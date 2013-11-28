About the project

There are dozens of tools that compile some programming language to JavaScript. You can do it with C++, Java, C#, Python, Scala or Ruby. But there's one language that remains to be covered for JavaScript to dominate the world: JavaScript.

We did it. Meet js2js, a revolutionary compiler that transforms JavaScript directly to JavaScript!

Features

Control . You have full control over every single bit of the code produced by js2js. You can even compile an invalid JavaScript program to an equally invalid one.

. You have full control over every single bit of the code produced by js2js. You can even compile an invalid JavaScript program to an equally invalid one. Zero overhead . js2js will never slow you down. The compiled code has exactly the same performance as the original input.

. js2js will never slow you down. The compiled code has exactly the same performance as the original input. Integration . js2js rocks with any other JavaScript technology out there: AngularJS, Emscripten, Vanilla JS, jQuery, CoffeeScript, TypeScript, and even Dart.

. js2js rocks with any other JavaScript technology out there: AngularJS, Emscripten, Vanilla JS, jQuery, CoffeeScript, TypeScript, and even Dart. Cross-platform. js2js-powered code supports all kinds of stationary and mobile devices and Web browsers. Even if you develop for Netscape 2.0, we've got you covered.

Usage

For first-time usage, fetch the dependencies:

cd js2js npm install

To compile your code, use the following command:

node js2.js -i < input_file_or_directory > -o < output_file_or_directory >

Interesting fact: you can compile the code of js2js with js2js and everything will work as expected. Check this out:

>node js2 .js - i js2 .js -o js2 .compiled .js -v Welcome to js2js compiler. Compiling js2 .js ... Output is written to: js2 .compiled .js Done!

Options

--decompile : decompile js2js-powered JS back to original JS.

: decompile js2js-powered JS back to original JS. --force : overwrite existing files in the destination location.

: overwrite existing files in the destination location. --verbose : toggle detailed output.

Technology

js2js is written in JavaScript and runs on Node.js. It is also available as an NPM package: js2js.

How can I contribute?

You can fork the project, make your changes and send us pull requests. Or just share it with your friends and make some JavaScript fun together with js2js.