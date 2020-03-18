js-yaml-loader for Webpack

JS-YAML loader for webpack.

Installation

yarn add js-yaml-loader

Usage

Webpack documentation on using loaders.

Using the loader inline:

import doc from 'js-yaml-loader!./file.yml' ;

Or using the loader via Webpack configuration (recommended):

module : { rules : [{ test : /\.ya?ml$/ , use : 'js-yaml-loader' , }] }

CRA comes with file-loader by default, so if you are adding yaml-loader to the ejected configuration you will also need to tell file-loader to ignore yaml files by including /\.ya?ml$/ in the list of excluded patterns.

Loader options

safe (boolean) (default=true)

Use safeLoad instead of load . Set safe to false to allow unsafe types to load, such as regular expressions, functions, and undefined .

iterator (function) (default=undefined)

The iterator option passed to safeLoadAll and loadAll . Applies iterator to each document if specified.

Any other options are passed directly to to safeLoad or load as the options parameter.

yaml-loader loads YAML files as JSON and is commonly used in conjuction with json-loader.

In contrast, this loader loads YAML files as JavaScript objects using the un-eval library. This allows YAML value types otherwise disallowed in JSON such as Infinity , RegExp , Function , etc. See js-yaml's supported YAML types

License

MIT