jyl

js-yaml-loader

by Wil Wilsman
1.2.2 (see all)

JS-YAML loader for webpack

Readme

js-yaml-loader for Webpack

JS-YAML loader for webpack.

Installation

yarn add js-yaml-loader

Usage

Webpack documentation on using loaders.

Using the loader inline:

import doc from 'js-yaml-loader!./file.yml';
// => returns a javascript object. see https://github.com/nodeca/js-yaml

Or using the loader via Webpack configuration (recommended):

// webpack.config.js
module: {
  rules: [{
    test: /\.ya?ml$/,
    use: 'js-yaml-loader',
  }]
}

With Create React App

CRA comes with file-loader by default, so if you are adding yaml-loader to the ejected configuration you will also need to tell file-loader to ignore yaml files by including /\.ya?ml$/ in the list of excluded patterns.

Loader options

safe (boolean) (default=true)

Use safeLoad instead of load. Set safe to false to allow unsafe types to load, such as regular expressions, functions, and undefined.

iterator (function) (default=undefined)

The iterator option passed to safeLoadAll and loadAll. Applies iterator to each document if specified.

...options

Any other options are passed directly to to safeLoad or load as the options parameter.

Difference from yaml-loader

yaml-loader loads YAML files as JSON and is commonly used in conjuction with json-loader.

In contrast, this loader loads YAML files as JavaScript objects using the un-eval library. This allows YAML value types otherwise disallowed in JSON such as Infinity, RegExp, Function, etc. See js-yaml's supported YAML types

License

MIT

