openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jsd

jsDAV

by Mike de Boer
0.3.4 (see all)

jsDAV allows you to easily add WebDAV support to a NodeJS application. jsDAV is meant to cover the entire standard, and attempts to allow integration using an easy to understand API.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

84

GitHub Stars

675

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsDAV

jsDAV allows you to easily add WebDAV support to a NodeJS application. jsDAV is meant to cover the entire standard, and attempts to allow integration using an easy to understand API.

SabreDAV

jsDAV started as a port of SabreDAV to NodeJS Javascript, written by Evert Pot and maintained by Evert and contributors. SabreDAV is regarded as one of the highest quality WebDAV implementations around and is written entirely in PHP and is the most feature complete implementation that I've seen to date. I am watching the SabreDAV repository closely for changes, improvements and bugfixes, to see if they can be ported to jsDAV.

Features

  • Fully WebDAV compliant
  • Supports Windows XP, Windows Vista, Mac OS/X, DavFSv2, Cadaver, Netdrive, Open Office, and probably more
  • Supporting class 1, 2 and 3 Webdav servers
  • Custom property support
  • Locking support
  • Pass all Litmus tests

Features in development

  • CalDAV (to be tested with Evolution, iCal, iPhone and Lightning).

Supported RFC's

  • RFC2617: Basic/Digest auth
  • RFC2518: First WebDAV spec
  • RFC5689: Extended MKCOL
  • CardDAV (to be tested with the iOS addressbook and Evolution)

RFC's in development

  • RFC4918: WebDAV revision
  • CalDAV ctag, CalDAV-proxy

See the wiki for more information or ask a question in the mailing list!

Amsterdam, 2010. Mike de Boer.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial