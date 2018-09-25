openbase logo
js2

js2php

by Endel Dreyer
0.1.7 (see all)

JavaScript (ES6) to PHP source-to-source transpiler.

Readme

js2php

Build status

JavaScript to PHP source-to-source transpiler. Online demo

This is an experiment. Please do not use it.

Installation

  • Install nodejs
  • Install js2php globally: npm install -g js2php

Usage

Convert a single JavaScript file into PHP:

js2php examples/simple.js > simple.php

Since js2php outputs the PHP code to stdout, you may run it right after conversion:

js2php examples/class.js | php

Features

What does it converts?

  • Classes (ES6)
  • Getters and Setters (ES6)
  • Namespaces (ES6)
  • Loops (while / for / do-while / for-of / for-in)
  • Arrow functions (ES6)
  • Template strings (ES6)
  • Functions and closures
  • Conditionals
  • Core JavaScript
    • Array
      • Array.prototype.unshift
      • Array.prototype.shift
      • Array.prototype.reverse
      • Array.prototype.push
      • Array.prototype.pop
      • Array.prototype.join
      • Array.prototype.splice
      • Array.prototype.indexOf
      • Array.prototype.length
    • JSON
      • JSON.parse
      • JSON.stringify
    • Math
      • Math.E
      • Math.LN2
      • Math.LN10
      • Math.LOG2E
      • Math.LOG10E
      • Math.PI
      • Math.SQRT2
      • Math.SQRT1_2
      • Math.abs
      • Math.acos
      • Math.acosh
      • Math.asin
      • Math.asinh
      • Math.atan
      • Math.atanh
      • Math.atan2
      • Math.cbrt
      • Math.ceil
      • Math.clz32
      • Math.cos
      • Math.cosh
      • Math.exp
      • Math.expm1
      • Math.floor
      • Math.hypot
      • Math.log
      • Math.log1p
      • Math.log10
      • Math.max
      • Math.min
      • Math.pow
      • Math.random
      • Math.round
      • Math.sin
      • Math.sinh
      • Math.sqrt
      • Math.tan
      • Math.tanh
    • Number
      • Number.isInteger
      • Number.isFinite
    • String
      • String.prototype.replace
      • String.prototype.trim
      • String.prototype.trimRight
      • String.prototype.trimLeft
      • String.prototype.toUpperCase
      • String.prototype.toLowerCase
      • String.prototype.split
      • String.prototype.substr
      • String.prototype.match
    • Function
      • Function.prototype.apply
      • Function.prototype.call
    • Date
      • Date.now

Testing

Tests are simple input (js) / output (php) comparisions.

  1. Create your source .js file at test/fixtures/js_feature.js
  2. Convert your .js to .php manually: node test/generate.js js_feature.js
  3. Run npm test

License

MIT

