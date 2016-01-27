jsDAV allows you to easily add WebDAV support to a NodeJS application. jsDAV is meant to cover the entire standard, and attempts to allow integration using an easy to understand API.
jsDAV started as a port of SabreDAV to NodeJS Javascript, written by Evert Pot and maintained by Evert and contributors. SabreDAV is regarded as one of the highest quality WebDAV implementations around and is written entirely in PHP and is the most feature complete implementation that I've seen to date. I am watching the SabreDAV repository closely for changes, improvements and bugfixes, to see if they can be ported to jsDAV.
See the wiki for more information or ask a question in the mailing list!
Amsterdam, 2010. Mike de Boer.