jh

jscodeshift-helper

by ᴙɘɘᴙgYmɘᴙɘj
1.1.0 (see all)

a utility to help you explore jscodeshift

Documentation
3K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jscodeshift-helper v1.1

a utility to help you explore jscodeshift

It can be confusing understanding the difference between Collections, NodePaths, and Nodes, let alone which one you're looking at and what its API is. This little helper will log what you're looking at, give you an API overview, and point you to references.

Installation

npm i jscodeshift-helper

Usage

var describe = require('jscodeshift-helper').describe;

...

describe(something); // logs helpful info to the console

Example Output

This is a `NodePath` wrapping the `Node`:

{ type: 'ObjectExpression',
  properties:
   [ Node {
       type: 'Property',
       start: 14,
       end: 20,
       loc: [Object],
       method: false,
       shorthand: false,
       computed: false,
       key: [Object],
       value: [Object],
       kind: 'init',
       decorators: null },
     Node {
       type: 'Property',
       start: 24,
       end: 62,
       loc: [Object],
       method: false,
       shorthand: false,
       computed: false,
       key: [Object],
       value: [Object],
       kind: 'init',
       decorators: null } ] }

Description:
    A `NodePath` (aka `Path`) wraps the actual AST node (aka `Node`) and provides information such as scope and hierarchical relationship that is not available when looking at the node in isolation.  To access the wrapped Node, use `.node` or `.value`.

Methods:
    canBeFirstInStatement -
    firstInStatement -
    getValueProperty -
    needsParens -
    prune -
    replace -

Properties:
    parent - The wrapped AST node's parent, wrapped in another `NodePath`.
    scope - Scope information about the wrapped AST node.
    node - The wrapped AST node.
    value - Same as #node

References:
    https://github.com/facebook/jscodeshift/wiki/jscodeshift-Documentation#nodepaths
    https://github.com/benjamn/ast-types#nodepath
    https://github.com/benjamn/ast-types#scope

v1.1 Changes

  • describe generic objects
  • improve description of Node props
  • print inner Node props when describing NodePath
  • print Node props before description

