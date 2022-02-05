JSCAD (previously known as OpenJSCAD)

JSCAD is a set of modular, browser and command line tools for creating parametric 2D and 3D designs with JavaScript code.

There are many ways to use JSCAD:

An online version, self hosteable web based ui, as CLI (command-line interface) for server-side computations with Node.js, as well as an experimental desktop app or individual Node.js packages!!

This repository is a monorepo (container of multiple packages and tools) maintained with Lerna

Table of Contents

Usage

There are different 'flavors' of JSCAD that you can use based on your needs

web: online (no install) simply go to https://www.openjscad.xyz/

web: self hosted: can be found here

cli: command line interface : can be found here

desktop app: pre pre alpha work in progress can be found here!

node.js: custom mix and match of packages all the packages are available on NPM under the '@jscad' name



Immediate Use (no installation)

Go to OpenJSCAD.xyz (Tested browsers include Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari)

Use within a Web Site (pre built files, from GitHub)

Please see here for details

Use as Command Line Interface (CLI)

Please see here for details

Use of the different modular components directly

From version 1.0.0 onwards, almost all the individual parts of this project are available directly as scoped NPM packages, and can be used independently from the main repository. The full list of these is available here and here

One example of what can be achieved with this can be found here This means you can :

easily create your own renderer for the 3D and 2D geometries

create custom UIs

use the specific packages as part of Node.js or Browserify projects

cherry pick formats you want to use for input/output without needing the dependencies of all packages

packages lots more !

This will be expanded upon in the future, and is the backbone of the newer, modular JSCAD project.

Documentation

Contributing

The various JSCAD packages and all source code are part of the JSCAD Organization, and maintained by a group of volunteers. We welcome and encourage anyone to pitch in but please take a moment to read the following guidelines.

If you want to submit a bug report please make sure to follow the Reporting Issues guide. Bug reports are accepted as Issues via GitHub.

If you want to submit a change or a patch, please read the Contributing Guide . New contributions are accepted as Pull Requests via GithHub.

We only accept bug reports and pull requests on GitHub .

If you have a question about how to use JSCAD, then please start a conversation at the JSCAD User Group. You might find the answer in the JSCAD User Guide.

If you have a change or new feature in mind, please start a conversation with the Core Developers and start contributing changes.

Small Note: If editing this README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

A BIG THANKS to all the people who have already contributed to the JSCAD project!

Community

See for more details

HUGE THANKS and SHOUTOUT to nodeBB for hosting our (awesome) forum for free ! Thanks a lot !

Acknowledgements

JSCAD and all sub components are built upon great open source packages, and contributions.

Early CSG Library by:

Evan Wallace,

Eduard Bespalov,

Joost Nieuwenhuijse,

Alexandre Girard

XML parsing:

Tooling:

and many more!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

This project has some awesome sponsors! [Become a sponsor] Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

License

The MIT License (MIT) (unless specified otherwise)

See Also

OpenJsCAD, starting point of JSCAD

OpenSCAD.net, another place of inspiration, where the OpenSCAD translator was adapted from

That's all for now,

The JSCAD Organization