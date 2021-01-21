Easily add import and require statements with jscodeshift. If something is already imported, returns the locally bound identifier, and avoids name conflicts.
npm install --save jscodeshift-add-imports
const j = require('jscodeshift')
const addImports = require('jscodeshift-add-imports')
const { statement } = j.template
const code = `
// @flow
import {foo, type bar} from 'foo'
import baz from 'baz'
`
const root = j(code)
const result = addImports(root, [
statement`import type {bar, baz} from 'foo'`,
statement`import blah, {type qux} from 'qux'`,
])
console.log(result)
console.log(root.toSource())
Output code:
// @flow
import { foo, type bar } from 'foo'
import baz from 'baz'
import type { baz as baz1 } from 'foo'
import blah, { type qux } from 'qux'
Return value:
{
bar: 'bar',
baz: 'baz1',
blah: 'blah',
qux: 'qux',
}
Currently tested on
jscodeshift@0.11.0 with the following parsers:
babylon
ts
There are currently issues with the
babel and
flow parsers.
It won't likely work with other custom parsers unless they output nodes in the same format as Babel for import declarations, variable declarations, require calls, and object patterns.
addImports(root, statments)
root
The jscodeshift-wrapped AST of your source code
statements
The AST of an import declaration or variable declaration with requires to add, or an array of them.
An object where the key is the local identifier you requested in
statements,
and the value is the resulting local identifier used in the modified
code (which could be the existing local identifier already imported in the code or
the local identifier chosen to avoid name conflicts with an existing binding)