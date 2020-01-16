openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jsb

jsbn

by Andy Perlitch
1.1.0 (see all)

The jsbn library is a fast, portable implementation of large-number math in pure JavaScript, enabling public-key crypto and other applications on desktop and mobile browsers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.4M

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsbn: javascript big number

Tom Wu's Original Website

I felt compelled to put this on github and publish to npm. I haven't tested every other big integer library out there, but the few that I have tested in comparison to this one have not even come close in performance. I am aware of the bi module on npm, however it has been modified and I wanted to publish the original without modifications. This is jsbn and jsbn2 from Tom Wu's original website above, with the module pattern applied to prevent global leaks and to allow for use with node.js on the server side.

Usage

var BigInteger = require('jsbn').BigInteger;

var bi = new BigInteger('91823918239182398123');
console.log(bi.bitLength()); // 67

API

bi.toString([radix]) => string

Returns a string representing the BigInteger bi.

  • radix - Optional. An integer between 2 and 36 specifying the base to use for representing numeric values.

If the radix is not specified, the preferred radix is assumed to be 10.

bi.negate() => BigInteger

Returns a new BigInteger equal to the negation of bi.

bi.abs() => BigInteger

Returns a BigInteger equal to the absolute value of bi.

note: if the bi is a positive value, it will be returned as is, otherwise a new instance of BigInteger is returned.

bi.compareTo(other) => number

Compare to BigIntegers. The return value will be a negative JavaScript number if bi is less than other, a positive number if bi is greater than other, and 0 if bi and other represents the same integer.

bi.bitLength() => number

Returns the number of bits used to store bi as a JavaScript number.

bi.mod(m) => BigInteger

Returns a BigInteger with the value of (bi mod m).

bi.modPow(exponent, m) => BitInteger

Returns a BigInteger with the value of (biexponent mod m).

bi.modPowInt

bi.clone

bi.intValue

bi.byteValue

bi.shortValue

bi.signum

bi.toByteArray

bi.equals

bi.min

bi.max

bi.and

bi.or

bi.xor

bi.andNot

bi.not

bi.shiftLeft

bi.shiftRight

bi.getLowestSetBit

bi.bitCount

bi.testBit

bi.setBit

bi.clearBit

bi.flipBit

bi.add

bi.subtract

bi.multiply

bi.divide

bi.remainder

bi.divideAndRemainder

bi.modPow

bi.modInverse

bi.pow

bi.gcd

bi.isProbablePrime

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial