A fully customizable year calendar widget

This library is also available for:

Requirements

This plugin uses pure javascript. No library is required.

Installation

You can get the widget using the following methods:

From the GitHub repository

From the Node package manager, using the following command: npm install js-year-calendar

From Yarn, using the following command: yarn add js-year-calendar

From the CDN, by adding the following script directly in your HTML page:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/js-year-calendar@latest/dist/js-year-calendar.min.js"></script>

AND

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/js-year-calendar@latest/dist/js-year-calendar.min.css" />

Initialization

If you're using javascript modules, don't forget to import the library:

import Calendar from 'js-year-calendar' ; import 'js-year-calendar/dist/js-year-calendar.css' ;

Usage

You can create a calendar using the following javascript code :

new Calendar( '.calendar' )

Or

new Calendar( document .querySelector( '.calendar' ));

Where .calendar is the selector of a DIV element that should contain your calendar.

You can also use the following HTML if you don't want to use javascript to initialize the calendar

< div data-provide = "calendar" > </ div >

The calendar will be automatically created when the page will finish loading

Using options

You can specify options to customize the calendar:

new Calendar( '.calendar' , { style : 'background' , minDate : new Date () })

You can find the exhaustive list of options in the documentation.

Language

If you want to use the calendar in a different language, you should import the locale file corresponding to the language you want to use, and then set the language prop of the calendar:

import Calendar from 'js-year-calendar' ; import 'js-year-calendar/locales/js-year-calendar.fr' ;

OR

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/js-year-calendar@latest/dist/js-year-calendar.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/js-year-calendar@latest/locales/js-year-calendar.fr.js" > </ script >

Then

new Calendar( '.calendar' , { language : 'fr' })

The list of available languages is available here

Updating calendar

You can update the calendar after being instantiated:

const calendar = new Calendar( '.calendar' ); calendar.setStyle( 'background' ); calendar.setMaxDate( new Date ());

You can find the exhaustive list of methods in the documentation.

Events

You can bind events to the calendar at initialization

const calendar = new Calendar( '.calendar' , { clickDay : function ( e ) { alert( 'Click on day ' + e.date.toString()); } });

or later

new Calendar( '.calendar' ); document .querySelector( '.calendar' ).addEventListener( 'clickDay' , function ( e ) { alert( 'Click on day ' + e.date.toString()); });

You can find the exhaustive list of events in the documentation.

Migrating v1.x to v2.x

If you are using the dataSource option as a function (callback or promise), the first parameter has changed:

new Calendar( '#calendar' , { dataSource : ( year ) => { console .log(year); } }

becomes

new Calendar( '#calendar' , { dataSource : ( period ) => { console .log(period.year); } }

For more details, check this PR

Migrating from bootstrap-year-calendar

This widget is based on the bootstrap-year-calendar widget. If you were using this widget, these are the modifications to apply to successfully migrate your project:

Initialization

The project doesn't use jQuery anymore, so the initialization of the calendar will be using pure Javascript.

The old code:

$( '.calendar' ).calendar({ })

Will be replaced by:

new Calendar ( '.calendar' , { });

Or

new Calendar($( '.calendar' ). get ( 0 ), { }); // Use ".get(0)" to get the DOM element from the jQuery element

Get the calendar from the DOM element

Given that the widget doesn't rely on jQuery, it won't be possible to get the calendar instance from the DOM element anymore:

( '.calendar' ).data( 'calendar' ). set ...();

You will have to store the instance of the calendar by yourself:

const calendar = new Calendar( '.calendar' ); ... calendar.set...();

What next

Check the documentation and examples pages to discover all the functionalities.