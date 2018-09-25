js2php

JavaScript to PHP source-to-source transpiler. Online demo

This is an experiment. Please do not use it.

Installation

Install nodejs

Install js2php globally: npm install -g js2php

Usage

Convert a single JavaScript file into PHP:

js2php examples/simple .js > simple .php

Since js2php outputs the PHP code to stdout, you may run it right after conversion:

js2php examples/ class . js | php

Features

What does it converts?

Classes (ES6)

Getters and Setters (ES6)

Namespaces (ES6)

Loops (while / for / do-while / for-of / for-in)

Arrow functions (ES6)

Template strings (ES6)

Functions and closures

Conditionals

Core JavaScript Array Array.prototype.unshift Array.prototype.shift Array.prototype.reverse Array.prototype.push Array.prototype.pop Array.prototype.join Array.prototype.splice Array.prototype.indexOf Array.prototype.length JSON JSON.parse JSON.stringify Math Math.E Math.LN2 Math.LN10 Math.LOG2E Math.LOG10E Math.PI Math.SQRT2 Math.SQRT1_2 Math.abs Math.acos Math.acosh Math.asin Math.asinh Math.atan Math.atanh Math.atan2 Math.cbrt Math.ceil Math.clz32 Math.cos Math.cosh Math.exp Math.expm1 Math.floor Math.hypot Math.log Math.log1p Math.log10 Math.max Math.min Math.pow Math.random Math.round Math.sin Math.sinh Math.sqrt Math.tan Math.tanh Number Number.isInteger Number.isFinite String String.prototype.replace String.prototype.trim String.prototype.trimRight String.prototype.trimLeft String.prototype.toUpperCase String.prototype.toLowerCase String.prototype.split String.prototype.substr String.prototype.match Function Function.prototype.apply Function.prototype.call Date Date.now



Testing

Tests are simple input (js) / output (php) comparisions.

Create your source .js file at test/fixtures/js_feature.js Convert your .js to .php manually: node test/generate.js js_feature.js Run npm test

License

MIT