openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jscl

by jscl-project
0.8.2 (see all)

A Lisp-to-Javascript compiler bootstrapped from Common Lisp

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

741

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSCL

Pipeline CI

JSCL is a Common Lisp to Javascript compiler, which is bootstrapped from Common Lisp and executed from the browser.

JSCL

Getting Started

You can try a demo online here, or you can install the JSCL npm package:

npm install -g jscl

to run jscl-repl in NodeJS.

Build

If you want to hack JSCL, you will have to download the repository

git clone https://github.com/jscl-project/jscl.git

load jscl.lisp in your Lisp, and call the bootstrap function to compile the implementation itself:

(jscl:bootstrap)

It will generate a jscl.js file in the top of the source tree. Now you can open jscl.html in your browser and use it.

Status

JSCL is and will be a subset of Common Lisp. Of course it is far from complete, but it supports partially most common special operators, functions and macros. In particular:

  • Multiple values

  • Explicit control transfers tagbody and go

  • Static and dynamic non local exit catch, throw; block, return-from.

  • Lexical and special variables. However, declare expressions are missing, but you can proclaim special variables.

  • Optional and keyword arguments

  • SETF places

  • Packages

  • The LOOP macro

  • CLOS

  • Others

The compiler is very verbose, some simple optimizations or minification could help to deal with it.

Most of the above features are incomplete. The major features that are still missing are:

  • The format function

Feel free to hack it yourself

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial