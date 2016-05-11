a utility to help you explore jscodeshift
It can be confusing understanding the difference between
Collections,
NodePaths, and
Nodes, let alone which one you're looking at and what its API is. This little helper will log what you're looking at, give you an API overview, and point you to references.
npm i jscodeshift-helper
var describe = require('jscodeshift-helper').describe;
...
describe(something); // logs helpful info to the console
Example Output
This is a `NodePath` wrapping the `Node`:
{ type: 'ObjectExpression',
properties:
[ Node {
type: 'Property',
start: 14,
end: 20,
loc: [Object],
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
key: [Object],
value: [Object],
kind: 'init',
decorators: null },
Node {
type: 'Property',
start: 24,
end: 62,
loc: [Object],
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
key: [Object],
value: [Object],
kind: 'init',
decorators: null } ] }
Description:
A `NodePath` (aka `Path`) wraps the actual AST node (aka `Node`) and provides information such as scope and hierarchical relationship that is not available when looking at the node in isolation. To access the wrapped Node, use `.node` or `.value`.
Methods:
canBeFirstInStatement -
firstInStatement -
getValueProperty -
needsParens -
prune -
replace -
Properties:
parent - The wrapped AST node's parent, wrapped in another `NodePath`.
scope - Scope information about the wrapped AST node.
node - The wrapped AST node.
value - Same as #node
References:
https://github.com/facebook/jscodeshift/wiki/jscodeshift-Documentation#nodepaths
https://github.com/benjamn/ast-types#nodepath
https://github.com/benjamn/ast-types#scope