xxHash

Pure Javascript / Typescript Implementation of xxHash

This is an implementation for the XXH32 Algorithm A 64-bit version might come a bit later.

Why another version

I needed a fast simple hash for short to medium sized strings.

It needed to be pure JS.

Installation

npm install --save js-xxhash

Usage

Pure JS

Uses an internal JS conversion of strings to a UTF-8 Uint8Array . For higher performance consider using dedicated converters in the examples for Node and Browser below.

import { xxHash32 } from 'js-xxhash' ; let seed = 0 ; let str = 'My text to hash 😊' ; let hashNum = xxHash32(str, seed); console .log(hashNum.toString( 16 ));

Expected:

af7fd356

Node JS

import { xxHash32 } from 'js-xxhash' ; let seed = 0 ; let str = 'My text to hash 😊' ; let hashNum = xxHash32(Buffer.from(str, 'utf8' ), seed); console .log(hashNum.toString( 16 ));

Browser

In a browser, you need to use a function or library to create a Uint8Array

Using Browserify you can use it like this: