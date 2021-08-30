





Introduction

JsBarcode is a barcode generator written in JavaScript. It supports multiple barcode formats and works in browsers and with Node.js. It has no dependencies when it is used for the web but works with jQuery if you are into that.

Demo

Supported barcodes:

CODE128 CODE128 (automatic mode switching) CODE128 A/B/C (force mode)

EAN EAN-13 EAN-8 EAN-5 EAN-2 UPC (A) UPC (E)

CODE39

ITF ITF ITF-14

MSI MSI10 MSI11 MSI1010 MSI1110

Pharmacode

Codabar

Examples for browsers:

First create a canvas (or image)

< svg id = "barcode" > </ svg > < canvas id = "barcode" > </ canvas > < img id = "barcode" />

Simple example:

JsBarcode( "#barcode" , "Hi!" ); $( "#barcode" ).JsBarcode( "Hi!" );

Example with options:

JsBarcode( "#barcode" , "1234" , { format : "pharmacode" , lineColor : "#0aa" , width : 4 , height : 40 , displayValue : false });

More advanced use case:

JsBarcode( "#barcode" ) .options({ font : "OCR-B" }) .EAN13( "1234567890128" , { fontSize : 18 , textMargin : 0 }) .blank( 20 ) .EAN5( "12345" , { height : 85 , textPosition : "top" , fontSize : 16 , marginTop : 15 }) .render();

Or define the value and options in the HTML element:

Use any jsbarcode-* or data-* as attributes where * is any option.

< svg class = "barcode" jsbarcode-format = "upc" jsbarcode-value = "123456789012" jsbarcode-textmargin = "0" jsbarcode-fontoptions = "bold" > </ svg >

And then initialize it with:

JsBarcode( ".barcode" ).init();

Retrieve the barcode values so you can render it any way you'd like

Pass in an object which will be filled with data.

const data = {}; JsBarcode(data, 'text' , {...options});

data will be filled with a encodings property which has all the needed values. See wiki for an example of what data looks like.

Setup for browsers:

Step 1:

Download or get the CDN link to the script:

Name Supported barcodes Size (gzip) CDN / Download All All the barcodes! 10.1 kB JsBarcode.all.min.js CODE128 CODE128 (auto and force mode) 6.2 kB JsBarcode.code128.min.js CODE39 CODE39 5.1 kB JsBarcode.code39.min.js EAN / UPC EAN-13, EAN-8, EAN-5, EAN-2, UPC (A) 6.7 kB JsBarcode.ean-upc.min.js ITF ITF, ITF-14 5 kB JsBarcode.itf.min.js MSI MSI, MSI10, MSI11, MSI1010, MSI1110 5 kB JsBarcode.msi.min.js Pharmacode Pharmacode 4.7 kB JsBarcode.pharmacode.min.js Codabar Codabar 4.9 kB JsBarcode.codabar.min.js

Step 2:

Include the script in your code:

< script src = "JsBarcode.all.min.js" > </ script >

Step 3:

You are done! Go generate some barcodes 😄

Bower and npm:

You can also use Bower or npm to install and manage the library.

bower install jsbarcode --save

npm install jsbarcode --save

With canvas:

var JsBarcode = require ( 'jsbarcode' ); var Canvas = require ( "canvas" ); var { createCanvas } = require ( "canvas" ); var canvas = new Canvas(); var canvas = createCanvas(); JsBarcode(canvas, "Hello" );

With svg:

const { DOMImplementation, XMLSerializer } = require ( 'xmldom' ); const xmlSerializer = new XMLSerializer(); const document = new DOMImplementation().createDocument( 'http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml' , 'html' , null ); const svgNode = document .createElementNS( 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' , 'svg' ); JsBarcode(svgNode, 'test' , { xmlDocument : document , }); const svgText = xmlSerializer.serializeToString(svgNode);

For information about how to use the options, see the wiki page.

Option Default value Type format "auto" (CODE128) String width 2 Number height 100 Number displayValue true Boolean text undefined String fontOptions "" String font "monospace" String textAlign "center" String textPosition "bottom" String textMargin 2 Number fontSize 20 Number background "#ffffff" String (CSS color) lineColor "#000000" String (CSS color) margin 10 Number marginTop undefined Number marginBottom undefined Number marginLeft undefined Number marginRight undefined Number valid function(valid){} Function

Contributions and feedback:

We ❤️ contributions and feedback.

If you want to contribute, please check out the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

If you have any question or suggestion create an issue or ask about it in the gitter chat.

Bug reports should always be done with a new issue.

JsBarcode is shared under the MIT license. This means you can modify and use it however you want, even for comercial use. But please give this the Github repo a ⭐ and write a small comment of how you are using JsBarcode in the gitter chat.