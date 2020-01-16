I felt compelled to put this on github and publish to npm. I haven't tested every other big integer library out there, but the few that I have tested in comparison to this one have not even come close in performance. I am aware of the
bi module on npm, however it has been modified and I wanted to publish the original without modifications. This is jsbn and jsbn2 from Tom Wu's original website above, with the module pattern applied to prevent global leaks and to allow for use with node.js on the server side.
var BigInteger = require('jsbn').BigInteger;
var bi = new BigInteger('91823918239182398123');
console.log(bi.bitLength()); // 67
bi.toString([radix]) => string
Returns a string representing the BigInteger
bi.
radix - Optional. An integer between 2 and 36 specifying the base to use for representing numeric values.
If the
radix is not specified, the preferred
radix is assumed to be 10.
bi.negate() => BigInteger
Returns a new
BigInteger equal to the negation of
bi.
bi.abs() => BigInteger
Returns a
BigInteger equal to the absolute value of
bi.
note: if the
bi is a positive value, it will be returned as is, otherwise a new instance of
BigInteger is returned.
bi.compareTo(other) => number
Compare to
BigIntegers. The return value will be a negative JavaScript number if
bi is less than
other, a positive number if
bi is greater than
other, and
0 if
bi and
other represents the same integer.
bi.bitLength() => number
Returns the number of bits used to store
bi as a JavaScript number.
bi.mod(m) => BigInteger
Returns a
BigInteger with the value of (
bi mod
m).
bi.modPow(exponent, m) => BitInteger
Returns a
BigInteger with the value of (
bi
exponent mod
m).