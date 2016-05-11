a utility to help you explore jscodeshift

It can be confusing understanding the difference between Collection s, NodePath s, and Node s, let alone which one you're looking at and what its API is. This little helper will log what you're looking at, give you an API overview, and point you to references.

Installation

npm i jscodeshift-helper

Usage

var describe = require ( 'jscodeshift-helper' ).describe; ... describe(something);

Example Output

This is a `NodePath` wrapping the `Node`: { type: 'ObjectExpression' , properties: [ Node { type: 'Property' , start: 14 , end: 20 , loc: [Object], method: false , shorthand: false , computed: false , key: [Object], value: [Object], kind: 'init' , decorators: null }, Node { type: 'Property' , start: 24 , end: 62 , loc: [Object], method: false , shorthand: false , computed: false , key: [Object], value: [Object], kind: 'init' , decorators: null } ] } Description: A `NodePath` (aka `Path`) wraps the actual AST node (aka `Node`) and provides information such as scope and hierarchical relationship that is not available when looking at the node in isolation. To access the wrapped Node, use `.node` or `.value`. Methods: canBeFirstInStatement - firstInStatement - getValueProperty - needsParens - prune - replace - Properties: parent - The wrapped AST node's parent, wrapped in another `NodePath`. scope - Scope information about the wrapped AST node. node - The wrapped AST node. value - Same as References: https://github.com/facebook/jscodeshift/wiki/jscodeshift-Documentation#nodepaths https://github.com/benjamn/ast-types#nodepath https://github.com/benjamn/ast-types#scope

v1.1 Changes