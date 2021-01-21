Easily add import and require statements with jscodeshift. If something is already imported, returns the locally bound identifier, and avoids name conflicts.

Usage

npm install --save jscodeshift-add-imports

const j = require ( 'jscodeshift' ) const addImports = require ( 'jscodeshift-add-imports' ) const { statement } = j.template const code = ` // @flow import {foo, type bar} from 'foo' import baz from 'baz' ` const root = j(code) const result = addImports(root, [ statement `import type {bar, baz} from 'foo'` , statement `import blah, {type qux} from 'qux'` , ]) console .log(result) console .log(root.toSource())

Output code:

import { foo, type bar } from 'foo' import baz from 'baz' import type { baz as baz1 } from 'foo' import blah, { type qux } from 'qux'

Return value:

{ bar : 'bar' , baz : 'baz1' , blah : 'blah' , qux : 'qux' , }

Compatibility

Currently tested on jscodeshift@0.11.0 with the following parsers:

babylon

ts

There are currently issues with the babel and flow parsers.

It won't likely work with other custom parsers unless they output nodes in the same format as Babel for import declarations, variable declarations, require calls, and object patterns.

Arguments

root

The jscodeshift-wrapped AST of your source code

statements

The AST of an import declaration or variable declaration with requires to add, or an array of them.

