touchable
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/touchable.js <file>
trailing-commas
Adds trailing commas to array and object literals.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/trailing-commas.js <file>
unchain-variables
Unchains chained variable declarations.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/unchain-variables.js <file>
underscore-to-lodash-native
Replaces underscore (or lodash) to ES6 + lodash, preferring native ES6 array methods. Member imports are used by default to allow tree-shaking, but the
--split-imports=true option will split each lodash import into its own
lodash/<method> import.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/underscore-to-lodash-native.js <file>
unquote-properties
Removes quotes from object properties whose keys are strings which are valid identifiers.
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/unquote-properties.js <file>
updated-computed-props
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/updated-computed-props.js <file>
use-strict
Adds a top-level
'use strict' statement to JavaScript files
jscodeshift -t js-codemod/transforms/use-strict.js <file>
jscodeshift-imports helpers for modifying
import and
require statements,
see docs.
Options to recast's printer can be provided
through the
printOptions command line argument
jscodeshift -t transform.js <file> --printOptions='{"quote":"double"}'