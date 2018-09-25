js2php
JavaScript to PHP source-to-source transpiler. Online demo
This is an experiment. Please do not use it.
Installation
- Install nodejs
- Install js2php globally:
npm install -g js2php
Usage
Convert a single JavaScript file into PHP:
js2php examples/simple.js > simple.php
Since
js2php outputs the PHP code to stdout, you may run it right after
conversion:
js2php examples/class.js | php
Features
What does it converts?
- Classes (ES6)
- Getters and Setters (ES6)
- Namespaces (ES6)
- Loops (while / for / do-while / for-of / for-in)
- Arrow functions (ES6)
- Template strings (ES6)
- Functions and closures
- Conditionals
- Core JavaScript
- Array
- Array.prototype.unshift
- Array.prototype.shift
- Array.prototype.reverse
- Array.prototype.push
- Array.prototype.pop
- Array.prototype.join
- Array.prototype.splice
- Array.prototype.indexOf
- Array.prototype.length
- JSON
- JSON.parse
- JSON.stringify
- Math
- Math.E
- Math.LN2
- Math.LN10
- Math.LOG2E
- Math.LOG10E
- Math.PI
- Math.SQRT2
- Math.SQRT1_2
- Math.abs
- Math.acos
- Math.acosh
- Math.asin
- Math.asinh
- Math.atan
- Math.atanh
- Math.atan2
- Math.cbrt
- Math.ceil
- Math.clz32
- Math.cos
- Math.cosh
- Math.exp
- Math.expm1
- Math.floor
- Math.hypot
- Math.log
- Math.log1p
- Math.log10
- Math.max
- Math.min
- Math.pow
- Math.random
- Math.round
- Math.sin
- Math.sinh
- Math.sqrt
- Math.tan
- Math.tanh
- Number
- Number.isInteger
- Number.isFinite
- String
- String.prototype.replace
- String.prototype.trim
- String.prototype.trimRight
- String.prototype.trimLeft
- String.prototype.toUpperCase
- String.prototype.toLowerCase
- String.prototype.split
- String.prototype.substr
- String.prototype.match
- Function
- Function.prototype.apply
- Function.prototype.call
- Date
Testing
Tests are simple input (js) / output (php) comparisions.
- Create your source
.js file at
test/fixtures/js_feature.js
- Convert your
.js to
.php manually:
node test/generate.js js_feature.js
- Run
npm test
License
MIT