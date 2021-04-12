XDR, for Javascript

Read/write XDR encoded data structures (RFC 4506)

XDR is an open data format, specified in RFC 4506. This library provides a way to read and write XDR data from javascript. It can read/write all of the primitive XDR types and also provides facilities to define readers for the compound XDR types (enums, structs and unions)

Installation

via npm:

npm install --save js-xdr

Usage

You can find some examples here.

First, let's import the library:

var xdr = require ( 'js-xdr' );

Now, let's look at how to decode some primitive types:

xdr.Bool.fromXDR([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ]); xdr.Bool.fromXDR([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ]); xdr.Bool.toXDR( true ); xdr.Int.fromXDR([ 0xff , 0xff , 0xff , 0xff ]); xdr.UnsignedInt.fromXDR([ 0xff , 0xff , 0xff , 0xff ]); var result = xdr.Hyper.fromXDR([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ]); result.toString(); var ten = result.add( 10 ); var minusone = result.subtract( 1 ); var big = xdr.Hyper.fromString( '1099511627776' ); big.toXDR();

Caveats

There are a couple of caveats to be aware of with this library:

We do not support quadruple precision floating point values. Attempting to read or write these values will throw errors. NaN is not handled perfectly for floats and doubles. There are several forms of NaN as defined by IEEE754 and the browser polyfill for node's Buffer class seems to handle them poorly.

Code generation

js-xdr by itself does not have any ability to parse XDR IDL files and produce a parser for your custom data types. Instead, that is the responsibility of xdrgen. xdrgen will take your .x files and produce a javascript file that target this library to allow for your own custom types.

See js-stellar-base for an example (check out the src/generated directory)

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

To develop and test js-xdr itself

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/stellar/js-xdr.git

Install dependencies inside js-xdr folder

cd js-xdr npm install

Install Node 6.14.0

Because we support earlier versions of Node, please install and develop on Node 6.14.0 so you don't get surprised when your code works locally but breaks in CI.

Here's out to install nvm if you haven't: https://github.com/creationix/nvm

nvm install if you 've never installed 6.14.0 before you' ll want to re-install yarn npm install -g yarn

If you work on several projects that use different Node versions, you might it helpful to install this automatic version manager: https://github.com/wbyoung/avn

4. Observe the project 's code style While you' re making changes, make sure to run the linter-watcher to catch any linting errors ( in addition to making sure your text editor supports ESLint) ```shell node_modules/.bin/gulp watch