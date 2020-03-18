JS-YAML loader for webpack.
yarn add js-yaml-loader
Webpack documentation on using loaders.
Using the loader inline:
import doc from 'js-yaml-loader!./file.yml';
// => returns a javascript object. see https://github.com/nodeca/js-yaml
Or using the loader via Webpack configuration (recommended):
// webpack.config.js
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.ya?ml$/,
use: 'js-yaml-loader',
}]
}
CRA comes with
file-loader
by default, so if you are adding
yaml-loader to the ejected configuration
you will also need to tell
file-loader to ignore yaml files by including
/\.ya?ml$/ in the list of excluded patterns.
Use
safeLoad
instead of
load.
Set
safe to
false to allow unsafe types to load, such as regular
expressions, functions, and
undefined.
The
iterator
option passed to
safeLoadAll and
loadAll. Applies
iterator to each
document if specified.
Any other options are passed directly to to
safeLoad or
load as the
options
parameter.
yaml-loader loads YAML files as JSON and is commonly used in conjuction with json-loader.
In contrast, this loader loads YAML files as JavaScript objects using the
un-eval library. This allows YAML value
types otherwise disallowed in JSON such as
Infinity,
RegExp,
Function,
etc. See js-yaml's supported YAML types