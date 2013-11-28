There are dozens of tools that compile some programming language to JavaScript. You can do it with C++, Java, C#, Python, Scala or Ruby. But there's one language that remains to be covered for JavaScript to dominate the world: JavaScript.
We did it. Meet js2js, a revolutionary compiler that transforms JavaScript directly to JavaScript!
For first-time usage, fetch the dependencies:
$ cd js2js
$ npm install
To compile your code, use the following command:
node js2.js -i <input_file_or_directory> -o <output_file_or_directory>
Interesting fact: you can compile the code of js2js with js2js and everything will work as expected. Check this out:
>node js2.js -i js2.js -o js2.compiled.js -v
Welcome to js2js compiler.
Compiling js2.js...
Output is written to: js2.compiled.js
Done!
--decompile: decompile js2js-powered JS back to original JS.
--force: overwrite existing files in the destination location.
--verbose: toggle detailed output.
js2js is written in JavaScript and runs on Node.js. It is also available as an NPM package: js2js.
You can fork the project, make your changes and send us pull requests. Or just share it with your friends and make some JavaScript fun together with js2js.