jsclass is a portable, modular JavaScript class library, influenced by the
[Ruby](http://ruby-lang.org/ programming) language. It provides a rich set of
tools for building object-oriented JavaScript programs, and is designed to run
on a wide variety of client- and server-side platforms.
Download the library from the website or from npm:
$ npm install jsclass
See the website for documentation.
You can find instructions for how to build the library and run the tests in
CONTRIBUTING.md.
Copyright 2007-2014 James Coglan, distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE.md for full details.