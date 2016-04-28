js.class is a class library which focuses on simplifying OOP in javascript by providing rich set of tools like: mixins, inheritance, getters, setters and more.
Version
2.6.0 contains sjs macros for ES6 syntax.
###Features:
###Npm
npm install js.class
###Bower
bower install js.class
###Usage ####Node.js
var JSClass = require('js.class');
var MyClass = JSClass({
myMethod: function() {} //your method declaration
});
####Browser #####Normal version
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/js.class.min.js"></script>
<script>
var MyClass = JSClass({
myMethod: function() {} //your method declaration
});
</script>
#####AMD version:
define(['JSClass'], function (JSClass) {
var MyClass = JSClass({
myMethod: function() {} //your method declaration
});
});
###JSClass ES6 syntax
JSClass supports ES6 syntax thanks to sweet.js. In order to use ES6 syntax make sure you have installed sweet.js node loader and library is required as JSClass.
###Class declaration
var MyClass = JSClass({
myMethod: function() {} //your method declaration
});
####ES6 syntax
class MyClass {}
###Constructor pattern
var MyClass = JSClass({
create: function(param1, param2) {//this will be called with new keyword
this.param1 = param1;
this.param2 = param2;
}
});
var instance = new MyClass(1,2);
console.log(instance.param1);//1
console.log(instance.param2);//2
###Getting class
var MyClass = JSClass({});
var instance = new MyClass();
console.log(instance.getClass() === MyClass);//true
####ES6 syntax
class MyClass {
create(param1, param2) {
this.param1 = param1;
this.param2 = param2;
}
}
###Getters/Setters
Getters/Setters will not work in ie < 8 due to lack of Object.defineProperty support
var MyClass = JSClass({
create: function(param1, param2) {//this will be called with new keyword
this.param1 = param1;
this.param2 = param2;
},
get: {
allParams = function() {
return [param1, param2];
},
evenParams = function() {
return [param1];
},
oddParams = function() {
return [param2];
}
},
set: {
allParams: function(value) {
this.param1 = value[0];
this.param2 = value[1];
}
}
});
var instance = new MyClass(1,2);
console.log(instance.allParams);//[1,2]
console.log(instance.oddParams);//[2]
instance.allParams = [3,4];
console.log(instance.allParams);//[3,4]
Check tests for more examples
###Inheritance
var MyChildClass = MyClass.extend({});
####ES6 syntax
class MyChildClass extends MyClass {}
###Invoking overridden methods
var MyClass = JSClass({
myMethod: function() {};
});
var MyChildClass = MyClass.extend({
myMethod: function() {
MyClass.prototype.myMethod.apply(this, arguments);
}
});
####ES6 syntax
class MyClass {
myMethod() {
}
}
class MyChildClass extends MyClass {
myMethod() {
super();//this will call MyClass#myMethod
}
}
###Statics and constans
Constans will not work in ie >=8 due to lack of Object.defineProperty support
Static variables can be easy defined by usage of
static function, which accepts literal object.
var StaticExample = JSClass({
}).static({
myStatic: 'myStatic'
});
console.log(StaticExample.myStatic);//myStatic
StaticExample.myStatic = 'otherValue';
console.log(StaticExample.myStatic);//otherValue
If literal object will contain a key in uppercase js-class will treat a variable as a constans:
var ConstantExample = JSClass({
}).static({
MY_CONST: 'const'
});
console.log(ConstantExample.MY_CONST);//const
ConstantExample.MY_CONST = 'otherValue';
console.log(ConstantExample.MY_CONST);//const
###Mixins
Mixin is a class which contains a combination of methods from other classes
Its really usefull strategy if you are going to follow DRY methodology.
