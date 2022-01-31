openbase logo
js-xxhash

by Jason Dent
1.0.4 (see all)

Pure JS Implementation of xxhash

Readme

xxHash

Pure Javascript / Typescript Implementation of xxHash

This is an implementation for the XXH32 Algorithm A 64-bit version might come a bit later.

Why another version

  • I needed a fast simple hash for short to medium sized strings.
  • It needed to be pure JS.

Installation

npm install --save js-xxhash

Usage

Pure JS

Uses an internal JS conversion of strings to a UTF-8 Uint8Array. For higher performance consider using dedicated converters in the examples for Node and Browser below.

import { xxHash32 } from 'js-xxhash';

let seed = 0;
let str = 'My text to hash 😊';
let hashNum = xxHash32(str, seed);
console.log(hashNum.toString(16));

Expected:

af7fd356

Node JS

import { xxHash32 } from 'js-xxhash';

let seed = 0;
let str = 'My text to hash 😊';
let hashNum = xxHash32(Buffer.from(str, 'utf8'), seed);
console.log(hashNum.toString(16));

Browser

In a browser, you need to use a function or library to create a Uint8Array

Using Browserify you can use it like this:

import { xxHash32 } from 'js-xxhash';

let textEncoder = new TextEncoder(); // Note TextEncoder is experimental
let seed = 0;
let str = 'My text to hash 😊';
let hashNum = xxHash32(textEncoder.encode(str), seed);
console.log(hashNum.toString(16));

