jsDAV

jsDAV allows you to easily add WebDAV support to a NodeJS application. jsDAV is meant to cover the entire standard, and attempts to allow integration using an easy to understand API.

SabreDAV

jsDAV started as a port of SabreDAV to NodeJS Javascript, written by Evert Pot and maintained by Evert and contributors. SabreDAV is regarded as one of the highest quality WebDAV implementations around and is written entirely in PHP and is the most feature complete implementation that I've seen to date. I am watching the SabreDAV repository closely for changes, improvements and bugfixes, to see if they can be ported to jsDAV.

Features

Fully WebDAV compliant

Supports Windows XP, Windows Vista, Mac OS/X, DavFSv2, Cadaver, Netdrive, Open Office, and probably more

Supporting class 1, 2 and 3 Webdav servers

Custom property support

Locking support

Pass all Litmus tests

Features in development

CalDAV (to be tested with Evolution, iCal, iPhone and Lightning).

Supported RFC's

RFC2617: Basic/Digest auth

RFC2518: First WebDAV spec





RFC5689: Extended MKCOL



CardDAV (to be tested with the iOS addressbook and Evolution)

RFC's in development



RFC4918: WebDAV revision

CalDAV ctag, CalDAV-proxy

See the wiki for more information or ask a question in the mailing list!

Amsterdam, 2010. Mike de Boer.