To define mixin we need to simply use
mixin method:
var Pet = JSClass({
name: function(name) {
if (typeof name === 'undefined') {
return this.name;
}
this.name = name;
}
});
var Animal = JSClass({
eat: function() {
this.fed = true;
},
drink: function() {
this.thirsty = false;
}
});
var Dog = JSClass({
}).mixin(Pet, Animal);
var pluto = new Dog();
pluto.drink();
pluto.name('pluto');
console.log(pluto.name());//pluto
console.log(pluto.thirsty);//false
####ES6 syntax
class Pet {
name(name) {
if (typeof name === 'undefined') {
return this.name;
}
this.name = name;
}
}
class Animal {
eat() {
this.fed = true;
}
drink() {
this.thirsty = false;
}
}
class Dog implements Pet, Animal {}
var pluto = new Dog();
pluto.eat();
pluto.name('pluto');
console.log(pluto.name());//pluto
console.log(pluto.thirsty);//false
###Singleton
In order to create singleton class set
singleton property to true, eg.:
var Singleton = JSClass({
singleton: true,
doA: function() {
return 'a';
}
});
var p1 = Singleton.instance();
var p2 = Singleton.instance();
p1 === p2;//true
new Singleton();//will throw an Error
###typeOf
js.class provides handy
typeOf method in every instance of class,
the method allows you to determine whather object is a mixin of given class:
var pluto = new Dog();
console.log(pluto.typeOf(Dog));//true
console.log(pluto.typeOf(Animal));//true
console.log(pluto.typeOf(Pet));//true
console.log(pluto.typeOf(MyClass));//false
####ES6 syntax
var pluto = new Dog();
console.log(pluto is Dog);//true
console.log(pluto is Animal);//true
console.log(pluto is Pet);//true
console.log(pluto is MyClass);//false
js.class does support
instanceof operator. Consider the following example:
var MyClass = JSClass({
create: function(param1, param2) {
this.param1 = param1;
this.param2 = param2;
}
});
var MyChildClass = MyClass.extend({});
var t = new MyChildClass();
console.log(t instanceof MyClass);//true
console.log(t instanceof MyChildClass);//true
####ES6 syntax
class MyClass {
create(param1, param2) {
this.param1 = param1;
this.param2 = param2;
}
}
class MyChildClass extends MyClass {
}
var t = new MyChildClass();
console.log(t instanceof MyClass);//true
console.log(t instanceof MyChildClass);//true
###Running tests
npm install
npm test
###Running benchmarks
node ./benchmark/class-declaration.js
node ./benchmark/class-extend.js
node ./benchmark/class-mixins.js
####Class declaration benchs
node ./benchmark/class-declaration.js
class x 75,624 ops/sec ±3.23% (86 runs sampled)
js.class x 50,721 ops/sec ±9.67% (63 runs sampled)
klass x 44,743 ops/sec ±8.60% (74 runs sampled)
ee-class x 25,366 ops/sec ±6.20% (77 runs sampled)
####Class extension benchs
node ./benchmark/class-extend.js
js.class x 126,312 ops/sec ±3.57% (92 runs sampled)
class x 78,576 ops/sec ±5.05% (85 runs sampled)
klass x 59,602 ops/sec ±7.94% (76 runs sampled)
ee-class x 37,730 ops/sec ±4.70% (85 runs sampled)
####Mixins benchs
node ./benchmark/class-mixins.js
js.class x 677,574 ops/sec ±5.74% (86 runs sampled)
class x 541,828 ops/sec ±2.33% (93 runs sampled)
klass x 210,674 ops/sec ±6.61% (83 runs sampled)
ee-class x 140,770 ops/sec ±1.89% (96 runs sampled)
| Note that only js.class supports
typeof method, which allows you to determine whether given object is a mixin of other object/class.
####Conclusion
You may notice simple class declaration is the fastest in
class library, but when it comes to more
advanced oop features
js.class is a good choice.
Fixed bug when static was defined as a method or an object caused to premature end of statics definition
Added
getClass method
Fixed bug with multiple statics
Added base javascript macros
Added UMD wrapper, organize the build folder and added
npm run build to create both the build and the minified version.
Fix issue with set and get with multiple instances of the same Class (Thanks to fastrde)
Fixed constructor in factored objects
Added setters/getters support
Singleton object cannot be extended
Added singleton support
Mixin method accepts objects as well
Added benchmarks for libraries
class,
klass,
ee-class
Fixed instance's statics. Now if you change instance's static it will be changed across all other instances of the same class
Removed behaviour which was copying consts/statics into children class