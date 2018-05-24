openbase logo
jsc

jsclass

by James Coglan
4.0.5 (see all)

Implementation of the core of Ruby's object system in JavaScript.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

509

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

jsclass

jsclass is a portable, modular JavaScript class library, influenced by the [Ruby](http://ruby-lang.org/ programming) language. It provides a rich set of tools for building object-oriented JavaScript programs, and is designed to run on a wide variety of client- and server-side platforms.

Installation

Download the library from the website or from npm:

$ npm install jsclass

Usage

See the website for documentation.

Contributing

You can find instructions for how to build the library and run the tests in CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

Copyright 2007-2014 James Coglan, distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE.md for full details.

