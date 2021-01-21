openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jscodeshift-add-imports

by codemodsquad
1.0.10 (see all)

add imports/requires if not already present with jscodeshift

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jscodeshift-add-imports

CircleCI Coverage Status semantic-release Commitizen friendly npm version

Easily add import and require statements with jscodeshift. If something is already imported, returns the locally bound identifier, and avoids name conflicts.

Usage

npm install --save jscodeshift-add-imports

const j = require('jscodeshift')
const addImports = require('jscodeshift-add-imports')

const { statement } = j.template

const code = `
// @flow
import {foo, type bar} from 'foo'
import baz from 'baz'
`

const root = j(code)
const result = addImports(root, [
  statement`import type {bar, baz} from 'foo'`,
  statement`import blah, {type qux} from 'qux'`,
])
console.log(result)
console.log(root.toSource())

Output code:

// @flow
import { foo, type bar } from 'foo'
import baz from 'baz'
import type { baz as baz1 } from 'foo'
import blah, { type qux } from 'qux'

Return value:

{
  bar: 'bar',
  baz: 'baz1',
  blah: 'blah',
  qux: 'qux',
}

Compatibility

Currently tested on jscodeshift@0.11.0 with the following parsers:

  • babylon
  • ts

There are currently issues with the babel and flow parsers.

It won't likely work with other custom parsers unless they output nodes in the same format as Babel for import declarations, variable declarations, require calls, and object patterns.

addImports(root, statments)

Arguments

root

The jscodeshift-wrapped AST of your source code

statements

The AST of an import declaration or variable declaration with requires to add, or an array of them.

Return value

An object where the key is the local identifier you requested in statements, and the value is the resulting local identifier used in the modified code (which could be the existing local identifier already imported in the code or the local identifier chosen to avoid name conflicts with an existing binding)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial